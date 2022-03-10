« previous next »
March 30, 2022, 06:28:36 pm
Loved that first one.  His English accent is wonky as hell though, and how he can afford that much space in London with that job is a mystery.
March 31, 2022, 06:29:59 am
Quote from: tubby on March 30, 2022, 06:28:36 pm
Loved that first one.  His English accent is wonky as hell though, and how he can afford that much space in London with that job is a mystery.
maybe intentional  ;)
March 31, 2022, 08:03:33 am
Quote from: tubby on March 30, 2022, 06:28:36 pm
Loved that first one.  His English accent is wonky as hell though, and how he can afford that much space in London with that job is a mystery.

It's supposed to be wonky though
March 31, 2022, 10:04:13 am
Quote from: tubby on March 30, 2022, 06:28:36 pm
Loved that first one.  His English accent is wonky as hell though, and how he can afford that much space in London with that job is a mystery.

The flat and the building as a whole bothered me a bit as the aesthetic was very New York loft and the rest of the building felt like the American conversions of old buildings.

That said, with all the question marks and unknowns as part of the episode then I can look past the flat not stacking up with the setting/his job.
March 31, 2022, 11:57:43 am
Quote from: tubby on March 30, 2022, 06:28:36 pm
Loved that first one.  His English accent is wonky as hell though, and how he can afford that much space in London with that job is a mystery.
haha its intentional (The shitty  accent) was reading a few interviews on it. Wanted to be a cross between the Jewish community in Enfield, Dick Van Dyke and Karl Pilkington or something. He wanted each character/ personality (I think theres 4) to have a different accent and go Nutty as Fuck with it I started listening to accents that are kind of, you know, Northeast London, and then just committed to that and found this [character] 

I watched it last night and really enjoyed it.
March 31, 2022, 04:43:05 pm
I am shocked* that a Sony live action film of a Marvel property starring the worst actor in the world is getting universally panned.

*not that shocked.
March 31, 2022, 05:15:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 31, 2022, 04:43:05 pm
I am shocked* that a Sony live action film of a Marvel property starring the worst actor in the world is getting universally panned.

*not that shocked.

Even by Sony standards this one sounds especially brutal.
April 1, 2022, 08:45:15 am
Good opening to Moon Knight, the character of Moon Knight looks really really good. Don't mind the accent, however im not keen on the
Spoiler
Venom style voice in the head, i don't think it fits the more serious style to Moon Knight compared to the slightly comedic Venom
[close]
April 1, 2022, 09:45:22 am
Watched a Morbius last night. Wasnt as bad as people are making out. A lot better than Venom and Eternals imo. Im no fan of Leto either. Apart from the Raimi Spider Man fleems I dont think Sony are up to the task with superhero fleems for the most part
April 1, 2022, 10:16:32 am
It just sounds shit. Its a rubbish name for a 'superhero'. And then you've got the fact that there's already a much cooler vampire superhero already pretty established in cinema. Add in Leto (who I dont think is as bad as people make out but has absolutely no business being in superhero movies) and a not great cast (Dr Who as the villain? Nah not for me) then it was always destined to be pretty rubbish.
April 1, 2022, 11:00:03 am
Quote from: Schmidt on March 31, 2022, 05:15:46 pm
Even by Sony standards this one sounds especially brutal.

Seeing loads of stories of less than half a dozen people in attendance at some showings
April 1, 2022, 12:07:49 pm
Morbius is a nice little niche supporting character in Marvel stories, really tricky to put him front and centre like that, but from the reviews it sounds like it's just a shit movie, regardless of the source material.
April 1, 2022, 02:54:38 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April  1, 2022, 09:45:22 am
Watched a Morbius last night. Wasnt as bad as people are making out. A lot better than Venom and Eternals imo. Im no fan of Leto either. Apart from the Raimi Spider Man fleems I dont think Sony are up to the task with superhero fleems for the most part

It was just a bit meh, not that I want Disney to own even more content but Sony should really knock everything Spiderman wise that isn't part of the MCU proper on its head.
April 1, 2022, 02:56:16 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April  1, 2022, 09:45:22 am
Watched a Morbius last night. Wasnt as bad as people are making out.

Totally agree and that's the power of these Journo's who get to see a movie before everyone else and bestow us with their bullshit opinions.  This said, most kids Marvel fans who prefer wisecracking blokes flying about in big iron suits and suchlike wont entertain this.

I think this played out more like an adult gothic horror thriller. Think Blade or The Crow.

Thought Leto did just fine and the main antagonist was good too.  Effects were cool and it was dark and moody if you like that sort of thing (as i do).

To the uninitiated you wouldn't guess this was a Marvel character or movie.  You'd probably guess at DC before Marvel to be honest.
April 1, 2022, 05:50:22 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  1, 2022, 02:56:16 pm
Totally agree and that's the power of these Journo's who get to see a movie before everyone else and bestow us with their bullshit opinions.  This said, most kids Marvel fans who prefer wisecracking blokes flying about in big iron suits and suchlike wont entertain this.

I think this played out more like an adult gothic horror thriller. Think Blade or The Crow.

Thought Leto did just fine and the main antagonist was good too.  Effects were cool and it was dark and moody if you like that sort of thing (as i do).

To the uninitiated you wouldn't guess this was a Marvel character or movie.  You'd probably guess at DC before Marvel to be honest.
Lobo mentioned the baddie being dr who and ya know what I didnt have a clue who he was. Wasnt blown away by him but overall I agree with what you said. Id watch it again, unlike the 2nd venom film , Eternals or latest spider man.

I havent read any reviews and dont in general but Ive seen people in here mention its meant to be shite. Its funny cos I also read in here the newest spider man being the best of all the marvel fleems and I think its a mess.

Arseholes. Opinions. Everyones got em eh ;D
April 1, 2022, 09:31:21 pm
Thought the first episode of Moon Knight was really good.
April 3, 2022, 11:09:37 am
Saw my first 'what if' - the one with Peggy Carter becoming Captain er... Britain?

Absofuckinglutely ace

Going to watch more of 'em :)
April 3, 2022, 09:49:30 pm
Just watched Moon Knight, Really enjoyed it and cant wait for the Second episode! Its definitely a bit of a head fuck haha
April 6, 2022, 11:05:04 am
Enjoying Moon Knight so far.

Spoiler
Need to cool it with the CGI jackals though. Definitely the worst part of both episodes.
[close]
April 6, 2022, 12:14:50 pm
If people think Morbius is this bad, I can't wait to see the reactions to the Madame Web film.
April 6, 2022, 12:43:58 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  6, 2022, 12:14:50 pm
If people think Morbius is this bad, I can't wait to see the reactions to the Madame Web film.

Will be rubbish but Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney...

The Sony universe stuff is hilarious though. They've got a Kraven the Hunter film about to enter production with Aaron Taylor Johnson in the lead. Just bizarre stuff.

Assume they'll eventually throw a ton of money at Andrew Garfield to return as that universe's Spider-Man?
April 6, 2022, 12:59:15 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  6, 2022, 12:43:58 pm
Assume they'll eventually throw a ton of money at Andrew Garfield to return as that universe's Spider-Man?
Age an issue?
April 6, 2022, 01:11:47 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  6, 2022, 12:59:15 pm
Age an issue?

Could be, but might just be one film at this rate. Definitely think they'll want to actually use Spider-Man in their Spider-Man universe (crazy thought!) but don't think they'll get Holland to do it.
April 6, 2022, 01:19:24 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  6, 2022, 12:59:15 pm
Age an issue?
Nah, Spidey was mid-30s in his comic for ages. At this point I actually think it would be more interesting to have a grown up Spider-Man than the same teen version again and again. I wonder if Sony has the rights to The Clone Saga.
April 6, 2022, 01:54:11 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  6, 2022, 12:14:50 pm
If people think Morbius is this bad, I can't wait to see the reactions to the Madame Web film.

Had to Google that to make sure you weren't joking.  Maybe the studio is joking?  Really odd choice for a main character in a superhero movie.
April 6, 2022, 05:27:21 pm
Multiverse of Madness pre-booking open today (5th May first night)
Today at 12:50:33 am
After a promising first episode Im not really into Moon Knight.
Today at 02:28:19 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:50:33 am
After a promising first episode Im not really into Moon Knight.
Yeah, im losing interest in it. Its a bit too jump the gun/ well explain that later and Come back to it Bit, shitly done Guy Ritchie kind of a mess. 

This new batch of Marvel stuff is overly thunked. Its all a bit of a mess and if theyre not careful theyre gonna fuck it all up





