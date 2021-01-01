I thought that the whole episode was going to be an enchantment to get Loki to reveal something but I don't think they would have resolved that within the episode itself rather than leave it on what would turn out to be a cliffhanger to something that isn't real. I liked it but other than some nice character bits I can't see how it advanced the plot any.



incidentally, I thinking that when Owen Wilson mentioned that his boss's pen must have been from a mission he wasn't on, it's actually her personal pen from when she was at high school and she knows that TVA agents are just regular people/variants recruited for the job rather than born into the organisation as previously established.