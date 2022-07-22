Who are the Avengers now then? Just Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye?



Got Captain Marvel (with a Ms Marvel sidekick), Ant Man (+ Wasp), Spiderman (Sony permitting), Whatever comes out of Black Panther, Whoever is left of the Guardians of the galaxy. The pool is still deep (though maybe not as iconic).And that's not even starting to touch on the X-Men or Deadpool side of that universeAlways tough coming out of 10+ years building that Infinity war saga. They have taken some of the better comic book stories already (Civil war) and gone through some of more iconic actors/characters (RDJ and Chris Evans).They also have so much credit (and money) in the bank so they can afford to build another decent story.It's when they get to a point of having to 'James Bond' the franchise and recast/reboot/reimagine that they may get into trouble. In the world of comic books a Volume ends and they can take the character in an entirely different direction, art style and even look and feel and no one bats an eye.