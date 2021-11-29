Spoiler

Been waiting for Yelena's arrival - Florence Pugh was part of the original cast announced for the show, so it's not really something they were trying to play close to their chest. Obviously ties into the Black Widow post-credits where Julie Louis-Dreyfus gives her Clint as her next target. Although to be fair, she didn't do a great job did she? If I was an assassin I would simply shoot Hawkeye while he was exposed on the rooftop rather than engaging him in hand-to-hand combatPugh was great in Black Widow so looking forward to seeing more of her in these last couple of episodes, where she'll presumably move to the side of the angels. I did laugh at her doing Natasha's superhero pose, instantly giving away who it was under the mask.Think it's fairly clear now that Kate's mum is up to no good, question is whether Jack is also involved.