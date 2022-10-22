« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 524289 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7680 on: Yesterday at 03:43:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:21:51 pm
That was the trailer for the first one wasnt it? Thought End game hasnt aged well, but Infinity War is still great.

Infinity War is probably the better movie, but the crowd reactions to "on your left" in Endgame were just insane
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7681 on: Yesterday at 03:49:31 pm »
Yeah I agree that Infinity War is definitely the better movie, but Endgame was pure fan service and had some really iconic moments.  It was everything a comic book final battle should be.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7682 on: Yesterday at 06:07:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:42:42 pm
The only hope they have of getting back to close to what it was is if they do a damn good job with integrating the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

None of the characters they've focused on since Endgame (with Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Wanda being honourable exceptions) have really made me care about what happens to them.


I did love Moon Knight.

Hoping Guardians reinvigorates it all.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Agent99

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7683 on: Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:43:39 pm
Infinity War is probably the better movie, but the crowd reactions to "on your left" in Endgame were just insane
UK cinemas are usually pretty quiet but the reaction to this scene was something else.

Offline Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7684 on: Yesterday at 08:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 06:07:48 pm

I did love Moon Knight.

Hoping Guardians reinvigorates it all.

I really enjoyed Moon Knight as well, didn't see the character in any of the new projects though, so I have no idea when we will see him again.

Given the amount of characters that have been introduced recently and the huge characters that are due to arrive soon, the ensemble movies from here on out will be interesting.  And rather expensive for salaries.

As someone said, its hard to get invested in so many characters and the beauty of the early movies was the interaction and humour between all the big players. That has somewhat faded now.
Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7685 on: Today at 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read on Yesterday at 08:43:06 pm

As someone said, its hard to get invested in so many characters and the beauty of the early movies was the interaction and humour between all the big players. That has somewhat faded now.


It also evolve seemingly organically. I first watched Iron Man when it came on the telly - and that was by chance. I really enjoyed it, and caught another couple when they were on the telly - the only one I set out to watch was Captain America, because part had been filmed right next to where I used to park at the time in Manchester and I'd taken my daughters to watch it being filmed one day, as well as part filmed in Liverpool.

So I gradually became a fan of the MCU (even though I don't remember it being referred to as the MCU till much later along the line), although I'd seen none at the pictures and watched then pretty scattergunny.

It was lockdown when my eldest asked if we could watch all of them together in sequence (with our youngest) and that's when we all got proper into the MCU.

But back to my point. It seemed a natural build-up as the Avengers characters were introduced gradually, with the way they were brought together done pretty well.

This next over-arching phase is laid out for everyone to see so feels contrived. There's also going to be some aspects that contradict other/previous strands of the MCU or don't feel canon (presume the multiverse is going to be the cheatcode way to gloss over any of that).



 
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7686 on: Today at 10:03:18 am »
The problem though is that there's only so much traction you can get out of certain characters. We've had three Ironman, three Captain America, three Thor, two Hulk and fucking loads of Spiderman movies. Considering how often characters get bumped off in comics it makes sense that it happens in movies as well, and I dare say in the future we'll see Ironman, Cap etc bought back. But in the meantime you've also got to bring other characters in. The issue is that without the X-Men and the Fantastic Four...there aren't any real big hitters. They've made it very hard for themselves by doing such a good job with the original cast (Cap, Ironman, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow).
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7687 on: Today at 10:15:27 am »
In a way I think the success of the weirdo films like GotG, Ant-Man, Dr Strange and to a degree Black Panther - the characters that aren't big hitters but become them with the MCU.

It doesn't help that everything seems to have molded into the MCU style - need to break up monologues with a Wheadon Quip, the Action is the usual switch your brain off MCU action, the structure is all very superhero movie.

The "weirdo" movies all had a different feel - GotG was a Star Wars style space adventure, Ant-Man was like a heist movie, Black Panther was a superhero movie tackling actual for real points about colonialism and the black experience.

Personally I would also include Shang Chi as a "weirdo" film done well with a different feel (a westernized version of old Hong Kong cinema Kung Fu movies) but that's mainly because I really enjoyed it.

Spiderman has always felt good because it can do the big superhero movie fine, because he is a big hitter. Every movie had also felt significant in some way. But the smaller know franchises are suffering from the sameness. If even Thor's last movie can be affected by this, of course the others will be as well. Take Moon Knight, which I really enjoyed, except for the Marvel time stuff - Oscar Isaacs playing two characters and being a split personality was interesting but not the MCU stuff.

Also there is just too much stuff that mostly doesn't matter - the TV series are supposedly just as important, but so much stuff gets churned out on Disney+ and most is loser characters or really really bad stuff (see Falcon and the Winter Soldier or She-Hulk)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7688 on: Today at 10:19:03 am »
Like at this point the main things I am hanging out for are X-Men, and the villains of Fantastic Four (Doom, Galactus, Silver Surfer) I'm not even bothered by the Four themselves but I fucking love Doom

Black Panther 2 I think is also the first time I heard the word "Mutant" said in the MCU which feels significant.
Online tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7689 on: Today at 10:25:59 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:19:03 am
I fucking love Doom

Yup.  If they finally get it right, he's an absolutely amazing character who can be hero or villain, depending on the situation.  But they've absolutely fucked it every single time they've tried to put him on the big screen.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7690 on: Today at 10:27:07 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on November 26, 2022, 05:38:28 pm
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

i hate xmas, i hate xmas tv, haven't watched it in literally decades

now i dont know what exactly i was expecting (maybe last year's hawkeye level of xmas in it? which was doable for me) but i couldnt get to 20 mins, had to turn it off

that utter garbage was on par with the finale of she-hulk, the worse thing marvel has ever put out there by a stretch too

maybe it gets good in the end  ;D i'll never know and that's fine by me

Watched this last night, it was shite.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7691 on: Today at 10:35:39 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:25:59 am
Yup.  If they finally get it right, he's an absolutely amazing character who can be hero or villain, depending on the situation.  But they've absolutely fucked it every single time they've tried to put him on the big screen.

 He is the smartest person in the world (with Reed Richards) and has the greatest force of will. A sorcerer supreme from his own effort, brilliant inventor, and someone who understands the cosmos better than anyone else

He has everything to be the greatest human on the planet, but he is a villain. Regal, arrogant, but undeniably brilliant - he wants to rule the world, he believes everyone would be better ruled by him, and he might not actually be wrong in some respects.

I always see doom as someone (to use MCU ideas) who is worthy enough to lift up Thor's hammer, but a villain.

I hope they have enough weirder aspects now accepted to really go full in with proper Doom (not electric dude or standard evil Russian), without introducing the bad stuff (quips mainly). In fact I hope he instantly snaps a dudes neck for joking about in his presence.

Doom and Magneto are top tier for me with villains, except Doom has never made a good transition to Film, where as Magneto has been universally good imho

Speaking of Magneto, I am sad that Red Skull is no more as the interaction between Magneto and Red Skull in the comics is absolutely incredible, and exactly how you would expect Magneto to react meeting a high level unrepentant Nazi.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7692 on: Today at 10:37:41 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:27:07 am
Watched this last night, it was shite.

It was practically meant to be, wasn't it? it was meant to be stupid
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7693 on: Today at 10:42:11 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:35:39 am
I hope they have enough weirder aspects now accepted to really go full in with proper Doom (not electric dude or standard evil Russian), without introducing the bad stuff (quips mainly). In fact I hope he instantly snaps a dudes neck for joking about in his presence.

I would give him a standalone movie and base it on Books of Doom, that comic about his life as a gypsy and his rise to power.  Then you introduce him into the wider universe.
