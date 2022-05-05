Spoiler

Just felt like a total drag to me. Was pretty surprised when I left the cinema to see it only ran two hours, because it felt much longer than that to me. Think the major issue is that Strange just isn't that engaging a character - Wanda was by far the most interesting part of the film, and a great villain. But it made Wandavision feel redundant. In that, she puts her grief over Vision's death behind her and realises the damage she's doing. Here, she goes 100x further to save the boys and while the main explanation is the Darkhold taking over her, it didn't quite work for me.



Some great visuals in there, really trippy stuff, but that's not enough IMO. Loads of it felt proper B movie, which isn't surprising considering Raimi directing, but came across a bit out of place.



On the cameos, exciting at first but all were wasted. No idea if Krasinski will be the MCU's Reed Richards, but not bothered either way as this didn't showcase him well at all. One of Marvel's most powerful heroes, and barely got anything in against Wanda. Captain Carter got much better treatment, as did Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel. A waste of Patrick Stewart too.



Charlize Theron in the post credit too... had to read which character she was playing, and realise she's important to Strange, but it felt so egregious - just shove a famous face in there and hope it gets people excited.



I don't know, maybe it'll improve with a second viewing but felt like one of the weakest Marvel films to me.