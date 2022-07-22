« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 500614 times)

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7400 on: July 22, 2022, 01:05:45 pm »
Watched the new Thor film the other night

Spoiler
Thought a lot of the first half of it felt meh, They tried to hard with the jokes in my opinion and it all felt like a parody, The movie got better however but did they really need Lady Thor to die at the end? Gorr the god butcher was a brilliant villain too
[close]
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7401 on: July 23, 2022, 07:55:59 pm »
I do feel they are sometimes suffering with focusing too much on trying to always be funny. It's understandable, the older films were improved upon with their light feathering of comedy here and there but it feels like every other scene now has to have it. I think they've slightly gone beyond the levels that worked
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7402 on: July 23, 2022, 09:08:40 pm »
Should be some big updates coming out of Marvels Comic Con panel tonight.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7403 on: Yesterday at 06:05:46 am »
Loads announced as expected. Pick of the bunch for me is Daredevil: Born Again - new series with Charlie Cox and Vincent DOnofrio and its going to be a massive 18 episodes. Daredevil also in She Hulk and Echo so theyre going big on him.

Also announced two Avengers movies - The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, both coming in 2025 to round off the Multiverse Saga.

Fantastic Four movie at the end of 2024.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,056
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7404 on: Yesterday at 06:07:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:05:46 am


Fantastic Four movie at the end of 2024.

Only thing I'm looking forward to
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7405 on: Yesterday at 07:43:33 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:05:46 am
Loads announced as expected. Pick of the bunch for me is Daredevil: Born Again - new series with Charlie Cox and Vincent DOnofrio and its going to be a massive 18 episodes. Daredevil also in She Hulk and Echo so theyre going big on him.

Also announced two Avengers movies - The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, both coming in 2025 to round off the Multiverse Saga.

Fantastic Four movie at the end of 2024.

Thanks for that news. I like the idea of that. For me that's been the main problem with the Disney series', way too short, even each episode seems too short. I know the Netflix slows had a bit of criticism on being overlong but I didnt agree with that at all. Great to see Kingpin back as well.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7406 on: Yesterday at 08:29:16 am »
Good news about Daredevil, only hope they drop Karen as a character or somehow retcon Ben back in.

I dont know, I cant say Im too fussed by the new avengers stuff. Interestingly nothing mentioned about Spider-Man, I guess hell be in Secret Wars though?

Ant-Man and Guardians Ill see, as liked the first two of them. Everything for me paid off in Endgame though after seeing Iron Man in uni and following it all through.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,131
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7407 on: Yesterday at 08:30:35 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:05:46 am
Loads announced as expected. Pick of the bunch for me is Daredevil: Born Again - new series with Charlie Cox and Vincent DOnofrio and its going to be a massive 18 episodes. Daredevil also in She Hulk and Echo so theyre going big on him.

Also announced two Avengers movies - The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, both coming in 2025 to round off the Multiverse Saga.

Fantastic Four movie at the end of 2024.

Who are the Avengers now then? Just Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye?
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7408 on: Yesterday at 08:47:09 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:29:16 am
Good news about Daredevil, only hope they drop Karen as a character or somehow retcon Ben back in.

I dont know, I cant say Im too fussed by the new avengers stuff. Interestingly nothing mentioned about Spider-Man, I guess hell be in Secret Wars though?

Ant-Man and Guardians Ill see, as liked the first two of them. Everything for me paid off in Endgame though after seeing Iron Man in uni and following it all through.

The only announced three things for Phase 6 - FF kicking it off, two Avengers films closing it out. Loads of empty calendar slots in a graphic they showed, guessing theyll announce those at D23. Spider-Man will definitely be in there youd reckon.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7409 on: Yesterday at 09:07:19 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:47:09 am
The only announced three things for Phase 6 - FF kicking it off, two Avengers films closing it out. Loads of empty calendar slots in a graphic they showed, guessing theyll announce those at D23. Spider-Man will definitely be in there youd reckon.

Ah fair enough. I dont know, it still feels a bit meh like theyre missing some heavyweights.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7410 on: Yesterday at 09:28:37 am »
Thought the Black Panther trailer was impressive looking.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,854
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7411 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:30:35 am
Who are the Avengers now then? Just Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye?

Got Captain Marvel (with a Ms Marvel sidekick), Ant Man (+ Wasp), Spiderman (Sony permitting), Whatever comes out of Black Panther, Whoever is left of the Guardians of the galaxy. The pool is still deep (though maybe not as iconic).

And that's not even starting to touch on the X-Men or Deadpool side of that universe

Always tough coming out of 10+ years building that Infinity war saga. They have taken some of the better comic book stories already (Civil war) and gone through some of more iconic actors/characters (RDJ and Chris Evans).

They also have so much credit (and money) in the bank so they can afford to build another decent story.

It's when they get to a point of having to 'James Bond' the franchise and recast/reboot/reimagine that they may get into trouble. In the world of comic books a Volume ends and they can take the character in an entirely different direction, art style and even look and feel and no one bats an eye. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:35:55 am by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,056
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7412 on: Yesterday at 09:59:56 am »
Lots of interesting stuff there. I think we're close to the movies picking up again, they're trying to set the scene with all of the latest stuff without revealing the big bad yet, and it feels like it's just compromising the quality a bit. Hopefully once we get into the meat of it the quality will pick up again.

As excited as I am for a Daredevil return I'm not totally sold on Disney's ability to execute how dark it was. They've announced an R rated zombies show so maybe they're getting ready to mix it up, but I just have a feeling they'll rely on marketing to sell it as a dark and gritty show, while the show itself will be a bit more kid friendly.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,056
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7413 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 am »
They should've kept the shows separate and not make them part on the MCU. Too many things to keep track of.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,056
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7414 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 10:10:51 am
They should've kept the shows separate and not make them part on the MCU. Too many things to keep track of.

The nice thing about the shows is that generally they don't need to be watched.

Loki opened up the possibility of the multiverse, but we don't need to know that for the movies to work.
Cap/Bucky started with Sam as the new Captain America and ended the same.
WandaVision is probably the most integral one in terms of knowing that Wanda had kids, lost them and ended up with the Darkhold.
Ms Marvel is presumably a bit of a prequel to her character suddenly appearing in a movie, no different to America Chavez suddenly appearing in Dr Strange.

If you want the shows you might catch some nice references or understand more back story, but if you don't I'm not sure it would matter too much. WandaVision is the only one that had a surprising amount of relevance I think, but then Wanda is a huge part of the MCU so it makes sense her show would be the most integral.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7415 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:27:27 am
The nice thing about the shows is that generally they don't need to be watched.

Loki opened up the possibility of the multiverse, but we don't need to know that for the movies to work.
Cap/Bucky started with Sam as the new Captain America and ended the same.
WandaVision is probably the most integral one in terms of knowing that Wanda had kids, lost them and ended up with the Darkhold.
Ms Marvel is presumably a bit of a prequel to her character suddenly appearing in a movie, no different to America Chavez suddenly appearing in Dr Strange.

If you want the shows you might catch some nice references or understand more back story, but if you don't I'm not sure it would matter too much. WandaVision is the only one that had a surprising amount of relevance I think, but then Wanda is a huge part of the MCU so it makes sense her show would be the most integral.

Think you are spot on there with your assessment.

The film's are the main dishes, the TV shows are the sides.

You can have as many or as few as you like but no individual one will do too much to change the experience of the main course
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7416 on: Yesterday at 12:26:58 pm »
Black Panther trailer is wow.

Cannot believe they are doing another reboot of The Fantastic Four, Marvel studios really wants this franchise to work, lets hope it's 3rd time lucky.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7417 on: Yesterday at 12:51:26 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:26:58 pm
Black Panther trailer is wow.

Cannot believe they are doing another reboot of The Fantastic Four, Marvel studios really wants this franchise to work, lets hope it's 3rd time lucky.


Will be the first time that Marvel had a crack at it though. The three big budget ones made so far were all Fox films esentially.

The next one will be an MCU one.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7418 on: Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 12:51:26 pm

Will be the first time that Marvel had a crack at it though. The three big budget ones made so far were all Fox films esentially.

The next one will be an MCU one.
Ahh, awesome then, well that's got me excited for it then.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,056
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7419 on: Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:27:27 am
The nice thing about the shows is that generally they don't need to be watched.

Loki opened up the possibility of the multiverse, but we don't need to know that for the movies to work.
Cap/Bucky started with Sam as the new Captain America and ended the same.
WandaVision is probably the most integral one in terms of knowing that Wanda had kids, lost them and ended up with the Darkhold.
Ms Marvel is presumably a bit of a prequel to her character suddenly appearing in a movie, no different to America Chavez suddenly appearing in Dr Strange.

If you want the shows you might catch some nice references or understand more back story, but if you don't I'm not sure it would matter too much. WandaVision is the only one that had a surprising amount of relevance I think, but then Wanda is a huge part of the MCU so it makes sense her show would be the most integral.

Right but WV is the point though. I mean I saw it so it was fine, but people who hadn't seen it wouldn't really have understood Wanda's motivations in MoM.

The rest haven't been integral so far, who knows if that'll change with the upcoming movies
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,429
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7420 on: Yesterday at 01:35:21 pm »
Really hope theyre not making the anti-vax climate change denier the new Black Panther
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7421 on: Yesterday at 01:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:47:09 am
The only announced three things for Phase 6 - FF kicking it off, two Avengers films closing it out. Loads of empty calendar slots in a graphic they showed, guessing theyll announce those at D23. Spider-Man will definitely be in there youd reckon.

Might get casting and director announcements at D23.

I think any Spider-man film announcements would come at a Sony event not a Marvel/Disney one seeing how they still have the rights to the character.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,713
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7422 on: Yesterday at 03:26:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 01:35:21 pm
Really hope theyre not making the anti-vax climate change denier the new Black Panther

I had the exact same thoughts.

Also, wasn't feeling the trailer personally. Might just be me, but I found the cover version of No Woman No Cry a bit overly sentimental and cringey. Use the original or don't bother. More importantly though, it just a felt a bit... flat overall without Chadwick Boseman. Obviously that's unavoidable in many ways, but I think they've missed a trick if they're not bringing Kilmonger back. He was one of the most memorable parts of the first film with a proper story arc that made you understand his convictions. Michael B. Jordan is a good actor too IMO and could certainly fill that void without it feeling forced. Rumours he might appear in some capacity though, so we'll see what happens.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7423 on: Yesterday at 06:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:26:50 pm
I had the exact same thoughts.

Also, wasn't feeling the trailer personally. Might just be me, but I found the cover version of No Woman No Cry a bit overly sentimental and cringey. Use the original or don't bother. More importantly though, it just a felt a bit... flat overall without Chadwick Boseman. Obviously that's unavoidable in many ways, but I think they've missed a trick if they're not bringing Kilmonger back. He was one of the most memorable parts of the first film with a proper story arc that made you understand his convictions. Michael B. Jordan is a good actor too IMO and could certainly fill that void without it feeling forced. Rumours he might appear in some capacity though, so we'll see what happens.

A variant of Michael B Jordan's character from the first movie would be a logical shout as the new Black Panther - but Shuri makes most sense if you ignore the actor playing the part. I think the shot of someone as Black Panther at the end of the trailer looked her sort of build so it's probably her. Might be multiple people in the suit? Of the current Wakandans, Winston Duke would be good.

Plot of this one looks to be Wakanda vs Atlantis, probably with Martin Freeman's CIA character stirring things up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:37:25 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7424 on: Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm »
Have to say the wakanda forever trailer is the first since spider man thats made me excited about a marvel film in this phase
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7425 on: Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm »
Having watched Dr Strange before I saw Wandavision, it surprised me how important it was to the film, even if you can watch it and enjoy it without the series being viewed beforehand.

The Wakanda Forever trailer looks fantastic but honestly if Shuri is the new Black Panther, what a horrible, awful decision - yes because of the actor. Shes lucky to be still in the franchise never mind being made the lead. As many have said, Killmonger would be a more legitimate and heavy weight successor. Theyve said theyre not recasting TChalla so its another character wholl be used. I might not have watched the trailer closely enough but was it that clear that it was a womans build? I only focused on the claws really.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7426 on: Today at 10:38:59 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:27:27 am
The nice thing about the shows is that generally they don't need to be watched.

Loki opened up the possibility of the multiverse, but we don't need to know that for the movies to work.
Cap/Bucky started with Sam as the new Captain America and ended the same.
WandaVision is probably the most integral one in terms of knowing that Wanda had kids, lost them and ended up with the Darkhold.
Ms Marvel is presumably a bit of a prequel to her character suddenly appearing in a movie, no different to America Chavez suddenly appearing in Dr Strange.

If you want the shows you might catch some nice references or understand more back story, but if you don't I'm not sure it would matter too much. WandaVision is the only one that had a surprising amount of relevance I think, but then Wanda is a huge part of the MCU so it makes sense her show would be the most integral.

I disagree, i think you do need to watch Loki personally. It explains the sacred timeline, let's us know that the MCU is stuck in a timeloop and introduces Kang.


Also, i think i read there is a further 8 projects un-named. I would imagine a Spider man, Thor, Shang Chi and a solo Scarlett Witch projects to be in that 8
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 