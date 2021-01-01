« previous next »
naYoRHa2b

Wonder when the price of Gamepass will go up. Can't be long now
Ed-Zeppelin

How much actually is GP Ultimate on a monthly / annual basis? I find it really hard to find a definitive answer and there are probably deals you can do as well I guess.

I got a series x on one of the interest free deals that included GP ultimate for two years as part of the package. Ive yet to buy a game for it as GP has covered everything I need, I still use my PS5 for most games when I can chose between both.

Sometime next year Ill need to subscribe and pay for GP. With Starfield and Forza Motorsport on the way Im happy to do that. Suspect itll still be cheaper overall than buying just these games at full price?
Hedley Lamarr

Game pass Ultimate is £10.99 pcm.
ScottScott

Game Pass Ultimate (Game Pass, Game Pass PC and Live) is £10.99 a month. If you just wanted to get the console Game Pass it's £7.99 and if you wanted to use Gold then you'd have to pay another £6.99 a month for that

I've just come to the end of the All Access as well and reverted to the £10.99 sub. I could have gone out and bought 3 years of Gold for however much and then converted that into GPU but I didn't have £120 to spend this close to Christmas

With 1st party games now going to launch at £70 and 3 1st party games on my definite buy list in the next 6 months alone (Redfall, Starfield and Forza Motorsport) then that would have been £210 spent. That £210 gets me 19 months of GPU. It's an absolute no brainer and gets me access to so many other amazing games
ScouserAtHeart

Yep, same. Especially here GamePass Ultimate is just 6 pounds a month. No brainer
AndyMuller

Quote from: naYoRHa2b
Wonder when the price of Gamepass will go up. Can't be long now

Next year apparently with talk of an annual increase going forward.
gazzalfc

Its when they close the loophole where you can get a free upgrade from Gold to Ultimate that I will be done

I have mine running til 2025 so I dont need to worry about that til then
