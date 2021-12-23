Spoiler Vincent D'Onofrio is such a great kingpin, an antihero character i've never been enamoured with but Vincent D'Onofrio is fantastic in the role and makes him a worthy protagonist

Hawkeye was a fun show, very easy watch and the street-level stakes are a nice change of pace. Think Kate suffered from the same issue as Rey in Star Wars, in that she's just great at everything and can jump straight into the middle of a gang war and solo a bunch of people without having ever been in that sort of situation.



just binged Hawkeyei'll be up front, not a fan of the character - basically he's phillip neville in a galactico team for meso i was expecting this to be shite for my taste, it wasn't, it was actually really good, totally enjoyed it - sure there's a bit of cringe, and if they'd toned down some of the comedy aspects (over the top and immersion killing on occasion) it would've been even better. i could imagine if that show had the tone of the recent-ish Daredevil show, it would've been tops but as it is, still very goodI'd second that, it's actually worse really cos at least with Rey you have the force to lean on - ie magic, so magic shit gets magic shit done - not so in Kate's case, tho the character is good, played very well, very likeable. And you feel in this case they could have easily balanced that by still making her relevant without creating that problem - she shoots arrows, so she can stay away from the up close and personal beatings but come through on the archery (if you're super accurate, you're super accurate, fair do's)