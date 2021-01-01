« previous next »
We're Not English We Are Scouse - Club vs Country - Where Do You Stand?

Reply #320 on: Today at 02:30:16 pm
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:30:16 pm »
used to get swept up in the ingurland stuff at world cups etc, but not done for ages . maybe something to do with southgate and all his cronies and coming to Liverpool all these years and being from Yorkshire ( Not from leeds cos they think they are yorkshire). plus i cant spend 8 months a year hating prickford etc then cheer them on for a week!
Reply #321 on: Today at 02:55:40 pm
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:55:40 pm »

Still want England to win and enjoy international tournaments but wouldnt swap another trophy this year for the World Cup.

Dont really subscribe to booing the national anthem for the same reason I dont like England fans booing other countries anthems.  I dont actually think the anthem should be played when two English club sides are playing. Its the kind of pointless fake patriotism they do in the US.
Reply #322 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm »
Used to be a big England follower when I was younger, but I think around the time Hodgson got the job, it really started to wane and I don't really care all that much anymore, though I'd be happy for the national team to win something.

And honestly, the absolute SEETHING HATRED for all things English from some posters on here does make me want the national team to experience a bit of success even more.
Reply #323 on: Today at 03:20:49 pm
« Reply #323 on: Today at 03:20:49 pm »
Born and raised in Liverpool, lived across Europe though for a lot of my post-teen life, so not sure if it's that, but what I do know is that I was jumping for joy when England got beat by Italy in the penalties, I mean full on like Man united just got twated in the final of the CL, have a decent idea of why, the usual most people speak of, but it certainly is an odd one, especially compared with other countries.

I do see England as a very unpatriotic place for lots here, I wonder if any foreign posters experience the same in their own countries that extends to the football teams too? From my brief experience living in some places for example you'd have to go a long way to find people not wanting their team to win in countries across Europe, South America and the like. So it's more of a unique thing maybe, not just for scousers but a lot of others here seem to get turned off by it too. I'd blame politics and hooligans, etc, but many countries have similar backgrounds, so it's an interesting culture that's evolved here for sure.
Reply #324 on: Today at 03:22:50 pm
« Reply #324 on: Today at 03:22:50 pm »
Last time I supported England I was 10 and we won the World Cup .
In all the years since then I havent gave a flying fuck for England always wanting Scotland Ireland or Wales to go further.
One of the main problems is all the numpty fans from small towns who have local teams who have and probably never will win anything , this is there Champions league final the chance to get together with like minded dickeads and support Ingerland.
I moved to Plymouth from Liverpool 23 years ago and see it here , they mostly support Argyle but they also have a Prem team ,fuck me how can you support 2 teams .Anyway Plymouth is absolutely full of your typical England fan , the type of bloke who drapes his house in St Georges flags and has those wanky flags on his car .
When asked why I dont support England I say I am Scouse not English which they seem to get down here as were  next to Cornwall who are also not English but Cornish ( always liked Cornwall)
I have however managed to educate a lot of Plymouth Liverpool supporters into not buying the S**  :champ :champ
Reply #325 on: Today at 03:37:36 pm
« Reply #325 on: Today at 03:37:36 pm »
Still want England to win and enjoy international tournaments but wouldnt swap another trophy this year for the World Cup.

Dont really subscribe to booing the national anthem for the same reason I dont like England fans booing other countries anthems.  I dont actually think the anthem should be played when two English club sides are playing. Its the kind of pointless fake patriotism they do in the US.

Nope -  Americans are genuinely patriotic. Same throughout the Americas, north and south.

Of course, that doesn't mean the ruling class in the US hasn't done it's best to undermine that. As they have done in Britain.
Reply #326 on: Today at 03:53:34 pm
« Reply #326 on: Today at 03:53:34 pm »
Someone's probably already mentioned it. But the reaction to the National Anthem on Sunday probably answers the question for a lot of us.
