Not difficult, Eternals was fucking awful.
Enjoyed both Shang Chi and Eternals
But like others, I fear Marvel/Disney are expanding the MCU too far.
As well as Eternals (that story necessitating some retconning in itself), they're bringing in Blade - and with that comes vampires to add to the 'how the frig did absolutely nobody know about these twats in all the previous MCU films & TV series' problem.
Then there's the whole X-Men thing (although I'm presuming this is a Multiverse-related development)