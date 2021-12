Really, really enjoyed it. Was worried it would have too much on its plate, but impressed that they managed to keep it relatively simple and focused on Holland’s Peter. Daredevil! Cinema had a big reaction to his cameo, which was perfectly judged. Would have been enough just to see him as Peter’s lawyer, even better that we saw his abilities. Can’t wait to see more of him soon. The villains were well handled. Molina remains excellent, even if he was comic relief for much of it. Jamie Foxx got some redemption for ASM2, while Defoe was great as Green Goblin, and rightly the main villain. My screening went nuts for the reintroduction of Garfield and Maguire. Garfield in particular since he was the first one brought in. And I think he absolutely stole the movie to be honest. His films weren’t great, but he was brilliant as Spidey I thought. Most emotional part of the movie wasn’t Aunt May’s death for me, but Garfield’s Spidey saving MJ and finding redemption from his failure to save Gwen. Also thought he showed he’s a much, much better actor than Maguire, just packed much more of a punch. Pleased that Dr Strange’s part in the film wasn’t massive and that he was sidelined for the majority. Also loved that by the end, we had a much more authentic Spider-Man, with a homemade suit and no massive Stark support system. Chance for them to reset and readjust and maybe go for a more traditional Spider-Man film next, with the emotional hook of him and MJ finding each other again. Post-credits we’re good too. Fun scene with Venom, and the setup of a non Tom Hardy Venom in the MCU. Also really liked that the second post credits was a proper trailer for the Dr Strange film, rather than just a short teaser scene.[\spoiler]

Yeah thought it was absolutely tremendous. The Marvel movies since Endgame haven't been amazing, but this was right back on form. All three Spidermen were brilliant I thought. Was Hollands best performance for me, showed a lot of emotion when usually its just being a bit of a bumbling Ironman fanboy. Maguire was good as a sort of 'old man Parker' and absolutely agree with you about Garfield, he stole the show and our showing went absolutely nuts for him.



The villains were brilliant too. Doctor Octopus was always one of the better villains in the movies anyway and he absolutely nailed it again. Dafoe as always was superb, loved the whole pretending to be crazy and then helpful. Jamie Foxx definitely better as Electro than he was in Amazing Spiderman 2, I'm sure he feels a lot better about his MCU career now! Sandman was Sandman, always thought he was a bit of a crap villain anyway but the guy playing him is good I think. And Lizard (is that what he's called? Reptile?) is a tough gig. Never did really work for me, this big scary monster talking in a bit of a posh British accent making wisecracks every now and then. Not a fan of Tom Hardy as Venom, so wasn't as blown away by the mid-credits as most others but if it brings Venom into the MCU with a different actor then superb! I was sort of expecting one more to pop up in the film to complete the Sinister Six but guess that might have been a bit too much.



It'll be interesting to see where they go now. Felt pretty definitive with him losing Aunt May and then MJ, Ned and Happy all forgetting him, but they're obviously talking about another trilogy. If they do that with Holland, unless they retcon what happened with MJ and Ned they'll need to introduce a whole new support network for him and new villains which would be tough.