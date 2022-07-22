They should've kept the shows separate and not make them part on the MCU. Too many things to keep track of.
The nice thing about the shows is that generally they don't need to be watched.
Loki opened up the possibility of the multiverse, but we don't need to know that for the movies to work.
Cap/Bucky started with Sam as the new Captain America and ended the same.
WandaVision is probably the most integral one in terms of knowing that Wanda had kids, lost them and ended up with the Darkhold.
Ms Marvel is presumably a bit of a prequel to her character suddenly appearing in a movie, no different to America Chavez suddenly appearing in Dr Strange.
If you want the shows you might catch some nice references or understand more back story, but if you don't I'm not sure it would matter too much. WandaVision is the only one that had a surprising amount of relevance I think, but then Wanda is a huge part of the MCU so it makes sense her show would be the most integral.