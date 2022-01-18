« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 462892 times)

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7040 on: January 18, 2022, 10:59:33 am »
Spoiler
Rumours the Punisher shows up in Moon Knight. Same fella as the Netflix show, too.
Offline Trada

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7041 on: January 18, 2022, 11:10:21 am »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on January 18, 2022, 05:47:38 am
Next one off the conveyor belt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x7Krla_UxRg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x7Krla_UxRg</a>

Some Disney Mary Poppins level of English accents it sounds like.

Seem more adult than the usual Disney shows but how far will they take it after all it is Disney you only have to see Bobba Fett a crime lord with all the crime removed.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7042 on: January 18, 2022, 11:12:33 am »
Spoilered it mate. Might want to unquote as I think it shows my original post.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7043 on: January 19, 2022, 12:09:04 am »
Despise people who post spoilers on Facebook/Twitter because they think its dead funny. Its complete shithouse killjoy behaviour to ruin something for people for no reason. At least on here weve got the option of spoiler tags.

(Spoiler) Thought Spider-Man was alright, but Iron Man coming back as a ghost was just too far fetched for me (/Spoiler)
Offline wampa1

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7044 on: January 19, 2022, 12:24:33 am »
Quote from: Trada on January 18, 2022, 11:10:21 am
Some Disney Mary Poppins level of English accents it sounds like.
Spoiler
It'll be one of his split personalities and not the main one. Hence at the end when the American woman calls him up and he says "Why did you call me Mark?"
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7045 on: January 19, 2022, 10:16:32 am »
Catching up on various Marvel stuff over the last 6 months.

Shang Chi - mediocre. My impressions going in were that it was going to be good and was a change of pace from previous Marvel movies. Whilst I enjoyed it better than the cookie-cutter Black Widow, and there was nothing glaringly bad about it, this is the type of movie that will kill the franchise if they keep churning it out.

Spiderman NWH - this was hyped to hell but still exceeded expecations. Easily a top 5 comic book movie ever for me and one of the only ones where I felt it could have lasted longer. Can't say too much as I'm sure there are people who still don't know what goes on or who appears in this movie. Certainly the best comic-book movie experience since Avengers.

Hawkeye - probably the worst of the TV series so far. What I don't like especially is how a teenager (Kate) is able to mix it up with people who have been doing it all their lives. Not a terrible show by any means, but really meh.
Offline Riquende

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7046 on: January 19, 2022, 11:54:48 am »
I just finished Hawkeye yesterday and enjoyed it overall, probably because my expecations were so low having never cared for Clint or Renner one iota. My assumption right now is that they're going to weave together a lot of the local New York stuff into something separate to the bigger multiverse storylines (and involved the now tech-less and forgotten Spiderman) and this is the launching point to that.

Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 19, 2022, 10:16:32 am
What I don't like especially is how a teenager (Kate) is able to mix it up with people who have been doing it all their lives.

Hasn't (the 22-year old) Kate essentially been doing this her entire life too? They explicitly said she'd been training in martial arts since the age of 5. I'm not sure if the archery came later (after the opening scene) as her first bow on the wall looked tiny. It's also not entirely clear how old Maya is but the actress is only 24 (and younger than Steinfeld IRL) so not seeing the problem 100% as none of them are actually super-powered.

They do all seem to have been on the Black Widow 'injuries that would land you in hospital at least give you a small cut on the face and a bruise' course though.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7047 on: January 19, 2022, 12:03:25 pm »
Yeah, Kate being capable of holding her own didn't bother me as they made clear she's been dedicated to training for so long. Plus for the most part she was fighting the Tracksuit Mafia who are clearly idiots. And I guess you can wave away her fighting with Yelena as the latter enjoying herself.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7048 on: January 19, 2022, 06:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on January 18, 2022, 05:47:38 am
Next one off the conveyor belt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x7Krla_UxRg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x7Krla_UxRg</a>


The Co-star Gaspard Ulliel who also played a young Hannibal in Rising died yesterday,a Skiing accident.


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7049 on: January 19, 2022, 06:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 19, 2022, 12:03:25 pm
Yeah, Kate being capable of holding her own didn't bother me as they made clear she's been dedicated to training for so long. Plus for the most part she was fighting the Tracksuit Mafia who are clearly idiots. And I guess you can wave away her fighting with Yelena as the latter enjoying herself.


Yelena was clearly having fun with her.
Offline Riquende

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7050 on: January 20, 2022, 12:33:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 19, 2022, 06:50:13 pm

Yelena was clearly having fun with her.

Given it was the mother who put out the contract she may have specified not to harm Kate. If she'd said it in the episode though it might have made it a bit obvious and spoiled the reveal.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7051 on: January 22, 2022, 09:26:05 am »
It's possible I missed it in the thread but how has no one mentioned how in Eternals

 
Spoiler
when they meet up with Gilgamesh and Thena they reference Alfred and Batman thus making DC canonical within the Marvel universe


What is fun here is that they don't say whether they mean the Batman comics or if Batman is a real person.

I assume it is meant as a small joke and that it is just comics but in theory it could open up the DCverse so that they could have a 80s or 90s style cross over.
[close]

Probably just a throwaway but just imagine the scenes
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7052 on: January 22, 2022, 09:54:53 am »
Taking the kids to see Spider-Man later. Do I need to remember what happened in the last couple to follow it?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7053 on: January 22, 2022, 10:03:07 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 22, 2022, 09:54:53 am
Taking the kids to see Spider-Man later. Do I need to remember what happened in the last couple to follow it?

Id say so mate yeah, it starts off from the end of the previous one.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7054 on: January 22, 2022, 11:19:07 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 22, 2022, 09:54:53 am
Taking the kids to see Spider-Man later. Do I need to remember what happened in the last couple to follow it?

Remembering the other five won't hurt either
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7055 on: January 22, 2022, 12:23:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January 22, 2022, 11:19:07 am
Remembering the other five won't hurt either

Crikey. Ill probably have my usual cinema sleep for a bit of it then. :D
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7056 on: January 23, 2022, 04:49:29 pm »
Watched Spider Man last night. Thought it was a mess. Also saw The Eternals and thought it was all over the place. Hope they get their act together for the rest
Offline stewil007

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7057 on: January 24, 2022, 11:44:03 am »
Watched the Eternals with the family the other night and we all enjoyed, yes, was a bit messy at times but dont get some of the criticism.

I guess my one gripe at the minute, is the amount of new characters to keep track of.....
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7058 on: January 24, 2022, 08:40:14 pm »
Marvel currently filming the Secret Invasion TV series on Leeds and Huddersfield.

In Feb, they'll be moving filming to Sintellins (one of the old Pilks factories, apparently)

Chance SLJ to fit a game or two in at Anfield  :D
Offline blert596

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7059 on: January 25, 2022, 01:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 24, 2022, 08:40:14 pm
Marvel currently filming the Secret Invasion TV series on Leeds and Huddersfield.

In Feb, they'll be moving filming to Sintellins (one of the old Pilks factories, apparently)

Chance SLJ to fit a game or two in at Anfield  :D

Nah mate. Mane and Salah will be back by then. :-)

although SLJ Lad has a ring to it.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7060 on: Yesterday at 10:04:39 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 24, 2022, 08:40:14 pm
Marvel currently filming the Secret Invasion TV series on Leeds and Huddersfield.

In Feb, they'll be moving filming to Sintellins (one of the old Pilks factories, apparently)

Chance SLJ to fit a game or two in at Anfield  :D

Hey - they've been filming here in Halifax too!
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7061 on: Yesterday at 10:05:36 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January 23, 2022, 04:49:29 pm
Watched Spider Man last night. Thought it was a mess. Also saw The Eternals and thought it was all over the place. Hope they get their act together for the rest

Yeah, you are so, so wrong about Spiderman.  Easily the best live action Spiderman film, top 5-7 MCU film, and only Spiderverse beats it for best Spiderman content on screen (and then only *just*).  Not seen Eternals yet, but will watch it soon.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7062 on: Yesterday at 10:09:03 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 19, 2022, 10:16:32 am
Catching up on various Marvel stuff over the last 6 months.

Shang Chi - mediocre. My impressions going in were that it was going to be good and was a change of pace from previous Marvel movies. Whilst I enjoyed it better than the cookie-cutter Black Widow, and there was nothing glaringly bad about it, this is the type of movie that will kill the franchise if they keep churning it out.

Spiderman NWH - this was hyped to hell but still exceeded expecations. Easily a top 5 comic book movie ever for me and one of the only ones where I felt it could have lasted longer. Can't say too much as I'm sure there are people who still don't know what goes on or who appears in this movie. Certainly the best comic-book movie experience since Avengers.

Hawkeye - probably the worst of the TV series so far. What I don't like especially is how a teenager (Kate) is able to mix it up with people who have been doing it all their lives. Not a terrible show by any means, but really meh.

Shang Chi was amazing - top 10 MCU film easily, but not quite top 5.  Still really, really good

Spiderman NWH - agree on everything other than "top 5 comic book movie ever" - defo top 5 MCU, but might be closer to 10th when including all (non-MCU) films.  Still utterly amazing. 

Hawkeye - disagree slightly - I think it is slightly better than Falcon and Winter Soldier.  But not as good as Loki or Wandavision I'd agree.  Seems unfair though to brandish it as "meh" given how good all 4 shows have been (there are plenty of worse non-MCU MArvel shows on netflix for example).  Also disagree completely (and agree with a couple of people's explanations above about how she should be that good) around Kate should be able to keep up with most (of the terrible at their job and stupid tracksuit ganbg) people she has fought.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7063 on: Yesterday at 12:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:05:36 am
Yeah, you are so, so wrong about Spiderman.  Easily the best live action Spiderman film, top 5-7 MCU film, and only Spiderverse beats it for best Spiderman content on screen (and then only *just*).  Not seen Eternals yet, but will watch it soon.
No, youre so so so so so so wrong, easily one of the worst Spider-Man movies never mind mcu fleems. Its an absolute mess.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7064 on: Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 12:03:43 pm
No, youre so so so so so so wrong, easily one of the worst Spider-Man movies never mind mcu fleems. Its an absolute mess.

Hmm, seems you don't like Marvel films or Spiderman then?

Easily one of the best examples of both. What are some films you don't find a mess then, just out of interest. I mean, there are always contrarian views, there must be people
out there who didn't like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame too I guess.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7065 on: Yesterday at 12:16:49 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm
Hmm, seems you don't like Marvel films or Spiderman then?

Easily one of the best examples of both. What are some films you don't find a mess then, just out of interest. I mean, there are always contrarian views, there must be people
out there who didn't like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame too I guess.
love marvel films, love Spider-Man, think this is a mess, simple
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7066 on: Yesterday at 01:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:05:36 am
Yeah, you are so, so wrong about Spiderman.  Easily the best live action Spiderman film, top 5-7 MCU film, and only Spiderverse beats it for best Spiderman content on screen (and then only *just*).  Not seen Eternals yet, but will watch it soon.

It's all subjective of course but Spider-Man 2 is the best one, top 3 comic book movies of all time for me
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7067 on: Yesterday at 01:13:30 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:10:32 pm
It's all subjective of course but Spider-Man 2 is the best one, top 3 comic book movies of all time for me
See, I agree with this. But, I wont go and tell them theyre so so wrong. Etc. Christ get over ya fucking self
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7068 on: Yesterday at 02:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 01:13:30 pm
See, I agree with this. But, I wont go and tell them theyre so so wrong. Etc. Christ get over ya fucking self

You are wrong about telling people to not go around telling others to be wrong Capon.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7069 on: Yesterday at 02:28:26 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 02:21:08 pm
You are wrong about telling people to not go around telling others to be wrong Capon.
Well, youve just gone on my shit list ya Dip shit. I take it youre from a long line of bellends? ;D
Offline Skeeve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7070 on: Yesterday at 02:35:58 pm »
While I did like NWH, I don't rate it as highly as many seem to do, it felt like they just threw in a lot of fanservice stuff to disguise the fact that they were basically doing a version of one of the comic's least popular storylines.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7071 on: Yesterday at 02:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:28:26 pm
Well, youve just gone on my shit list ya Dip shit. I take it youre from a long line of bellends? ;D

As long a line as your collection of shit photoshop images. ;D

About MCU stuff, not really arsed about anything since Endgame. Not seen any of the movies because couldn't be arsed about the long roster of 'new' superheroes who were 'there' when Thanos showed up but not really there. Wanda started off nice, Loki had to be brought back to life because they needed him around, Falcon and Winter Soldier had some interesting elements but didn't finish it, didn't see Hawkeye.

But I get it, everyone needs a superhero they can get behind and that's all fine. I might check it out again when they bring Fantastic 4 and Doctor Doom in the MCU.
Online newterp

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7072 on: Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm »
are we ever getting an X-men / avengers cross-over?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7073 on: Yesterday at 02:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:35:58 pm
While I did like NWH, I don't rate it as highly as many seem to do, it felt like they just threw in a lot of fanservice stuff to disguise the fact that they were basically doing a version of one of the comic's least popular storylines.

Seems strange to have a go at a studio for giving fans what they want? :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7074 on: Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm
are we ever getting an X-men / avengers cross-over?

Avengers and X-Men are both from Earth-616 and some members of the Avengers were in the X-men too

But the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't mentioned them together and I think it would be too much of a stretch to have them in there all along.

I'd suggest that the upcoming film (Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness), introducing and expanding on the Multiverse (Coined by Micharl Moorcock actually) might have the X-men come in from a different reality somewhere down the line.

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7075 on: Yesterday at 02:59:03 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 02:42:09 pm
As long a line as your collection of shit photoshop images. ;D

About MCU stuff, not really arsed about anything since Endgame. Not seen any of the movies because couldn't be arsed about the long roster of 'new' superheroes who were 'there' when Thanos showed up but not really there. Wanda started off nice, Loki had to be brought back to life because they needed him around, Falcon and Winter Soldier had some interesting elements but didn't finish it, didn't see Hawkeye.

But I get it, everyone needs a superhero they can get behind and that's all fine. I might check it out again when they bring Fantastic 4 and Doctor Doom in the MCU.
;D I like it all but these new couple of fleems are a bit of mess. They reminded me of DC films in the sense theyre longer than they needed to be and yet somehow crammed loadsa stuff into them without really saying anything and yet had massive gaps with nothing. Spider Man was like a kid had written it. Felt like I was watching that Terence and Philip sketch where they were doing Shakespeare in parts

As far as tv shows go, Ive liked em all from what I remember. Theres a few I aint seen like AOS and lesser known ones but on the whole this is basically the first time Ive been disappointed. to be honest not that disappointed just thought they were a mess . Venom though, whats that shite? Just remembered that one ;D

Maybe its cos its sony(I know eternals isnt)
Offline redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7076 on: Yesterday at 03:25:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm
are we ever getting an X-men / avengers cross-over?

We had 10 years of Infinity Saga, we are now moving into the Multiverse/Kang ?? saga (who knows what saga this actually is) but i would imagine we have a mutant saga in the future
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7077 on: Yesterday at 03:33:19 pm »
Marvel's Secret Invasion being filmed in the good old 'Fax
Online Peabee

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7078 on: Today at 03:44:24 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:59:03 pm
;D I like it all but these new couple of fleems are a bit of mess. They reminded me of DC films in the sense theyre longer than they needed to be and yet somehow crammed loadsa stuff into them without really saying anything and yet had massive gaps with nothing. Spider Man was like a kid had written it. Felt like I was watching that Terence and Philip sketch where they were doing Shakespeare in parts

As far as tv shows go, Ive liked em all from what I remember. Theres a few I aint seen like AOS and lesser known ones but on the whole this is basically the first time Ive been disappointed. to be honest not that disappointed just thought they were a mess . Venom though, whats that shite? Just remembered that one ;D

Maybe its cos its sony(I know eternals isnt)

It feels like each film is setting the scene for the next film. It seems, to me, theyre far too concerned with how to connect each film/series than the plot. The plot of the latest Spider-Man film was just silly and purely a device to fit the three spider-men in to one film.
