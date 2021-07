Spoiler

Overall I really enjoyed it, thought the bits when she was interacting with her 'family' (the current memes had me expecting to see Vin Diesel at any second) and those bits in the second act really elevate the film before the usual big explosion laden finally, which seeing as the film directly follows Civil War (which it does match the tone of in parts) I'd have liked a more low key ending than what we get.



Interesting the Red Guardian (an excellent David Harbour, really making up for the sins of Hellboy) kept on going on about fighting Captain America in the 1980s so that could be something they go back round to.



The two weeks later bit at the end clearly keeps the door open for another Black Widow film in the future.



Post credit scene looks to be the full beginning of the MCU TV and Film worlds collide with Val appearing, and clearly pushing Florence Pugh in the direction of the upcoming Hawkeye TV show.