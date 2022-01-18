I assume WoW makes a decent amount a year too and there was a big update in 2021 wasn't there?



As I posted above - about 4.8m subscribers at peak in 2020/2021 - if that many paid for an entire year's subscription with real life money (very unlikely, as some % will be free subscribers trying it out, some % will pay for some of the sub with in game currency) gives us around 720 million dollars a year. There was Shadowlands in 2020, which cost, I think, 40 bucks (and there is one every other year) - so if EVERYONE of those 4.8m people bought it (unlikely) gives us a revenue stream, bi-annually, of c. 190m.Put them together, and we're talking about 810m a year.This makes sense - King's total revenue in 2020 was c. 2.1B; COD was c. 3.5B+, if WOW was then about 900m (accounting for all sales of the expansion that year, and then seeing a drop in 2021), then that wakes us to c. 6.5B. That compares to a total revenue of about 8B - COD is likely to be a bit more than the 3B to be honest - which leaves at max a total revenue of 2B from all their other games and franchises, as well as merchandise for WOW. Crash Bandicoot, for instance, in 2020, probably had net revenue close to 100M.The worry for shareholders, as I said above, is COD - currently their biggest income stream with a total revenue of 3.5B annually across all platforms. I don't think it is unfair to suggest a drop of 1-1.5B in those numbers if COD were to go Xbox/PC only, which would mean a drop from 8 to 6.5-7B annual revenue for the whole "Activision Blizzard" space under MS - which would certainly cause questions to Spector et al at the AGM if they saw that drop, given how much they paid for the company. Their other big money producers are either mobile (King) or PC (WOW) - so if they try and take it off PS then it could really backfire. Their other content? (Diablo/Overwatch) - probably less an issue (I would imaging both games having a TOTAL revenue of betwen 1 and 1.5B the year they came out, then dwindling to not much - so a lot less an impact losing 3-400 million revenue in one year, compared to 1-1.5B every year)