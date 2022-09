I feel like I must be taking crazy pills cos all I've heard is people raving about She-Hulk and for me it's comfortably the worst MCU show yet.



That's not to say I hate it. It's just absolutely, forgettable 5/10 stuff and I've no idea why people are talking about it as if it's some sort of revelation.



Also the CGI is so bad, like I'm happy to give TV shows a pass on this stuff to an extent but it's just laughably bad to the point where it's distracting in almost every scene.