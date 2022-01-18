Catching up on various Marvel stuff over the last 6 months.



Shang Chi - mediocre. My impressions going in were that it was going to be good and was a change of pace from previous Marvel movies. Whilst I enjoyed it better than the cookie-cutter Black Widow, and there was nothing glaringly bad about it, this is the type of movie that will kill the franchise if they keep churning it out.



Spiderman NWH - this was hyped to hell but still exceeded expecations. Easily a top 5 comic book movie ever for me and one of the only ones where I felt it could have lasted longer. Can't say too much as I'm sure there are people who still don't know what goes on or who appears in this movie. Certainly the best comic-book movie experience since Avengers.



Hawkeye - probably the worst of the TV series so far. What I don't like especially is how a teenager (Kate) is able to mix it up with people who have been doing it all their lives. Not a terrible show by any means, but really meh.