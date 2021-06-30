Personally dont think it will happen, or if it does not for a good few years. I think Marvel would build the XCU for a phase or 2 whilst still running MCU and then crash them together



Of course it'll happen, but they tend to map things out a good few years ahead and there doesn't seem to be any on the horizon.Phase 4 will probably keep us busy for the next 3/4 years (although Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Dr Strange, Thor, Shang-Chi, Eternals, Spiderman and Guardians 3 seems like more than 3 years worth of movies!) And I think they announced Fantastic Four although no dates or anything yet.