Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 473375 times)

Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7120 on: February 15, 2022, 01:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 15, 2022, 08:58:45 am
I know they said What If? was canon but I only watched a small number of episodes as it didn't really grab me. Looks like I'll need to go back (although to be fair I did see the Dr Strange episode as it got a lot of praise).

I really hope it won't be necessary to watch What If to understand the film's going forward - I only got through two episodes before I lost interest, it just seemed pointless.

And something I still don't understand is that the multiverse as presented in Loki (and possibly in NWH, haven't seen it yet) involves similar but different universes running alongside each other with different versions of the same characters and some completely new characters. So there's a Spiderman but it's a different person, and the same with the different Lokis. But in What If, it's the universe we already know, with the situations and versions of the characters we already know, but somewhere along the line someone takes different choice which leads to a different outcome. But those are two different concepts aren't they?
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7121 on: February 15, 2022, 01:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on February 15, 2022, 01:22:08 pm
I really hope it won't be necessary to watch What If to understand the film's going forward - I only got through two episodes before I lost interest, it just seemed pointless.

Ep 3 was the big one so you just missed out!
Offline ianburns252

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7122 on: February 15, 2022, 01:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on February 15, 2022, 01:22:08 pm
I really hope it won't be necessary to watch What If to understand the film's going forward - I only got through two episodes before I lost interest, it just seemed pointless.

And something I still don't understand is that the multiverse as presented in Loki (and possibly in NWH, haven't seen it yet) involves similar but different universes running alongside each other with different versions of the same characters and some completely new characters. So there's a Spiderman but it's a different person, and the same with the different Lokis. But in What If, it's the universe we already know, with the situations and versions of the characters we already know, but somewhere along the line someone takes different choice which leads to a different outcome. But those are two different concepts aren't they?

My read is that the idea is that the divergence point could be anywhere in history so with NWH and Loki it must have been quite a distant one to create a situation where Peter Parker is effectively a different person whereas the What Ifs? are showing divergence points occurring within events that we are already familiar with, therefore the people are the same but with different experiences.

So some universes are further away from the prime universe.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7123 on: February 15, 2022, 01:31:24 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on February 15, 2022, 01:19:38 pm
Black Bolt, Reed Richards, and an alternate Tony Stark surely. It would be incredible to see Stewart or McKellen in the multiverse and then when Strange goes back to the MCU he finds McAvoy or Fassbender. They are still A-list movie stars who can add so much to the MCU after Endgame.

Namor's rights are up in the air with... I want to say Universal? Might be similar to Hulk where its easier to get him as a support character in a different property than a lead one in a solo movie. He's a total Chad (think of the memes!) who works well with character dynamics in the Avengers big cast and Fantastic Four.

But oh how we will have missed the Black Panther/Namor rivalry that they stole dialogue from for the first Black Panther film. "Every breath you take is mercy from me. (2:50)"


Dont think theyd waste a spot on Black Bolt, who just isnt going to resonate with mainstream audiences.

The use of Ultron/Iron Legion style guards at Illuminati HQ definitely suggests an alternate Iron Man.

A variant of Kang might make sense also.

Theres rumours that Namor might be the villain in the new Black Panther film. 
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7124 on: February 15, 2022, 01:33:14 pm »
I'm almost sure there was Captain Marvel in the trailer as well. At least a version of her. Or him! Who knows.
Offline redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7125 on: February 15, 2022, 01:33:42 pm »
My guess on the illuminati would be:

Prof X
Iron Man Supreme (Ultron)
White Vision
Black Panther variant (Michael Jordan)
Reed Richards
Kang variant
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7126 on: February 15, 2022, 01:49:51 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 15, 2022, 01:33:14 pm
I'm almost sure there was Captain Marvel in the trailer as well. At least a version of her. Or him! Who knows.

Yeah looks like a Maria Rambeau version of Captain Marvel. Whether she's in the Illuminati or not, who knows.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7127 on: February 20, 2022, 05:51:13 pm »
Moon Knight is out on Disney+ on March 30th.
Offline redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7128 on: February 21, 2022, 08:48:41 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 15, 2022, 01:49:51 pm
Yeah looks like a Maria Rambeau version of Captain Marvel. Whether she's in the Illuminati or not, who knows.

Looks like Kang to me..
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7129 on: February 21, 2022, 01:12:02 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on February 15, 2022, 01:23:19 pm
Ep 3 was the big one so you just missed out!

Yeah - a friend said I should watch it in preparation for the Dr Strange film.  Watched the first 2, thought 1 was good, 2 was ok.  Came back a couple days later, and 3rd episode was great, as was 4, and I was gripped.  Thought it was a really good show all in all, with some really fun characters and ideas.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7130 on: March 6, 2022, 04:54:54 pm »
All the Netflix marvel shows are moving over to Disney + on March 16th if anyone is interested. Hopefully a couple of them might make a comeback.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7131 on: March 15, 2022, 07:32:17 pm »
Dont think Ill be watching Ms. Marvel going off the trailer, looks far too childish.
Offline tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7132 on: March 15, 2022, 08:01:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 15, 2022, 07:32:17 pm
Dont think Ill be watching Ms. Marvel going off the trailer, looks far too childish.

Yeah I'm not convinced either.  They've changed her powers as well, I'm assuming because they're really similar to Reed's.  It's a good comic, though, so I'll give it a go either way.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7133 on: March 15, 2022, 08:31:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 15, 2022, 07:32:17 pm
Dont think Ill be watching Ms. Marvel going off the trailer, looks far too childish.

Think it looks good fun. No problem with Marvel starting to do stuff directly targeted at teens, think well increasingly see them do a wider range of stuff, along with the more all ages content theyre known for.
Offline redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7134 on: March 16, 2022, 10:56:11 am »
I mean, she is a child, well at college and what we've seen from the series so far is Marvel looking to step into new grounds: Wandavision being focused on sitcoms, Hawkeye going for Christmas, Moon Knight a bit darker and thriller ish so now we have the 'college' style. Looking forward to it a lot
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7135 on: March 16, 2022, 05:38:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 15, 2022, 08:01:04 pm
Yeah I'm not convinced either.  They've changed her powers as well, I'm assuming because they're really similar to Reed's.  It's a good comic, though, so I'll give it a go either way.


What powers did she have originally ?
Offline tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7136 on: March 16, 2022, 06:00:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 16, 2022, 05:38:12 pm

What powers did she have originally ?

Same as Reed Richards, stretchy limbs, could change her size, that sort of thing.
Online John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7137 on: March 16, 2022, 11:41:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 16, 2022, 06:00:01 pm
Same as Reed Richards, stretchy limbs, could change her size, that sort of thing.

In the original comic run she's an inhuman, seeing how badly thst show went I wouldn't be surprised if they change how she acquired her powers. Suppose being in New Jersey it's a possibility she was effected by Wanda taking over that small town.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7138 on: March 21, 2022, 12:02:25 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 15, 2022, 07:32:17 pm
Dont think Ill be watching Ms. Marvel going off the trailer, looks far too childish.

Will check out a couple of episodes, but don't feel that I am the target audience. And that's fine by me.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7139 on: March 24, 2022, 10:16:12 pm »
How generic and boring does Morbius look by the way? It looks like a superhero film from the mid 2000s.
Offline redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7140 on: March 25, 2022, 02:43:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 24, 2022, 10:16:12 pm
How generic and boring does Morbius look by the way? It looks like a superhero film from the mid 2000s.

It is getting awful reviews
Offline ScottScott

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7141 on: March 25, 2022, 03:34:09 pm »
Sony will keep putting all of this shite out to keep the licensing, they don't care about anything else. They'll get their money from the deal with the MCU to allow Spider Man and what else they own the rights to and we'll continue to get middle of the road fare like Venom or absolute shite like Morbius is sounding like
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7142 on: Yesterday at 08:24:27 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 24, 2022, 10:16:12 pm
How generic and boring does Morbius look by the way? It looks like a superhero film from the mid 2000s.
Looks abysmal. Cant really get on with anything Jared Letos done in recent years too.

On Fantastic 4, theres some rumours that Glenn Howerton of Always Sunny fame is in the running for Reed Richards. I think that would be a fantastic bit of casting, Id love to see it and genuinely think he would do a great job.

Surely the casting directors arent going to say no, because of the implication.

Krasinski has been rumoured and I feel hes a touch more one dimensional. I doubt Id believe him as an intellectual giant either.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7143 on: Yesterday at 10:48:26 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:24:27 am
Looks abysmal. Cant really get on with anything Jared Letos done in recent years too.

On Fantastic 4, theres some rumours that Glenn Howerton of Always Sunny fame is in the running for Reed Richards. I think that would be a fantastic bit of casting, Id love to see it and genuinely think he would do a great job.

Surely the casting directors arent going to say no, because of the implication.

Krasinski has been rumoured and I feel hes a touch more one dimensional. I doubt Id believe him as an intellectual giant either.

Im watching Leto in that WeCrashed thing on Apple+ (true story of the founder of WeWork) and while its proper scenery chewing stuff Im thoroughly enjoying him in it.

Howerton sounds great but got my doubts theyll be casting someone who is 45 as Richards, who is probably going to play a big role in the next phase of Marvel stuff. Although they cast Paul Rudd at a similar age, so maybe itd work. Someone like Howerton fits right in with MO though, they dont tend to go for massive stars in title roles - Chris Pratt being a great example of what they look for.
Offline BER

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7144 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:24:27 am
Looks abysmal. Cant really get on with anything Jared Letos done in recent years too.

On Fantastic 4, theres some rumours that Glenn Howerton of Always Sunny fame is in the running for Reed Richards. I think that would be a fantastic bit of casting, Id love to see it and genuinely think he would do a great job.

Surely the casting directors arent going to say no, because of the implication.

Krasinski has been rumoured and I feel hes a touch more one dimensional. I doubt Id believe him as an intellectual giant either.

Fun bit of casting but only Sunny fans know who Glenn Howerton is and there's no way they don't cast an "A list" film actor.
Online John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7145 on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 am »
I don't think Marvel have cast a single 'A List' star as one of their leads yet. Would be too costly what with them having them sign 6+ film deals. Plus with a Fantastic Four film you're having to sign up at least 4 actors to similar contracts at the same time.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7146 on: Yesterday at 05:58:39 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:53:38 am
Fun bit of casting but only Sunny fans know who Glenn Howerton is and there's no way they don't cast an "A list" film actor.

Yeah, thats not really their style at all. Downey Jr was famous but a huge risk and not a star. Hemsworth was basically an unknown, Chris Evans had some profile but again not a big star. Chris Pratt was best known for Parks & Rec and had never had a big film role before Guardians. Chadwick Boseman wasnt an A list star. Paul Rudd was a popular comedic actor but again, not a big star. Cumberbatch was well known for Sherlock, but hardly proven box office material.

Marvel tend to cast stars in the supporting roles, to try and lend some name recognition and elevate the material a bit. But not really in the main roles.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7147 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
I think the main thing against Howerton being cast, as Barefoot pointed out, is age. He can probably get away with playing a bit younger but if hes going to be relied on as a franchise lead into his 50s maybe there starts to be issues.

Although his age jumps about in different material, Reed is roughly Howertons age in his most used canonical form, no?

Theres tenuous rumours that on the Always Sunny Podcast that Howerton has let slip a few hints - such as saying hes letting the hair at the side of his head go grey etc.

Id agree that Howerton actually does fit the profile - Krasinski has now helmed a few box office successes and a huge tv show, hed maybe be the biggest star Marvel had cast in a lead role if they were going that direction. Hes also 42 so the same age argument is there.

Howerton would be a 5 star casting decision. The phase would last as long, or as short, as he pleases. Only then will they know his power.
Online Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7148 on: Today at 11:35:26 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:20:58 am
I think the main thing against Howerton being cast, as Barefoot pointed out, is age. He can probably get away with playing a bit younger but if hes going to be relied on as a franchise lead into his 50s maybe there starts to be issues.

Although his age jumps about in different material, Reed is roughly Howertons age in his most used canonical form, no?

Theres tenuous rumours that on the Always Sunny Podcast that Howerton has let slip a few hints - such as saying hes letting the hair at the side of his head go grey etc.

Id agree that Howerton actually does fit the profile - Krasinski has now helmed a few box office successes and a huge tv show, hed maybe be the biggest star Marvel had cast in a lead role if they were going that direction. Hes also 42 so the same age argument is there.

Howerton would be a 5 star casting decision. The phase would last as long, or as short, as he pleases. Only then will they know his power.

Howerton is going to look 21 forever though, because the older he gets the more vigilant he becomes.

RDJ was around 43 in the first Iron Man, an older Reed Richards should work okay since everything he'd be doing would involve heavy special effects.
Offline wampa1

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7149 on: Today at 11:49:43 am »
They nearly cast him as Star-Lord so he's in their radar.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7150 on: Today at 04:34:06 pm »
Dennis in the MCU would take some getting used to but I'm definitely down for it
Online John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7151 on: Today at 05:37:38 pm »
Having them as older characters would work better as well, as in enivitable team up films you'd want Mr Fantastic to be on a par with Dr Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel etc. Especially with them currently setting up a large number of Young Avenger characters.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7152 on: Today at 09:43:24 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 11:36:36 am
I don't think Marvel have cast a single 'A List' star as one of their leads yet. Would be too costly what with them having them sign 6+ film deals. Plus with a Fantastic Four film you're having to sign up at least 4 actors to similar contracts at the same time.

Benedict Cumberbach?
Online John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7153 on: Today at 11:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:43:24 pm
Benedict Cumberbach?

He was more of a character actor, certainly not someone you'd be paying $20+  million per film. And as said above back then his most famous role was Sherlock on TV.

Marvel seem to have excelled as casting up and coming (or slightly washed up in RDJs casting) as their heroes. Usually casting bigger names in supporting roles (sometimes as villains).
