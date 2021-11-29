« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
November 29, 2021, 09:28:21 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 27, 2021, 11:12:21 am
I think I just prefer the street level stories, there is only so many aliens, new planets and world ending villains I can put up with. It also is more personal from the villain on street level stories which adds an edge.

Yeah its good to have more grounded villains and stories than intergalactic, CGI, time travelling endless stuff.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
November 29, 2021, 05:04:41 pm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
November 29, 2021, 09:41:49 pm
That girl in Hawkeye is just fucking annoying and not really a nice person.  And I'm not sure if Clint is overacting on purpose when he's with his kids and then becoming almost docile throughout the rest of it.

All seems a bit mish mashy at the moment. Hope it sorts itself out as Ive been looking forward to this, although I was a bit worried as the character itself doesnt have the same draw as Wanda or Loki.

Cant be any worse than Falcon surely.



Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
November 30, 2021, 02:54:23 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 26, 2021, 12:37:37 pm

I was a bit underwhelmed, and hope it gets better.

But then, I quite enjoyed Loki.

None are a patch on Wandavision, mind.

WandaVision bored me senseless.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
November 30, 2021, 11:00:56 am
It is interesting to see how people enjoyed the shows more than others. I think Wanda has been the best and Loki the worst so far.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
November 30, 2021, 11:29:19 am
Loki and Wanda were both the best for me, Falcon was quite bad! Hawkeye has been ok so far
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
November 30, 2021, 11:47:14 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 29, 2021, 09:25:27 am
Spider-Man tickets available from today - booked for the 15th.


Likewise (was banjoed into it by my daughters  :-\)
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
November 30, 2021, 11:48:46 am
Quote from: newterp on November 30, 2021, 02:54:23 am
WandaVision bored me senseless.


I'm just a sucker for Elizabeth Olsen, so possibly biased   ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 1, 2021, 02:20:21 am
Preferred the earlier episodes of both WandaVision and Loki myself, forgot about Falcon and Winter Soldier altogether, and found Hawkeye somewhat charming.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 1, 2021, 06:08:07 am
In Falcon's defence, they had to do a lot of last-minute reshoots to alter the storyline. It was intially supposed to be about a pandemic and the villains were supposed to be stealing vaccines instead of super serums. Who knows how the original would've turned out though
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 1, 2021, 11:48:57 am
Hawkeye is awesome. By far the most enjoyable show so far.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 1, 2021, 12:56:03 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on December  1, 2021, 11:48:57 am
Hawkeye is awesome. By far the most enjoyable show so far.

is episode 3 out today?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 1, 2021, 02:10:36 pm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 1, 2021, 06:57:05 pm
I've enjoyed all of the Marvel shows to varying extents, but then I never really expected them to change the fabric of the MCU the way that a lot of people did, they're just a nice bit of filler between the movies.

Netflix's Daredevil shits on all of them though.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 1, 2021, 07:11:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 30, 2021, 11:47:14 am

Likewise (was banjoed into it by my daughters  :-\)

I'm taking the kids on the 16th, they've made me watch Homecoming and Far From Home in the past 2 weeks before insisting they go to see the new one.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 2, 2021, 09:45:47 am
Spoiler
So, we're getting Kingpin as Maya's uncle? Amazing - and presumably it'll be D'Onofrio reprising his role. It certainly sounded like Fisk in that brief glimpse of the uncle during Maya's flashback.

And with Charlie Cox likely coming back as Daredevil, it probably means that the upcoming Echo series on Disney+ is going to heavily feature both Daredevil and Kingpin. Thought it was a strange choice for a series, but that makes it much more interesting to me and is a good way to reintroduce those characters without going straight to a new Daredevil series.

Thought the third episode was a big step up on what's come before - mainly because it actually had Clint and Kate working together properly. Car chase scene was excellent, and some touching moments too.

Shaping up to be a barnstorming final half: Tony Dalton stepping out of the shadows (as the big bad?), Kingpin in the background and Echo out for revenge.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 2, 2021, 10:16:12 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  2, 2021, 09:45:47 am
Spoiler
So, we're getting Kingpin as Maya's uncle? Amazing - and presumably it'll be D'Onofrio reprising his role. It certainly sounded like Fisk in that brief glimpse of the uncle during Maya's flashback.

And with Charlie Cox likely coming back as Daredevil, it probably means that the upcoming Echo series on Disney+ is going to heavily feature both Daredevil and Kingpin. Thought it was a strange choice for a series, but that makes it much more interesting to me and is a good way to reintroduce those characters without going straight to a new Daredevil series.

Thought the third episode was a big step up on what's come before - mainly because it actually had Clint and Kate working together properly. Car chase scene was excellent, and some touching moments too.

Shaping up to be a barnstorming final half: Tony Dalton stepping out of the shadows (as the big bad?), Kingpin in the background and Echo out for revenge.
[close]

Maybe say what the spoiler is about above it? With Hawkeye ongoing I assumed this was related to that and not some leaks.

Edit: Not leak related after all so ignore me.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 2, 2021, 10:26:49 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  2, 2021, 09:45:47 am
Spoiler
So, we're getting Kingpin as Maya's uncle? Amazing - and presumably it'll be D'Onofrio reprising his role. It certainly sounded like Fisk in that brief glimpse of the uncle during Maya's flashback.

And with Charlie Cox likely coming back as Daredevil, it probably means that the upcoming Echo series on Disney+ is going to heavily feature both Daredevil and Kingpin. Thought it was a strange choice for a series, but that makes it much more interesting to me and is a good way to reintroduce those characters without going straight to a new Daredevil series.

Thought the third episode was a big step up on what's come before - mainly because it actually had Clint and Kate working together properly. Car chase scene was excellent, and some touching moments too.

Shaping up to be a barnstorming final half: Tony Dalton stepping out of the shadows (as the big bad?), Kingpin in the background and Echo out for revenge.
[close]

Hawkeye/MCU speculation stuff below

Spoiler
Super hyped for all of that. The street level stuff with more grounded hand to combat and less CGI shit everywhere is just alot more appealing to me nowadays.

How fucking great was Echo's introduction as well btw? That 5/6 minute opening was superbly done, honestly one of the best origin montages they've done. Already sold on her having her own series.

There's no way Tony Dalton is the big bad IMO, I think he's a huge red herring. Sure he's involved in something but I think the Mom is the big bad or she's involved with Kingpin somehow.

These last three episodes are going to be crackers. We've got stuff going on with Echo, Kingpin (potentially/likely), Swordsman involved with Jelena still to come as well. Can't wait.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 2, 2021, 10:54:22 am
Quote from: Schmidt on December  2, 2021, 10:16:12 am
Maybe say what the spoiler is about above it? With Hawkeye ongoing I assumed this was related to that and not some leaks.

Sorry mate, didn't think anything in that was based on leaks:
Spoiler
Kingpin as Maya's Uncle was teased in the episode and if he's back, then Daredevil will surely follow.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 2, 2021, 11:18:45 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  2, 2021, 10:54:22 am
Sorry mate, didn't think anything in that was based on leaks:
Spoiler
Kingpin as Maya's Uncle was teased in the episode and if he's back, then Daredevil will surely follow.
[close]

Ah my bad that one, I just saw the first bit before looking away and it seemed so removed from what I've seen in Hawkeye I assumed it could be leak related.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 2, 2021, 11:59:33 am
Spoiler
You don't cast Vera Farmiga to just be a mom, she's definitely the big bad of the series, probably with ties to Kingpin. Wouldn't be surprised if she killed her husband for the insurance or something, they were arguing about money right before the alien invasion. Dalton might just be sleazeball who targeted a widow for her money and has no idea how sketch she is, they're pushing him way too hard.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 2, 2021, 12:09:15 pm
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on December  2, 2021, 11:59:33 am
Spoiler
You don't cast Vera Farmiga to just be a mom, she's definitely the big bad of the series, probably with ties to Kingpin. Wouldn't be surprised if she killed her husband for the insurance or something, they were arguing about money right before the alien invasion. Dalton might just be sleazeball who targeted a widow for her money and has no idea how sketch she is, they're pushing him way too hard.
[close]

Spoiler
I think the Dad probably isn't dead. We never see the body which is always a huge giveaway. I think they faked his death to sort their financial situation out and the old guy from Four Weddings found out about it so Mom killed him.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 2, 2021, 09:32:53 pm
Hawkeye is great and that bird who plays Kate Bishop is fit.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 5, 2021, 09:36:07 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbXJ3_AQE_o

Teaser for Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 6, 2021, 01:34:06 pm
Kevin Fiege has confirmed Charlie Cox will be returning as Daredevil in the MCU.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 6, 2021, 01:48:43 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  6, 2021, 01:34:06 pm
Kevin Fiege has confirmed Charlie Cox will be returning as Daredevil in the MCU.

He actually said that if Daredevil returns, it would be Charlie Cox playing him. But I think it's fairly clear there's something imminent planned.

Would quite like to see a more comic accurate suit, didn't love the one they had in the Netflix shows.

I also wonder if they'l treat the Netflix shows as canon, or whether they'll just loosely refer to it (i.e. Daredevil and Kingpin having an existing history, without going into details of their feud in the show).
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
December 6, 2021, 02:09:25 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  2, 2021, 09:32:53 pm
Hawkeye is great and that bird who plays Kate Bishop is fit.
She was in the only half-decent live-action Transformers movie in Bumblebee and was good in that too.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 07:39:56 pm
Enjoyed the latest Hawkeye episode, think the final 2 episodes will explode.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:16:39 pm
I like the Hawkeye series but they really overdo the Christmas thing.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm
Spoiler
I was hoping they'd bring Yelena into the show, glad it's early enough that she can hopefully make a few appearances!

It's been decent enough so far, I wouldn't say it has anything massively stand out about it but it's decent enough across the board. I'm starting to wonder what influence they'll have on the movies too, I never bought into the idea that the shows would be required viewing to keep up with the movies but there are so many little things throughout all of them that could come back in later.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 09:43:08 am
On Hawkeye episode four:

Spoiler
Been waiting for Yelena's arrival - Florence Pugh was part of the original cast announced for the show, so it's not really something they were trying to play close to their chest. Obviously ties into the Black Widow post-credits where Julie Louis-Dreyfus gives her Clint as her next target. Although to be fair, she didn't do a great job did she? If I was an assassin I would simply shoot Hawkeye while he was exposed on the rooftop rather than engaging him in hand-to-hand combat  ;)

Pugh was great in Black Widow so looking forward to seeing more of her in these last couple of episodes, where she'll presumably move to the side of the angels. I did laugh at her doing Natasha's superhero pose, instantly giving away who it was under the mask.

Think it's fairly clear now that Kate's mum is up to no good, question is whether Jack is also involved.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 09:50:59 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:43:08 am
On Hawkeye episode four:

Spoiler
Been waiting for Yelena's arrival - Florence Pugh was part of the original cast announced for the show, so it's not really something they were trying to play close to their chest. Obviously ties into the Black Widow post-credits where Julie Louis-Dreyfus gives her Clint as her next target. Although to be fair, she didn't do a great job did she? If I was an assassin I would simply shoot Hawkeye while he was exposed on the rooftop rather than engaging him in hand-to-hand combat  ;)

Pugh was great in Black Widow so looking forward to seeing more of her in these last couple of episodes, where she'll presumably move to the side of the angels. I did laugh at her doing Natasha's superhero pose, instantly giving away who it was under the mask.

Think it's fairly clear now that Kate's mum is up to no good, question is whether Jack is also involved.
[close]

Spoiler
The mum is definitely a baddie. And after the first 5 minutes I'm convinced Jack either isn't involved, is a goodie or is a patsie of some kind. That telephone call the mum made was to Val right wanting to get Clint out of the picture? Which is why Yelena turned up.

I loved all the Xmas hang out stuff with Kate and Clint, such good character stuff going on. Also, you had Clint telling Kate about how he didn't take the shot on Nat and it was the best shot he never took and then you have Kate later in the episode with Yelena dead to rights and she doesn't take the shot. Really good.

I'm a little worried they won't stick the landing with this because we've only got 2 episodes to go and it feels like there's alot to cram in but I hope they do because so far this is comfortably the best Marvel/Disney show yet. Comfortably.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 02:53:55 pm
Spoiler
See the way Yelena jumped off the roof? Such a poser
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 04:04:32 pm
Fun show, just scoots along at a nice pace without crazy high end of the world stakes.  Marvel are doing a great job again of overlapping characters to make it feel like one cohesive universe.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 08:48:31 pm
Quote from: blert596 on November 29, 2021, 09:41:49 pm
That girl in Hawkeye is just fucking annoying and not really a nice person.  And I'm not sure if Clint is overacting on purpose when he's with his kids and then becoming almost docile throughout the rest of it.

All seems a bit mish mashy at the moment. Hope it sorts itself out as Ive been looking forward to this, although I was a bit worried as the character itself doesnt have the same draw as Wanda or Loki.

Cant be any worse than Falcon surely.

Hands up. Got to admit I got this wrong and its really won me over now. Really enjoyed the last episode.

Even Kate has been quite good although she still has some traits where I think "fuck off you spoiled rich twat"

Spoiler
Anyone getting Kingpin type vibes from Kates mam?

Or just me


So glad Yelana's turned up sooner rather than later
[close]
