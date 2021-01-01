« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.  (Read 396236 times)

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 11:04:03 am »
I thought it was really excellent. Obviously a vastly different sort of tone to Wandavision but both shows so far have nailed it IMO. Sebastian Stan is a great actor as well, kind of hoping he ends up with the shield at some point.
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 am »
I enjoyed it too. My god The Winter Soldier (when he was bad) was a real stone cold killer.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 11:50:51 am »
It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'

I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 11:55:55 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 11:50:51 am
It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'

I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.

No its not. Its how that particular series was so good, because it was so different and no-one really knew what on earth was going on. This is clearly different, and is actually keeping in line with what Marvel have done so well with the MCU with different genres in the same universe.

Its a bit like watching Stranger Things and then going 'yeah I liked the Sopranos too but its all a bit obvious, I'm not as excited to see if Tony ends up in a different dimension fighting an Italian gangster octopus'
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 11:58:07 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 11:50:51 am
It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'

I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.

Most people I knew, after watching the first two episodes, told me to just wait and binge the whole lot. I didn't sense any excitement from them ;D.

Indeed after binge watching the whole thing they were right, intriguing setup but hardly edge of your seat stuff.

MCU fans on the Reddits are always going to be down the rabbit hole with theories and shit, it's not a great indicator of anything.
:D

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 12:03:01 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 11:50:51 am
It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'

I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.

What are you talking about? The girl didn't miss a single shot of Battleships, she's definitely dodgy.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 07:49:36 am »
:D
