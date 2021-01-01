Born and raised in Liverpool, lived across Europe though for a lot of my post-teen life, so not sure if it's that, but what I do know is that I was jumping for joy when England got beat by Italy in the penalties, I mean full on like Man united just got twated in the final of the CL, have a decent idea of why, the usual most people speak of, but it certainly is an odd one, especially compared with other countries.



I do see England as a very unpatriotic place for lots here, I wonder if any foreign posters experience the same in their own countries that extends to the football teams too? From my brief experience living in some places for example you'd have to go a long way to find people not wanting their team to win in countries across Europe, South America and the like. So it's more of a unique thing maybe, not just for scousers but a lot of others here seem to get turned off by it too. I'd blame politics and hooligans, etc, but many countries have similar backgrounds, so it's an interesting culture that's evolved here for sure.