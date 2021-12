So...



After the recommendations of RAWK, I watched the new Spider man films





Homecoming: Really good. Right back to where I thought Spiderman should be. Fun. And Spiderman was.. er.. spiderman



Far From Home: Enjoyed this one as well. Great storyline and really funny.



No Way Home: Loved this one. Great how they integrated the past ones, thought Cumberwobble was brilliant as Doctor Strange. Really fun and enjoyable.







So, thanks RAWK. You were right.