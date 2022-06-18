the fact there's an insanely massive 'statue' sticking out of the sea, and that it hasn't been referenced once in the marvel universe since (that i've seen) is mind boggling, so much so i do wonder if the eternals are actually set in the future of any current mcu



you can throw in the fact that an even more insane event happened when a galactic sized entity loomed over half the planet and peered in, which also hasn't been referenced at all since, only serves to reinforce the idea that it hasn't happened yet chronologically



if those two events are in the current running timeline and everything since in the mcu just hasn't happened to be concerned or even mention it, insanity



with the mcu in general it seems there are loads of threads being spun out but they aren't really anchored into anything else (unlike the phase that saw momentum being set up for showdowns with thanos from multiple marvel projects) - im assuming at some point one of the projects (i dont read ahead so dont know what's coming) will pull all (or most) of these threads together into something coherent