Spoiler

Considering that the powerbroker was after Karli earlier in the series and will want her all the more with that doctor's death, to know how to contact them in order to work with them would seem a little odd. Now obviously she could be the powerbroker and the plan is for Batroc to capture one of Karli's powered people, but she could simply be a rival to the powerbroker on madripoor have her own nefarious intent.