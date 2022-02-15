I think the main thing against Howerton being cast, as Barefoot pointed out, is age. He can probably get away with playing a bit younger but if hes going to be relied on as a franchise lead into his 50s maybe there starts to be issues.



Although his age jumps about in different material, Reed is roughly Howertons age in his most used canonical form, no?



Theres tenuous rumours that on the Always Sunny Podcast that Howerton has let slip a few hints - such as saying hes letting the hair at the side of his head go grey etc.



Id agree that Howerton actually does fit the profile - Krasinski has now helmed a few box office successes and a huge tv show, hed maybe be the biggest star Marvel had cast in a lead role if they were going that direction. Hes also 42 so the same age argument is there.



Howerton would be a 5 star casting decision. The phase would last as long, or as short, as he pleases. Only then will they know his power.