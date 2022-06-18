« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 496400 times)

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,775
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7320 on: June 18, 2022, 08:36:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 18, 2022, 02:11:56 am
Only just recently watched Dr Strange and the new Spiderman movie. Had a look at the Marvel release history and I think there is a genuine case to be made that everything they have released since Infinity War in 2018 ranges from average to downright shit. That covers 9 films.

Probably only Spiderman Far from Home could that be considered harsh.


There's just too much going on now, they are trying too hard to tie it all in together

Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7321 on: June 18, 2022, 05:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 17, 2022, 04:39:53 pm
I'd really enjoy a show about an everyday person set in the MCU. Think it was the Astro City comic book series that did that quite a bit, tell a story from someone 'on the ground' with the superheroics going on in the background.

Not quite the same thing, but you had the Damage Control comics that were along those lines, interesting that they are being introduced into the mcu as more of a governmental three letter type agency than their comic nature.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,193
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7322 on: June 23, 2022, 10:02:05 am »
Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney. Watched it last night. Wasnt expecting much after all the negative reviews, but enjoyed it
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,212
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7323 on: June 23, 2022, 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: duvva on June 23, 2022, 10:02:05 am
Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney. Watched it last night. Wasnt expecting much after all the negative reviews, but enjoyed it

Same. I had a blast with it. Loved the Raimi-ness of it all and thought it was a big departure from the usual cookie-cutter formula that Marvel have been criticised for recently.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,978
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7324 on: June 23, 2022, 12:22:34 pm »
I quite enjoyed it.
Had a definite Raimi horror vibe going on.

Its a drop in an ocean of shite though.
The last decent Marvel TV stuff was made by Netflix.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7325 on: June 23, 2022, 07:58:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 23, 2022, 10:02:05 am
Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney. Watched it last night. Wasnt expecting much after all the negative reviews, but enjoyed it

i wasn't aware of negative vibes as i avoid anything on films i know im going to want to see, so went in blind that way and thoroughly enjoyed it, thought it was really good, best marvel release since Endgame

Spoiler
I do have a major problem with the story arc of wanda/scarlet witch, it borders on nonsensical to me and dont think that was thoughtout or dealt with very well at all. That said, somewhat bizarrely, it didn't spoil my enjoyment of the film. Which im not sure what that says about me as a viewer to be honest.
[close]
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7326 on: June 23, 2022, 09:42:15 pm »
I enjoyed it for what it was. It wasn't as complicated as I thought it was going to be, but I suppose if you just watch a movie with an open mind and not think about the implications of the whole MCU project, it probably helps.

I do find it a bit weird that the snap keeps getting mentioned in the movies since Endgame, but nothing has been mentioned about, for example, The Eternals finally turning up somewhat unexeptectantly, or the new Captain America being annointed since those events. It doesn't waste anything, or spoil anything for me, just a small observationthat irks me for some reason.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7327 on: June 23, 2022, 09:53:58 pm »
the fact there's an insanely massive 'statue' sticking out of the sea, and that it hasn't been referenced once in the marvel universe since (that i've seen) is mind boggling, so much so i do wonder if the eternals are actually set in the future of any current mcu

you can throw in the fact that an even more insane event happened when a galactic sized entity loomed over half the planet and peered in, which also hasn't been referenced at all since, only serves to reinforce the idea that it hasn't happened yet chronologically

if those two events are in the current running timeline and everything since in the mcu just hasn't happened to be concerned or even mention it, insanity

with the mcu in general it seems there are loads of threads being spun out but they aren't really anchored into anything else (unlike the phase that saw momentum being set up for showdowns with thanos from multiple marvel projects) - im assuming at some point one of the projects (i dont read ahead so dont know what's coming) will pull all (or most) of these threads together into something coherent
« Last Edit: June 23, 2022, 09:55:36 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,468
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7328 on: June 23, 2022, 10:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on June 23, 2022, 07:58:39 pm
i wasn't aware of negative vibes as i avoid anything on films i know im going to want to see, so went in blind that way and thoroughly enjoyed it, thought it was really good, best marvel release since Endgame


Spoiler
My biggest problem with it was the cameos. Wanda just kills them all so it makes the whole scene pointless filler - especially as the book Strange gets hold of at the end is damaged/destroyed. It's like Kylo Ren destroying the Sith Wayfinder that's taken half of The Rise of Skywalker for them to find.

Would have been better to leave them out of the trailer altogether and just surprise the audience with them as they don't really serve a function.
[close]
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,193
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7329 on: June 23, 2022, 10:16:43 pm »
I reckon even Marvel are trying to forget about the Eternals. Now that was terrible.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7330 on: June 23, 2022, 11:18:55 pm »
just to remind you how insane this thing is



that crawled out of the core of the planet, that would've killed more than the snap absolutely - you could easy make the argument it would've destroyed the planet, but we suspend disbelief for that, ok - but the shockwave and disturbance in the atmosphere and fuck knows what else, planet changing for the foreseeable future at least, not so easy to suspend disbelief on things we can actually relate too, eg tsunami that would've come out of that thing (and right next to two of the earth's biggest populations...)

and then this happens


and is seen by humans peering through the clouds at earth

and then after this all these individuals that are concerned about protecting the earth from threats on planet and off planet, never mention it fucking once when we the audience engage with them

i dont wanna hear 'they could be talking about it all the time but not in the 'period' covered in the movie'

get the fuck out of here with that shit

hence, why i cant wrap my head around this having happened already, i can only see it as future
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,994
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7331 on: June 23, 2022, 11:24:29 pm »
The Eternals encompassed everything that i hate about superhero films. God like powers of the cast, faceless villains and in this case those examples of huge monsters or gods or whatever the hell they are.

It should be scrubbed from the record.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7332 on: June 23, 2022, 11:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 23, 2022, 10:08:58 pm
Spoiler
My biggest problem with it was the cameos. Wanda just kills them all so it makes the whole scene pointless filler - especially as the book Strange gets hold of at the end is damaged/destroyed. It's like Kylo Ren destroying the Sith Wayfinder that's taken half of The Rise of Skywalker for them to find.

Would have been better to leave them out of the trailer altogether and just surprise the audience with them as they don't really serve a function.
[close]

Spoiler
i totally see where you're coming from there, the whole thing was pointless, no further story development just a 20 minute fan service type thing of no meaning - that's part of the problem of the multiverse, 1. heroes can now die (we've had a couple before but you know what i mean), which some see as a positive cos usually you dont fear losing those you care about cos they're the main guy 2. you dont care about those heroes dying cos it's some part of the multiverse that we're not going back to etc etc so who gives a shit. the multiverse is much messier than a looming thanos as your nemesis, the writers are gonna have to earn their money here big time and so far, well, looks a big ask
[close]
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7333 on: June 23, 2022, 11:39:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 23, 2022, 11:24:29 pm
The Eternals encompassed everything that i hate about superhero films. God like powers of the cast, faceless villains and in this case those examples of huge monsters or gods or whatever the hell they are.

It should be scrubbed from the record.

ah, you've hit the nail on the head, how did i not see this coming

bobby from dallas stumbles out of the shower and says it's all a dream and we go back to comic spiderman power levels

but yeah, power levels are always a problem once you hit superman and beyond, it's one of the reasons Batman is so popular and he's cool as fuck while obviously flawed all helps (and that bleeds into the type of villians he faces off against)

i think marvel did an overall good job with the villian looming being thanos and how they dealt with him

but the territory they've ventured into now...

i dont know how the comics deal with it cos it's a very long time ago i bought my last conan comic (and waaaay back then it was graphic novels really, tho that term had never been used and it was still a comic in being just an actual comic in paper quality etc, just they were physically big and long - fucking loved them, best ever, wish i still had them, the artwork and stories were amazing)

even if you put the physical effects to one side, even taking into account people have had to deal with mega shit with the snap etc, a fucking spaceman bigger than the planet peering in and yet in none of these movies/tv shows 'after' that event it hasn't been mentioned - people on earth would be losing their shit, it would come up in conversations continually, the ramifications are boundless, yet not a mention?
« Last Edit: June 23, 2022, 11:54:37 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7334 on: June 24, 2022, 08:45:39 am »
Don't forget the people of Earth would have also watched the sky & stars travel back to how they looked thousands of years again from Moonknight.

If i had to guess, i would say everything we are watching now is happening at the same time
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,212
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7335 on: June 24, 2022, 09:48:59 am »
Dr Strange

Spoiler
If you didn't enjoy all those arrogant, self-appointed, douche superheros getting ripped to shreds by Wanda then I don't understand what you watch these films for. It was great fun and worked really well in establishing just how powerful Wanda is.
[close]
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,115
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7336 on: June 24, 2022, 09:51:42 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 24, 2022, 09:48:59 am
Dr Strange

Spoiler
If you didn't enjoy all those arrogant, self-appointed, douche superheros getting ripped to shreds by Wanda then I don't understand what you watch these films for. It was great fun and worked really well in establishing just how powerful Wanda is.
[close]

That was easily the best thing in the film, for me.

It reminded me of Omni-Man in Invincible. What a show that is by the way.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,193
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7337 on: June 24, 2022, 09:55:08 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 24, 2022, 09:48:59 am
Dr Strange

Spoiler
If you didn't enjoy all those arrogant, self-appointed, douche superheros getting ripped to shreds by Wanda then I don't understand what you watch these films for. It was great fun and worked really well in establishing just how powerful Wanda is.
[close]
Still be happy to see more of Hayley Attwell as Capt America
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,468
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7338 on: June 24, 2022, 10:15:03 am »
Quote from: duvva on June 24, 2022, 09:55:08 am
Still be happy to see more of Hayley Attwell as Capt America Britain

;)

I didn't watch Eternals, but it seems they fell into the Dragonball Z hole. The stronger your heroes, the more powerful the villains have to be in order to pose a threat. It gets silly after awhile. Some of these characters are so powerful they could accidentally wipe out a galaxy with a badly timed fart.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7339 on: June 24, 2022, 12:15:03 pm »
So many leaked scenes on YouTube for Thor L&T. Looks really good, a very strong comedy again
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,166
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7340 on: June 24, 2022, 12:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 24, 2022, 10:15:03 am
;)

I didn't watch Eternals, but it seems they fell into the Dragonball Z hole. The stronger your heroes, the more powerful the villains have to be in order to pose a threat. It gets silly after awhile. Some of these characters are so powerful they could accidentally wipe out a galaxy with a badly timed fart.

Dont even mind the heroes being really strong, but the ones in Eternals were just generic shite. Its just not something that lends itself to being a good movie. Magneto is powerful as fuck but he's got a good back story, the Eternals were all just sort of created at the same time.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,008
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7341 on: June 24, 2022, 02:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 24, 2022, 10:15:03 am
;)

I didn't watch Eternals, but it seems they fell into the Dragonball Z hole. The stronger your heroes, the more powerful the villains have to be in order to pose a threat. It gets silly after awhile. Some of these characters are so powerful they could accidentally wipe out a galaxy with a badly timed fart.

Technically I think she's called Captain Carter, at least in the recent movie/show stuff.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,468
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7342 on: June 24, 2022, 05:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 24, 2022, 02:43:36 pm
Technically I think she's called Captain Carter, at least in the recent movie/show stuff.

Yep. Although there is/was also a Marvel character called Captain Britain, Brian Braddock.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Captain_Britain



Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7343 on: June 24, 2022, 08:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 24, 2022, 05:47:27 pm
Yep. Although there is/was also a Marvel character called Captain Britain, Brian Braddock.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Captain_Britain



I've still got all my original Captain Britain comics from 1976. Got a free cardboard mask with issue 1 I think. There was also a great cover of Captain Britain, Captain America and James Callaghan tied up to wooden posts in a firing squad.


« Last Edit: June 24, 2022, 08:06:08 pm by Nitramdorf »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7344 on: June 24, 2022, 11:05:42 pm »
You know that you're an old bastard when your comics had "IN FULL COLOUR" on the FP  :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7345 on: June 24, 2022, 11:19:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 24, 2022, 11:05:42 pm
You know that you're an old bastard when your comics had "IN FULL COLOUR" on the FP  :lmao

 :)
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,008
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7346 on: June 26, 2022, 11:13:29 am »
Initial impressions of Thor: Love and Thunder are painting it as the best Marvel movie ever. Probably a bit of exaggeration going on but it's sounding like Taika has hit it out of the park again.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,821
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7347 on: June 26, 2022, 11:35:47 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 26, 2022, 11:13:29 am
Initial impressions of Thor: Love and Thunder are painting it as the best Marvel movie ever. Probably a bit of exaggeration going on but it's sounding like Taika has hit it out of the park again.

The previews look great across the board.


I watched Dr. Strange again on Disney+ and it's as bad as before.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7348 on: June 27, 2022, 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: newterp on June 26, 2022, 11:35:47 am
The previews look great across the board.


I watched Dr. Strange again on Disney+ and it's as bad as before.

Yep, watched a second time around this weekend and disliked it more than the first time. Wanda really carried that film
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,012
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7349 on: June 27, 2022, 04:42:33 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7350 on: June 28, 2022, 10:02:59 am »
Really enjoyed the new Strange.  There were a bunch of things that didn't really make all that much sense, but it was a really nice break from the norm in that it was an actual horror movie (baby's first horror movie, but a horror movie nonetheless).  Thought Olsen was excellent and it was great to see all those little Raimi beats.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7351 on: June 28, 2022, 10:15:44 am »
Love all the Thor movies, can't wait for this one. Love the trailer with Sweet Child O' Mine
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7352 on: June 30, 2022, 09:19:10 am »
Cannot get into Ms Marvel at all, its really dull. I actually like the main character and enjoy the culture involved as well as the subtle educating on history of India/Pakistan but every other character is awful and the story line is worse than Falcon & Winter Soldier IMO (and that was pretty bad)
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,212
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7353 on: June 30, 2022, 09:23:27 am »
First couple of episodes were great and had a real unique style and feel to them but the last two have reverted back to the usual, formulaic, tried and tested stuff we've seen in most Marvel stuff. I really didn't have a clue what was going on in this weeks. new characters getting thrown at us out of nowhere, exposition in every other line of dialogue. Bit of a mess.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,372
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7354 on: June 30, 2022, 02:07:15 pm »
I admire the effort, they seemed to be aiming for 'Into the Spiderverse' vibes in what i seen of the first episode.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,255
  • Trada
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7355 on: July 5, 2022, 03:30:07 pm »
Just heard that the first cut of  Love and Thunder was 4 hours long with a lot of inprov jokes almost Monty Python like.

And it was cut down to 2 hours so I guess we will soon get release the Waititi cut.

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the MCU's shortest films up to date, however, Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth recently confirmed the existence of a discarded 4-hour-long cut of the movie that took jokes to next level,

https://gamerant.com/thor-love-and-thunder-4-hour-cut-extra-funny/


« Last Edit: July 5, 2022, 03:33:17 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,115
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7356 on: Yesterday at 11:49:11 am »
Seeing quite a few mixed reviews for Thor 4 today. One of the biggest issues being Thor himself being even more moronic than previously. I'm going on Sunday to watch.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7357 on: Yesterday at 01:32:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:49:11 am
Seeing quite a few mixed reviews for Thor 4 today. One of the biggest issues being Thor himself being even more moronic than previously. I'm going on Sunday to watch.

I don't mind the idea of that, the character of Thor is great especially since Odin died.
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,373
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7358 on: Today at 04:38:04 am »
Saw Thor yesterday, thought it was enjoyable enough, just missing a little something.

Spoiler
Would have liked if they spent more time showing us Jane as Mighty Thor before Thor shows up. Kind of my main problem with the film, there's these interesting little elements or tidbits about the world or certain characters that I wish they'd explore more, but it's like nope we need to keep moving, on to the next thing, and oh.. what's that over there? Nope keep moving.

Bale is serviceable, just hamming it up. Felt like Russel Crowe wasn't playing Zeus as Greek, but rather Greek-Australian. Wouldn't mind seeing him again.

Thought the casting reveal in the mid-credits scene was hilarious.

Biggest takeaway for me was seeing an ice cream shop named Infinity Cones, with a big Infinity Gauntlet above the shop. In universe, that is fucking weird.
[close]
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Up
« previous next »
 