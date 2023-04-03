« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 543754 times)

Online AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7920 on: April 3, 2023, 03:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on April  3, 2023, 02:45:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tp_YZNqNBhw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tp_YZNqNBhw</a>

I'm intrigued. Shades of Winter Soldier spy thriller in the tone. Unexpected Olivia Colman instantly improves anything too.

Not a stupid quip in sight. I'm in.
Online El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7921 on: April 3, 2023, 03:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on April  3, 2023, 02:39:52 pm
Think he means commercially. It's not done as well as Marvel/Disney probably hoped.

How would She-Hulk be a disaster in the same sense though?
Online Betty Blue

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7922 on: April 3, 2023, 03:23:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April  3, 2023, 03:12:48 pm
How would She-Hulk be a disaster in the same sense though?

Was that not a failure too?

No idea how it did commercially, but it's certainly been a critical failure. Maybe that's what he meant re Ant-Man as well. Not it seen it yet myself, so can't can't comment on the quality, but reviews appear pretty mixed.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7923 on: April 3, 2023, 03:43:19 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on March 20, 2023, 10:03:17 pm
and visual fx houses rejoice.

she was really petty and vindictive and was one of the main reasons marvel were so toxic to work with. perhaps all the negative reports, people refusing to work with them, etc has led to her being ousted (she was head of post production )


The Indy paints her in a better light

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/disney-marvel-victoria-alonson-fired-why-b2309965.html


Odious Ike Perlmutter been elbowed, too (https://www.slashfilm.com/1242617/disney-fires-ike-perlmutter-marvel-chairman-and-longtime-foe-of-kevin-feige/)




Online El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7924 on: April 3, 2023, 03:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on April  3, 2023, 03:23:06 pm
Was that not a failure too?

No idea how it did commercially, but it's certainly been a critical failure. Maybe that's what he meant re Ant-Man as well. Not it seen it yet myself, so can't can't comment on the quality, but reviews appear pretty mixed.

No idea how you even measure that sort of thing on Disney+ but most google searches seem to suggest it did pretty well in that respect. Which I assume would mean that Armand meant critically....but not sure since he's not even seen Antman to comment.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7925 on: April 3, 2023, 07:55:56 pm »
To be fair, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel were not targetting the likes of us. Most of us are hooked and will watch whatever guff they put in front of us and moan about how bad it was.

They are clearly aiming for a younger audience specifically young girls now. They probably saw the success of other female characters, who werwe by and large well written characters played by good actors and thought they go for more of the same. That culminated in that god awful cringey here come the girls scene in Endgame and are now pushing it even further, except, the characters just aren't as well written now.
Online John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7926 on: April 3, 2023, 09:16:37 pm »
Booked my tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 today.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7927 on: April 3, 2023, 11:29:07 pm »
Quote from: John_P on April  3, 2023, 09:16:37 pm
Booked my tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 today.

Can't wait for it,even the Christmas special was great.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7928 on: Yesterday at 04:31:55 pm »
Now here's something no one can moan about

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/shW9i6k8cB0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/shW9i6k8cB0</a>
Online El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7929 on: Yesterday at 04:34:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:31:55 pm
Now here's something no one can moan about

Where's that Wolverine guy when you need him
Online AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7930 on: Today at 11:02:21 am »
Do you think we will ever see a baddie as good as Thanos on the big screen from Marvel again? Infinity War is the best film they've ever made in my opinion and that was down to the build up of a absolute monster of a baddie. I'm not fussed on Kang and I know Doom will be on the way eventually, hopefully they get him right.
