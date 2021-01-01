It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'



I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.



No its not. Its how that particular series was so good, because it was so different and no-one really knew what on earth was going on. This is clearly different, and is actually keeping in line with what Marvel have done so well with the MCU with different genres in the same universe.Its a bit like watching Stranger Things and then going 'yeah I liked the Sopranos too but its all a bit obvious, I'm not as excited to see if Tony ends up in a different dimension fighting an Italian gangster octopus'