I think the main thing against Howerton being cast, as Barefoot pointed out, is age. He can probably get away with playing a bit younger but if he’s going to be relied on as a franchise lead into his 50s maybe there starts to be issues.



Although his age jumps about in different material, Reed is roughly Howerton’s age in his most used canonical form, no?



There’s tenuous rumours that on the Always Sunny Podcast that Howerton has let slip a few hints - such as saying he’s ‘letting the hair at the side of his head go grey’ etc.



I’d agree that Howerton actually does fit the profile - Krasinski has now helmed a few box office successes and a huge tv show, he’d maybe be the biggest star Marvel had cast in a lead role if they were going that direction. He’s also 42 so the same age argument is there.



Howerton would be a 5 star casting decision. The phase would last as long, or as short, as he pleases. Only then will they know his power.