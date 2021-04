I don't think Winter Soldier is much cop so far. As someone else has said, each of the three first episodes plays like a Pilot for a different (not very good) show.



There is no real chemistry between the leads, episode one was just backstory filler and there are so many loose ends and threads.



Hope it picks up, the fact someone just showed up to kill a character (presumably) that no one really cares about is not exactly a thrilling twist either.