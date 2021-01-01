It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'
I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.
Most people I knew, after watching the first two episodes, told me to just wait and binge the whole lot. I didn't sense any excitement from them
.
Indeed after binge watching the whole thing they were right, intriguing setup but hardly edge of your seat stuff.
MCU fans on the Reddits are always going to be down the rabbit hole with theories and shit, it's not a great indicator of anything.