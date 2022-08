Hadn't Channing Tatum been cast to play Gambit in an X men spin off and it all fell apart



Channing Tatum seems like such a bad pick for Gambit. I always saw him more as a dashing rogue and a low level conman (pool or card shark). I really like Channing Tatum but God bless him he just comes off as a good natured jock type of casting, someone more likely to play cyclops or Iceman than a GambitSpeaking of which, I always heard this story about Iceman that he is in fact like an Omega level mutant given that he has energy manipulation technically, but he is just too stupid to really use the power that creatively other than ice powers. I've never seen the source on this but always heard it mentioned and always found it interesting. A bit like the other one I heard which was Nightcrawler taking Apocalypse to his warp dimension, and then for like a year having the issue of warping and sometimes Apocalypse just being there trying to get him - again don't know the source on it but heard it mentioned and I thought it was a neat idea.