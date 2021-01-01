« previous next »
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 01:23:10 pm
It's just okay, Umbrella Academy did it better.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 01:29:07 pm
Well that was...different from the first two episodes
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:15:41 pm
Very average episode of Dr Who.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 07:00:55 pm
Yeah bit of a dud that one.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:16:54 pm
I didnt think it was too bad, would have been a lot better with a better casting for the female variant
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:16:54 pm
I didnt think it was too bad, would have been a lot better with a better casting for the female variant

That's my thoughts. The actress isn't that good
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm
I'm going to say it so far Loki has been a little bit shit
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 08:47:31 am
Tom Hiddleston mentioned in an interview with Ali Plumb (BBC Radio One) that episode 4 (the upcoming one) takes the show in an entirely new direction.

So this current episode was either set-up or filler.

I didn't mind is as much as others. It definitely had a strong Doctor Who vibe going on, and I thought the talk about their respective mothers was kind of endearing.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 08:56:45 am
I thought that the whole episode was going to be an enchantment to get Loki to reveal something but I don't think they would have resolved that within the episode itself rather than leave it on what would turn out to be a cliffhanger to something that isn't real.  I liked it but other than some nice character bits I can't see how it advanced the plot any.

incidentally, I thinking that when Owen Wilson mentioned that his boss's pen must have been from a mission he wasn't on, it's actually her personal pen from when she was at high school and she knows that TVA agents are just regular people/variants recruited for the job rather than born into the organisation as previously established.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 09:30:30 am
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 08:56:45 am
I thought that the whole episode was going to be an enchantment to get Loki to reveal something but I don't think they would have resolved that within the episode itself rather than leave it on what would turn out to be a cliffhanger to something that isn't real.  I liked it but other than some nice character bits I can't see how it advanced the plot any.

incidentally, I thinking that when Owen Wilson mentioned that his boss's pen must have been from a mission he wasn't on, it's actually her personal pen from when she was at high school and she knows that TVA agents are just regular people/variants recruited for the job rather than born into the organisation as previously established.

Agree on the last point same as the Jetskis

In regards to the whole episode being an enchantment,
Spoiler
there is a strong rumour that the whole episode was an illusion created by Loki who took some of the infinity stones from TVA to get lady Loki to reveal something.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 09:36:12 am
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:30:30 am
In regards to the whole episode being an enchantment,
Spoiler
there is a strong rumour that the whole episode was an illusion created by Loki who took some of the infinity stones from TVA to get lady Loki to reveal something.
[close]

That'd be really stupid.

Spoiler
Because it implies that the stones work outside of the sphere of influence of the TVA, so if Loki can steal a bunch of infinity stones, why not just use them to make himself as powerful as Thanos did instead of using one type of stone to trick one person.  It'd be a braindead move.
[close]
