Falcon was by far the worse for me, didn't enjoy that one at all really



undecided on loki and wanda (oddly, cos i hated the first few eps of wanda until they started revealing 'reality' - and now i know the score, i could go back and watch it again from the start, unlike falcon which i'll never touch again) - i suppose it's fair to say im probably influenced by character bias, in that i love wanda, like loki, couldn't give a shit about falcon (totally irrelevant character to me no matter how relevant they make him, he's just so fucking mehhhhhh) or bucky, boring fucks to me



and on your last point, that is the point really isn't it - falcon and wanda advance characters but doesn't really expound upon or push the marvel universe forward in any real way, whereas loki's show is a game changer and clearly the tv show that was meant to start introducing the next phase proper



I think the main reason is that covid has messed with the Mavel timeline. We're technically supposed to have seen Black Widow, Shang-Chi and Eternals by now with the TV shows more a bonus than a prerequisite for moving along the entire MCU.