« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 455456 times)

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7000 on: December 23, 2021, 02:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 22, 2021, 11:07:05 pm
Hawkeye:

Spoiler
God help Kevin Feige if they only brought back Kingpin to kill him.

Speaking of which, do we think he's playing the same version of Kingpin? I feel like the Wilson Fisk in Daredevil would never wear gear like that... although apparently it is comic book accurate.
[close]

Spoiler
There's no way Kingpin's dead. Gunshot was offscreen and the old adage of 'if you don't see the body, they're not dead' applies here. I'd imagine he'll next be seen in the Echo spin-off.
[close]
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,760
  • ....mmm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7001 on: December 23, 2021, 10:52:09 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rt_UqUm38BI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rt_UqUm38BI</a>
Logged
:D

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,165
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 09:10:37 am »
So...

After the recommendations of RAWK, I watched the new Spider man films


Homecoming: Really good. Right back to where I thought Spiderman should be. Fun. And Spiderman was.. er.. spiderman

Far From Home: Enjoyed this one as well. Great storyline and really funny.

No Way Home: Loved this one. Great how they integrated the past ones, thought Cumberwobble was brilliant as Doctor Strange. Really fun and enjoyable.



So, thanks RAWK. You were right.
Logged
I like cats

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,014
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 03:48:21 pm »
Hawkeye was a fun show, very easy watch and the street-level stakes are a nice change of pace.  Think Kate suffered from the same issue as Rey in Star Wars, in that she's just great at everything and can jump straight into the middle of a gang war and solo a bunch of people without having ever been in that sort of situation.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,401
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm »
On Spiderman:
Spoiler
Now that everyone has forgotten who Peter Parker is, is it possible we'll see him somewhat split from the rest of the MCU? NWH feels like an attempt at a clean break, whether that's to give leverage in future negotiations, to create something more standalone or just part of growing the character I'm not sure.
[close]
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,594
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 06:29:23 am »
just binged Hawkeye

i'll be up front, not a fan of the character - basically he's phillip neville in a galactico team for me

so i was expecting this to be shite for my taste, it wasn't, it was actually really good, totally enjoyed it - sure there's a bit of cringe, and if they'd toned down some of the comedy aspects (over the top and immersion killing on occasion) it would've been even better. i could imagine if that show had the tone of the recent-ish Daredevil show, it would've been tops but as it is, still very good

Spoiler
Vincent D'Onofrio is such a great kingpin, an antihero character i've never been enamoured with but Vincent D'Onofrio is fantastic in the role and makes him a worthy protagonist
[close]

Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:48:21 pm
Hawkeye was a fun show, very easy watch and the street-level stakes are a nice change of pace.  Think Kate suffered from the same issue as Rey in Star Wars, in that she's just great at everything and can jump straight into the middle of a gang war and solo a bunch of people without having ever been in that sort of situation.

I'd second that, it's actually worse really cos at least with Rey you have the force to lean on - ie magic, so magic shit gets magic shit done - not so in Kate's case, tho the character is good, played very well, very likeable. And you feel in this case they could have easily balanced that by still making her relevant without creating that problem - she shoots arrows, so she can stay away from the up close and personal beatings but come through on the archery (if you're super accurate, you're super accurate, fair do's)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:38:09 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Up
« previous next »
 