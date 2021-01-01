Game Pass Ultimate (Game Pass, Game Pass PC and Live) is £10.99 a month. If you just wanted to get the console Game Pass it's £7.99 and if you wanted to use Gold then you'd have to pay another £6.99 a month for that



I've just come to the end of the All Access as well and reverted to the £10.99 sub. I could have gone out and bought 3 years of Gold for however much and then converted that into GPU but I didn't have £120 to spend this close to Christmas



With 1st party games now going to launch at £70 and 3 1st party games on my definite buy list in the next 6 months alone (Redfall, Starfield and Forza Motorsport) then that would have been £210 spent. That £210 gets me 19 months of GPU. It's an absolute no brainer and gets me access to so many other amazing games