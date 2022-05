Have to say I do like most of the Marvel stuff.



In Phase 1 there were a lot of movies that linked together. But it felt somewhat contained and structured.



However, Phase 2 does seem hard to keep up with. There are now so many movies/ tv shows that are linking a hell of a lot of characters together. And there's obviously more to come.



There is a danger it just becomes a mess and impossible to keep up with.



Which would be a real shame as what they did with Phase 1 culminating in End Game was pretty brilliant.