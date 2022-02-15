I think the main thing against Howerton being cast, as Barefoot pointed out, is age. He can probably get away with playing a bit younger but if hes going to be relied on as a franchise lead into his 50s maybe there starts to be issues.
Although his age jumps about in different material, Reed is roughly Howertons age in his most used canonical form, no?
Theres tenuous rumours that on the Always Sunny Podcast that Howerton has let slip a few hints - such as saying hes letting the hair at the side of his head go grey etc.
Id agree that Howerton actually does fit the profile - Krasinski has now helmed a few box office successes and a huge tv show, hed maybe be the biggest star Marvel had cast in a lead role if they were going that direction. Hes also 42 so the same age argument is there.
Howerton would be a 5 star casting decision. The phase would last as long, or as short, as he pleases. Only then will they know his power.