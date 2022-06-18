The Eternals encompassed everything that i hate about superhero films. God like powers of the cast, faceless villains and in this case those examples of huge monsters or gods or whatever the hell they are.



It should be scrubbed from the record.



ah, you've hit the nail on the head, how did i not see this comingbobby from dallas stumbles out of the shower and says it's all a dream and we go back to comic spiderman power levelsbut yeah, power levels are always a problem once you hit superman and beyond, it's one of the reasons Batman is so popular and he's cool as fuck while obviously flawed all helps (and that bleeds into the type of villians he faces off against)i think marvel did an overall good job with the villian looming being thanos and how they dealt with himbut the territory they've ventured into now...i dont know how the comics deal with it cos it's a very long time ago i bought my last conan comic (and waaaay back then it was graphic novels really, tho that term had never been used and it was still a comic in being just an actual comic in paper quality etc, just they were physically big and long - fucking loved them, best ever, wish i still had them, the artwork and stories were amazing)even if you put the physical effects to one side, even taking into account people have had to deal with mega shit with the snap etc, a fucking spaceman bigger than the planet peering in and yet in none of these movies/tv shows 'after' that event it hasn't been mentioned - people on earth would be losing their shit, it would come up in conversations continually, the ramifications are boundless, yet not a mention?