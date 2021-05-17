« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.  (Read 410814 times)

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6480 on: May 17, 2021, 12:23:37 pm »
Robot Chicken meets Marvel then?
Online Red Berry

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6481 on: May 17, 2021, 08:37:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on May 12, 2021, 12:26:22 pm
The first one was stupid but mostly fun, this looks more of the same.  One of those movies I'll watch at some point but won't pay to watch.


looks like dealing with the world's worst flat-mate. ;D
Offline ianburns252

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6482 on: May 22, 2021, 11:28:07 am »
Watched the first MODOK episode this morning (may have been at like 2am cos I can't sleep due to being so buzzed for being at Anfield on Sunday) and I was pleasantly surprised.

It isn't likely to go down in history as some great award winning masterpiece but it had decent humour, from reading some episode descriptions it looks like it will be serialised rather than fully episodic.

Feels almost like the Marvel version of Star Trek: Lower Decks in that it isn't played as straight as the live action stuff but is faithful still to what has gone before and has plenty of easter eggs too.
Offline Trada

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6483 on: Yesterday at 02:38:10 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0WVDKZJkGlY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0WVDKZJkGlY</a>
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6484 on: Yesterday at 02:47:24 pm »
Certainly looks different to other Marvel fare. Hard to grasp what the actual plot is, but I'm guessing the focus is the relationship between Madden and Chan? It does feel weird seeing both Richard Madden and Kit Harington making their Marvel debuts together...
Offline Trada

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6485 on: Yesterday at 02:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:47:24 pm
Certainly looks different to other Marvel fare. Hard to grasp what the actual plot is, but I'm guessing the focus is the relationship between Madden and Chan? It does feel weird seeing both Richard Madden and Kit Harington making their Marvel debuts together...

I didn't realise it was a film, I thought it was a TV series
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6486 on: Yesterday at 03:09:51 pm »
Of course they made Kumail Nanjiani dance in a Bollywood setting :lmao
Online tubby pls.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6487 on: Yesterday at 03:11:36 pm »
That looks fairly uninteresting at the moment but I reckon they're holding back a whole bunch of nutty stuff.
Offline wampa1

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6488 on: Yesterday at 03:18:20 pm »
Could've done without the shoehorned Avengers reference but other than that it looks suitably interesting.  I hope the reason for not getting involved with fighting Thanos is better than "we don't interfere" though.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6489 on: Yesterday at 04:14:23 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 03:18:20 pm
Could've done without the shoehorned Avengers reference but other than that it looks suitably interesting.  I hope the reason for not getting involved with fighting Thanos is better than "we don't interfere" though.

Or, you know, Hitler  ;D
Online RedSince86

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6490 on: Yesterday at 04:26:08 pm »
Most interesting part in the trailer was the Avengers question.

They'll be another 2-3 trailers before release, so we can gauge what it's about somewhat.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6491 on: Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:09:51 pm
Of course they made Kumail Nanjiani dance in a Bollywood setting :lmao

Apparently his cover story in modern day earth is being a Bollywood star.

Yeah it is a bit iffy having your first major Indian hero in the MCU Bollywood dancing.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6492 on: Yesterday at 08:00:44 pm »
Doesnt look up to much but it is only a teaser I suppose.
Offline Trada

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6493 on: Yesterday at 08:21:46 pm »
What the betting they will have them watching battles from other films and helping the  Avengers somehow
Online Phineus

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6494 on: Yesterday at 10:26:15 pm »
Meh.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6495 on: Today at 12:30:43 am »
I actually thought that looked decent, didn't look like the usal Marvel copy paste formula. The size of the cast means it'll likely feel a bit flat though, Cloud Atlas vibes.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6496 on: Today at 07:14:34 am »
Spiderman far from home is on Netflix as from today
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6497 on: Today at 09:10:23 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 03:18:20 pm
Could've done without the shoehorned Avengers reference but other than that it looks suitably interesting.  I hope the reason for not getting involved with fighting Thanos is better than "we don't interfere" though.

More like, "We were doing our hair and costumes while floating around meaningfully."
Online AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6498 on: Today at 09:50:39 am »
Thanos is in The Eternals film apparently.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6499 on: Today at 09:59:40 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:50:39 am
Thanos is in The Eternals film apparently.

He's an Eternal so that does make sense.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6500 on: Today at 10:05:26 am »
Josh Brolin as Thanos, or just a nod to him existing?
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6501 on: Today at 01:44:07 pm »
He'd be a Deviant technically
Offline wampa1

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6502 on: Today at 02:57:51 pm »
Starfox (Thanos' brother not Fox McCloud) is in it isn't he so it would make sense, even if only in flashback.
Offline redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6503 on: Today at 03:47:29 pm »
really like how they are not giving anything away with this (probably will in trailer 2,3,4,5 etc)

I think the reference to Avengers was only included to let people know that the film is set in current time (not 3,000 years in the past)
Online whtwht

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6504 on: Today at 10:49:01 pm »
Yep loving the look of it so far. The music sounds great and goes well with the visuals.
