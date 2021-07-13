« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 13, 2021, 12:19:11 pm
Quote from: John_P on July 12, 2021, 07:56:43 pm
Same, seemed completely fine to me (watched it on a 'Super Screen' at Cineworld)


Similar - on an Odeon iSense screen. No problems with the picture at all.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 13, 2021, 12:54:53 pm
I thought Black Widow was decent except for the excessive low quality CGI, it feels like there's some kind of oversight that usually happens in Marvel movies that just wasn't present here. The weight of everything during the action scenes felt off too, people interacting with items falling from the sky like they're just standing on flat ground. It feels slightly ridiculous to complain about a Marvel movie not being grounded in reality but it was like a pre MCU movie.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 13, 2021, 06:59:32 pm
Watching some reaction videos to Black Widow - the advantage of being on the cinema and available to watch at home means you can get instant feedback. 

I'm actually starting to like this movie more after watching it.  Some of the action scenes are good, but I actually think the backstory and characters are excellent for a film that has to set so much up in such a short space of time. 

Ray Winstone is fucking epic in this - I'm reminded very much of Jeff Bridges in the first Iron Man film when he's invading Pepper Potts' personal space.  And Rachel Weisz is absolutely stunning. There's very much a human story in there, which I found far more engaging than the action set pieces, which got a bit ridiculous, even by Avenger's standards.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 13, 2021, 10:30:38 pm
Really liked
Spoiler
Taskmaster as a villain, would love to see the her return in a series
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 09:56:26 am
Spoiler
well that was a bit shit
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 10:00:01 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on July  2, 2021, 11:42:38 am
Yeah you can see that the multiverse/alternate timeline is going to play a major part in Phase 4 with Spider-Man, Ant-Man and Dr Strange all sounding like they're heading in that direction.

Spoiler
I think Loki ends with the TVA being taken down setting up Multiverse of Madness etc
[close]

Loki spoilers

Spoiler
Really good finale. Definitely my favourite of the TV shows so far and feels like the first show to actually have implications in the MCU.

So yeah, TVA effectively gone with the death of "good" Kang and looks like phase 4 is going to have "bad" Kang or multiple "bad" Kangs as the Thanos-style overarching villain. Speaking of Kang, I really enjoyed Jonathan Majors performance as well, looking forward to seeing him again as different variants of the character.

And we're getting Loki Season 2 which is great news
[close]
July 14, 2021, 10:03:42 am
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 01:28:41 pm
Loki finale:


Spoiler
Great stuff. Epic finish to a really tight season. I think it shades Wandavision, on performances and twists and set design. Jonathan Majors as........Kang the Conquerer (I think his name is) is really really good, charismatic and menacing. Was a welcome surprise to get Loki Season 2, I somehow thought they were going to seal this TV show off with this finale and launch him back into movies. Guess not and the events they have just launched maybe will spill out over 4-7 movies, who knows?
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 02:22:19 pm
Spoiler
I thought, bar the one episode, it was a fantastic little series. Really didnt expect them to go with their new big bad debuting (although this wasnt really the bad) in it and thought theyd just cop out with another Loki variant. Ive not been all that impressed with the other TV stuff, but with this now going at least another season, Im hoping this is the one they just put all the effort into and have more tie-ins to the larger universe. Hopefully its a bit more than other variants of Kang appearing and the ultimate version just showing up in the films.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 04:26:30 pm
Not seen the final episode of Loki yet, but there's something that's been confusing me up to this point - probably haven't been concentrating but maybe someone can explain it to me. How do all those people who are taken by the TVA come to do something 'wrong' in the first place? Is it that the Time Keepers have a specific plan as to what 'should' happen and those people are (unknowingly) not sticking to it?

Also when the TVA takes someone and 'resets' the timeline, how far back are they resetting it? Is it just reset to before that person did whatever it was that was wrong? But then you'd have people just disappearing with no explanation all the time, and wouldn't that in itself mess up the timeline they'd set out? And how did they end up with multiple versions of the same character?
July 14, 2021, 04:32:05 pm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 04:33:37 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on July 14, 2021, 04:26:30 pm
Not seen the final episode of Loki yet, but there's something that's been confusing me up to this point - probably haven't been concentrating but maybe someone can explain it to me. How do all those people who are taken by the TVA come to do something 'wrong' in the first place? Is it that the Time Keepers have a specific plan as to what 'should' happen and those people are (unknowingly) not sticking to it?

Also when the TVA takes someone and 'resets' the timeline, how far back are they resetting it? Is it just reset to before that person did whatever it was that was wrong? But then you'd have people just disappearing with no explanation all the time, and wouldn't that in itself mess up the timeline they'd set out? And how did they end up with multiple versions of the same character?

I'm not sure anyone in here can give you a satisfactory answer on that one, perhaps watching the final episode will take your thoughts another way...
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 06:51:29 pm
Black Widow - first half was good (has a bourne vibe about it), second half a bit ridiculous, pity they had to go that way

July 14, 2021, 09:39:26 pm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 07:10:27 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 14, 2021, 04:33:37 pm
I'm not sure anyone in here can give you a satisfactory answer on that one, perhaps watching the final episode will take your thoughts another way...

Fair enough, was just wondering if I'd missed something or it's all going to be explained in the final episode.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 08:24:41 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on July 14, 2021, 04:26:30 pm
Not seen the final episode of Loki yet, but there's something that's been confusing me up to this point - probably haven't been concentrating but maybe someone can explain it to me. How do all those people who are taken by the TVA come to do something 'wrong' in the first place? Is it that the Time Keepers have a specific plan as to what 'should' happen and those people are (unknowingly) not sticking to it?

Also when the TVA takes someone and 'resets' the timeline, how far back are they resetting it? Is it just reset to before that person did whatever it was that was wrong? But then you'd have people just disappearing with no explanation all the time, and wouldn't that in itself mess up the timeline they'd set out? And how did they end up with multiple versions of the same character?

They said in episode 1 or 2, the time keepers have one sacred time line which can have slight alterations but anything that effects the time line majorly needs to be corrected
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 08:35:41 pm
Loki great. Black widow boring
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 08:52:56 pm
Thought Loki was boring to be honest and the worst out of the shows so far.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 09:07:30 pm
Black Widow
Spoiler
It was alright but it went off the deep end when they got to the Red Room. CGI was a bit ropey as well. Thought all the actors and characters were decent with Florence Pugh the standout. Taskmaster was wasted and the reveal was a bit telegraphed.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 10:21:01 pm
Loki

Spoiler
I absolutely loved the reveal, I had built myself up with theories thinking it was Kang, then tried to bring myself back to earth convincing myself there was no way hed be thrown in a series 2 years before his first confirmed film, only for Marvel to stick him in a lift eating an apple. The way Loki is terrified of him and whats to come before even seeing him was truly great. He was never that scared of Thanos
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 10:34:37 pm
There's a Half in the Bag on Black Widow so expect to see many a position change to align with theirs and the regurgitation of their critiques to start cropping up pretending it's what they always thought rather than the reality of hearing what RLM thought.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
July 14, 2021, 10:44:42 pm
Good end to Loki, let's gets phase 4 going!!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 12:53:43 pm
Spoiler
Really like the Loki ending. Didnt watch it last week so got the last two episodes in a row, which was great. Sets up Kang as a villain nicely (not sure if he'll be quite Thanos levels though) and cool that we get season 2 as well. Hopefully means more Owen Wilson in the MCU.

Also with 'he who remains', was that not something Jeff Goldblum used in Ragnarok or was that something similar (when talking about how he made the planet they get stuck on)?
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm
Strong finish for Loki, think I enjoyed that series most out of the three from Disney+ so far.  Opens up a whole bunch of possibilities.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:20:15 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July 14, 2021, 09:56:26 am
Spoiler
well that was a bit shit
[close]


Opened this spoiler Wednesday afternoon by mistake before watching and presumed it was the general consensus so watched it with a bit of dread. But I thought it good.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 04:42:58 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:20:15 pm

Opened this spoiler Wednesday afternoon by mistake before watching and presumed it was the general consensus so watched it with a bit of dread. But I thought it good.



Spoiler

Haha no I wasn't expecting a Season 2, I was looking forward to having it all wrapped up in that 45-min episode. Nothing to do with the actual quality of it.

[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 04:54:18 pm
Black Widow.

Thought the action scenes were poor to mediocre. Ray Winstone was an atrocity and his "base" in the final act was awful, leading to some of the worst
CGI work we've seen in a major release for some years.

Florence Pugh was really good, ScarJo decent as ever. It was below average for Marvel and the ending was a bit muffed, given what they could have done knowing the fate of the character.

6/10.

Glad I saw it for £3.50 at the cinema and not £20 extra on Disney+.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:34:04 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:42:58 pm
Spoiler

Haha no I wasn't expecting a Season 2, I was looking forward to having it all wrapped up in that 45-min episode. Nothing to do with the actual quality of it.

[close]

Spoiler
i would say the series was wrapped up in a way, we found out who was in control & why he was in control. He gave Loki & Sylvie a choice, they picked one which opened the door for new evils (season 2). For what its worth, i think Season 2 is going to revolve around Renslayer & Immortus (a variant of Kang) and Loki trying to stop them. Renslayer dissappeared in the last episode saying shes going to find 'free will'. In the comics after betraying Kang she goes back in time to team up with Immortus
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:54:18 pm
Black Widow.

Thought the action scenes were poor to mediocre. Ray Winstone was an atrocity and his "base" in the final act was awful, leading to some of the worst
CGI work we've seen in a major release for some years.

Florence Pugh was really good, ScarJo decent as ever. It was below average for Marvel and the ending was a bit muffed, given what they could have done knowing the fate of the character.

6/10.

Glad I saw it for £3.50 at the cinema and not £20 extra on Disney+.

Kinell where do you live that has a cinema that charges £3.50?!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 06:13:31 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
Kinell where do you live that has a cinema that charges £3.50?!


He wears a school uniform and gets in as a kid  ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:12:21 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm
Strong finish for Loki, think I enjoyed that series most out of the three from Disney+ so far.  Opens up a whole bunch of possibilities.

Yep I agree . Hiddleston and Co. did their thing. Does this mean What if? Is cannon
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:28:35 pm
Yeah cant say Im looking forward to What If
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
Kinell where do you live that has a cinema that charges £3.50?!

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. Ironically next to Elstree studios, of Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Dancing on Ice fame.

No idea why tickets are so cheap but the Reel Cinema is not a very fancy screen, that looks like it hasn't had a lick of paint since 1985.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 08:03:37 am

Loki
Spoiler
Loved that last episode of Loki! Can not wait for the multiverse of madness to unfold!

Is that Loki only destined to appear in his series then and we can rule out any appearances in Thor or any other film?

Loved the actor who played Kang as well, cant wait to see him play the Evil variant of him
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 09:05:53 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:54:18 pm
Black Widow.

Thought the action scenes were poor to mediocre. Ray Winstone was an atrocity and his "base" in the final act was awful, leading to some of the worst
CGI work we've seen in a major release for some years.

Florence Pugh was really good, ScarJo decent as ever. It was below average for Marvel and the ending was a bit muffed, given what they could have done knowing the fate of the character.

6/10.

Glad I saw it for £3.50 at the cinema and not £20 extra on Disney+.


I never noticed the CGI being bad. There were some incredulous scenes, but the whole Marvel thing is incredulous so it doesn't bother me.

The story was decent enough - I was wondering where the hell it was going at the start
Spoiler
was thinking "Oh FFS, they're not making her really an American"
[close]
. I've always loved SJ as Black Widow; one of my favourite characters in the whole MCU.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 09:14:37 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:03:37 am
Loki
Spoiler
Loved that last episode of Loki! Can not wait for the multiverse of madness to unfold!

Is that Loki only destined to appear in his series then and we can rule out any appearances in Thor or any other film?

Loved the actor who played Kang as well, cant wait to see him play the Evil variant of him
[close]

Spoiler
Loki is listed for Dr Strange 2 as is Wanda. I really cant wait for that film
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 04:38:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:05:53 am

I never noticed the CGI being bad. There were some incredulous scenes, but the whole Marvel thing is incredulous so it doesn't bother me.

The story was decent enough - I was wondering where the hell it was going at the start
Spoiler
was thinking "Oh FFS, they're not making her really an American"
[close]
. I've always loved SJ as Black Widow; one of my favourite characters in the whole MCU.

Always thought SJ reached her MCU peak in Winter Soldier where she was a great partner to Chris Evans' Cap and had a lot of screen time to boot. She got pushed to the side a bit as the roster increased and almost everyone else had some sort of super power.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 04:49:40 pm
I wonder if had they known haw things would pan out, it might have ended up as a Disney+ show (and probably been better off for it).
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 04:55:13 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 04:49:40 pm
I wonder if had they known haw things would pan out, it might have ended up as a Disney+ show (and probably been better off for it).

I was thinking that when I was halfway through watching it. I thought it probably would have been better off spread out over 6-8 episodes instead of this.
