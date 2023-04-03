To be fair, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel were not targetting the likes of us. Most of us are hooked and will watch whatever guff they put in front of us and moan about how bad it was.



They are clearly aiming for a younger audience specifically young girls now. They probably saw the success of other female characters, who werwe by and large well written characters played by good actors and thought they go for more of the same. That culminated in that god awful cringey here come the girls scene in Endgame and are now pushing it even further, except, the characters just aren't as well written now.