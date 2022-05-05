« previous next »
Quote from: mattybeard on May  5, 2022, 02:59:37 pm
Enjoyed it more than Shang Chi and Eternals for sure.

Not difficult, Eternals was fucking awful.
Fair comment.

Avoid all spoilers and you'll enjoy it if you like older Marvel stuff. It's a typical Raimi film too - surprisingly gory.
Quote from: killer-heels on May  5, 2022, 03:20:59 pm
Not difficult, Eternals was fucking awful.


Enjoyed both Shang Chi and Eternals

But like others, I fear Marvel/Disney are expanding the MCU too far.

As well as Eternals (that story necessitating some retconning in itself), they're bringing in Blade - and with that comes vampires to add to the 'how the frig did absolutely nobody know about these twats in all the previous MCU films & TV series' problem.

Then there's the whole X-Men thing (although I'm presuming this is a Multiverse-related development)
Really enjoyed Doctor Strange 2, all I can say is go and see it without reading anything as I went in as blind as possible (except seeing the trailers).
The problem they're gonna have is the new stuff isn't becoming big hits-- Shang Chi and Eternals not nearly as successful as say Guardians or Ant-Man when those under the radar characters were introduced-- and the big hits they've had (or will have) are Spider-Man and Doctor Strange and Thor.

They better introduce F4 and X-Men and maybe even Deadpool soon before people get bored and just stop showing up. It's not easy to keep hold of the audience's attention once you start churning out films that make people go "meh" over and over
To be fair all the films released the past 2 years have been effected massively by the pandemic I imagine Spiderman No Way Home is the only film released that surpassed expectations. Think people were more likely to wait for Shang Chi and Eternals to hit home release. Even Black Widow didn't make anything near what you'd have expected it to.

Be interesting to see how well the likes of Dr Strange, Thor 4, and other franchises like Avatar do in the next 6 months to see if audiences are returning to the cinema.
I didn't enjoy Dr Strange at all:

Spoiler
Just felt like a total drag to me. Was pretty surprised when I left the cinema to see it only ran two hours, because it felt much longer than that to me. Think the major issue is that Strange just isn't that engaging a character - Wanda was by far the most interesting part of the film, and a great villain. But it made Wandavision feel redundant. In that, she puts her grief over Vision's death behind her and realises the damage she's doing. Here, she goes 100x further to save the boys and while the main explanation is the Darkhold taking over her, it didn't quite work for me.

Some great visuals in there, really trippy stuff, but that's not enough IMO. Loads of it felt proper B movie, which isn't surprising considering Raimi directing, but came across a bit out of place.

On the cameos, exciting at first but all were wasted. No idea if Krasinski will be the MCU's Reed Richards, but not bothered either way as this didn't showcase him well at all. One of Marvel's most powerful heroes, and barely got anything in against Wanda. Captain Carter got much better treatment, as did Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel. A waste of Patrick Stewart too.

Charlize Theron in the post credit too... had to read which character she was playing, and realise she's important to Strange, but it felt so egregious - just shove a famous face in there and hope it gets people excited.

I don't know, maybe it'll improve with a second viewing but felt like one of the weakest Marvel films to me.
[close]
Yeah thought it was a bit all over the place, they need to make sure they dont get too obsessed with multiverses as a way to introduce new characters because
Spoiler
literally every cameo in there was pointless and just cannon fodder
[close]
. Oh and
Spoiler
dont be tricking me with shields getting thrown you dicks
[close]
Im going tomorrow but a bit disheartened both Barefoot and Lobo didnt like it as Im usually in agreement with them when it comes to this superhero business.
Loved Moon Knight overall.. Thought it got a bit lost in it ep 2.5 onto 3 but it got back on track.
I'm still not sure what to make of Multiverse of Madness

There's parts I really liked - especially the more gory and savage aspects of it. But also a lot seemed too fan-service. And there's a couple of possible plot-holes that I'm still swirling round my noggin.

Spoiler
That Wanda is a baddie still doesn't sit well with me, and I agree with the comment that it makes her experiences in WandaVision and self-revelation at the end seem pointless. In fact, the general story arc - Wanda acting selfishly to try to recover what she's lost and screw the suffering she causes - is repeated here but on a much bigger scale. I think that's my problem with the whole film.
[close]
Just watched it and thought it was poor. Just didnt grab me like they usually do.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May  5, 2022, 05:51:02 pm
I didn't enjoy Dr Strange at all:

Spoiler
Just felt like a total drag to me. Was pretty surprised when I left the cinema to see it only ran two hours, because it felt much longer than that to me. Think the major issue is that Strange just isn't that engaging a character - Wanda was by far the most interesting part of the film, and a great villain. But it made Wandavision feel redundant. In that, she puts her grief over Vision's death behind her and realises the damage she's doing. Here, she goes 100x further to save the boys and while the main explanation is the Darkhold taking over her, it didn't quite work for me.

Some great visuals in there, really trippy stuff, but that's not enough IMO. Loads of it felt proper B movie, which isn't surprising considering Raimi directing, but came across a bit out of place.

On the cameos, exciting at first but all were wasted. No idea if Krasinski will be the MCU's Reed Richards, but not bothered either way as this didn't showcase him well at all. One of Marvel's most powerful heroes, and barely got anything in against Wanda. Captain Carter got much better treatment, as did Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel. A waste of Patrick Stewart too.

Charlize Theron in the post credit too... had to read which character she was playing, and realise she's important to Strange, but it felt so egregious - just shove a famous face in there and hope it gets people excited.

I don't know, maybe it'll improve with a second viewing but felt like one of the weakest Marvel films to me.
[close]

Just back. Pretty much summed it up perfectly for me. Im just sick of the whole multiverse thing already too.
No direction, no identity, all over the place with new people in there for no reason. Just like the Roy Hodgson days

Spoiler
if this film was to tease the introduction of Reed Richards, dont bother. What a shocking character that was awful. Turned to spaghetti in 30 seconds.
[close]
I'm going against the grain and saying it was a top tier one for me.

I dig the fan service and though not a horror guy I felt the references to Raimi's earlier works was pretty cool..

Will add details when I'm on my laptop and can see the spoiler tag
