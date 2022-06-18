I enjoyed it for what it was. It wasn't as complicated as I thought it was going to be, but I suppose if you just watch a movie with an open mind and not think about the implications of the whole MCU project, it probably helps.
I do find it a bit weird that the snap keeps getting mentioned in the movies since Endgame, but nothing has been mentioned about, for example, The Eternals finally turning up somewhat unexeptectantly, or the new Captain America being annointed since those events. It doesn't waste anything, or spoil anything for me, just a small observationthat irks me for some reason.