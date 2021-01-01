« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.  (Read 424922 times)

gazzalfc

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6720 on: Today at 08:48:06 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:36:08 am
Falcon was by far the worse for me, didn't enjoy that one at all really

undecided on loki and wanda (oddly, cos i hated the first few eps of wanda until they started revealing 'reality' - and now i know the score, i could go back and watch it again from the start, unlike falcon which i'll never touch again) - i suppose it's fair to say im probably influenced by character bias, in that i love wanda, like loki, couldn't give a shit about falcon (totally irrelevant character to me no matter how relevant they make him, he's just so fucking mehhhhhh) or bucky, boring fucks to me

and on your last point, that is the point really isn't it - falcon and wanda advance characters but doesn't really expound upon or push the marvel universe forward in any real way, whereas loki's show is a game changer and clearly the tv show that was meant to start introducing the next phase proper

I think the main reason is that covid has messed with the Mavel timeline. We're technically supposed to have seen Black Widow, Shang-Chi and Eternals by now with the TV shows more a bonus than a prerequisite for moving along the entire MCU.
ScouserAtHeart

  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6721 on: Today at 11:38:52 am
There's also a popular theory that Covid also messed with the plotline of FAWS. The bad guys were stealing vaccines and they had to change and reshoot last minute. Don't know if that would've made things better though
