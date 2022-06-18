« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
June 18, 2022, 08:36:11 am
killer-heels on June 18, 2022, 02:11:56 am
Only just recently watched Dr Strange and the new Spiderman movie. Had a look at the Marvel release history and I think there is a genuine case to be made that everything they have released since Infinity War in 2018 ranges from average to downright shit. That covers 9 films.

Probably only Spiderman Far from Home could that be considered harsh.


There's just too much going on now, they are trying too hard to tie it all in together

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
June 18, 2022, 05:32:42 pm
Barefoot Doctor on June 17, 2022, 04:39:53 pm
I'd really enjoy a show about an everyday person set in the MCU. Think it was the Astro City comic book series that did that quite a bit, tell a story from someone 'on the ground' with the superheroics going on in the background.

Not quite the same thing, but you had the Damage Control comics that were along those lines, interesting that they are being introduced into the mcu as more of a governmental three letter type agency than their comic nature.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:02:05 am
Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney. Watched it last night. Wasnt expecting much after all the negative reviews, but enjoyed it
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:38:38 am
duvva on Today at 10:02:05 am
Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney. Watched it last night. Wasnt expecting much after all the negative reviews, but enjoyed it

Same. I had a blast with it. Loved the Raimi-ness of it all and thought it was a big departure from the usual cookie-cutter formula that Marvel have been criticised for recently.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 12:22:34 pm
I quite enjoyed it.
Had a definite Raimi horror vibe going on.

Its a drop in an ocean of shite though.
The last decent Marvel TV stuff was made by Netflix.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 07:58:39 pm
duvva on Today at 10:02:05 am
Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney. Watched it last night. Wasnt expecting much after all the negative reviews, but enjoyed it

i wasn't aware of negative vibes as i avoid anything on films i know im going to want to see, so went in blind that way and thoroughly enjoyed it, thought it was really good, best marvel release since Endgame

I do have a major problem with the story arc of wanda/scarlet witch, it borders on nonsensical to me and dont think that was thoughtout or dealt with very well at all. That said, somewhat bizarrely, it didn't spoil my enjoyment of the film. Which im not sure what that says about me as a viewer to be honest.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:42:15 pm
I enjoyed it for what it was. It wasn't as complicated as I thought it was going to be, but I suppose if you just watch a movie with an open mind and not think about the implications of the whole MCU project, it probably helps.

I do find it a bit weird that the snap keeps getting mentioned in the movies since Endgame, but nothing has been mentioned about, for example, The Eternals finally turning up somewhat unexeptectantly, or the new Captain America being annointed since those events. It doesn't waste anything, or spoil anything for me, just a small observationthat irks me for some reason.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:53:58 pm
the fact there's an insanely massive 'statue' sticking out of the sea, and that it hasn't been referenced once in the marvel universe since (that i've seen) is mind boggling, so much so i do wonder if the eternals are actually set in the future of any current mcu

you can throw in the fact that an even more insane event happened when a galactic sized entity loomed over half the planet and peered in, which also hasn't been referenced at all since, only serves to reinforce the idea that it hasn't happened yet chronologically

if those two events are in the current running timeline and everything since in the mcu just hasn't happened to be concerned or even mention it, insanity

with the mcu in general it seems there are loads of threads being spun out but they aren't really anchored into anything else (unlike the phase that saw momentum being set up for showdowns with thanos from multiple marvel projects) - im assuming at some point one of the projects (i dont read ahead so dont know what's coming) will pull all (or most) of these threads together into something coherent
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:08:58 pm
Armand9 on Today at 07:58:39 pm
i wasn't aware of negative vibes as i avoid anything on films i know im going to want to see, so went in blind that way and thoroughly enjoyed it, thought it was really good, best marvel release since Endgame


My biggest problem with it was the cameos. Wanda just kills them all so it makes the whole scene pointless filler - especially as the book Strange gets hold of at the end is damaged/destroyed. It's like Kylo Ren destroying the Sith Wayfinder that's taken half of The Rise of Skywalker for them to find.

Would have been better to leave them out of the trailer altogether and just surprise the audience with them as they don't really serve a function.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:16:43 pm
I reckon even Marvel are trying to forget about the Eternals. Now that was terrible.
