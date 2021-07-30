« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: Xbox  (Read 239039 times)

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,909
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5800 on: July 30, 2021, 10:42:30 am »
the Halo Infinite gameplay can be seen at end of this video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oxs05bjCzkU
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,734
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5801 on: July 30, 2021, 04:00:50 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July 30, 2021, 05:15:47 am
https://www.xbox.com/en-in/games/backward-compatibility?cat=xboxOG

Looks like the list is loading now? PES 4 isn't on it though
Thanks, loaded this time. That's a shame, had a real nostalgic hankering for it this week.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5802 on: July 30, 2021, 06:45:09 pm »
Quote from: scatman on July 30, 2021, 10:42:30 am
the Halo Infinite gameplay can be seen at end of this video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oxs05bjCzkU

I don't know. Everyone commenting on the vid seems to love it, but I'm not sold. Then again, I was never a huge Halo fan. Just doesn't look good enough for me.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,909
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5803 on: August 3, 2021, 12:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on July 30, 2021, 06:45:09 pm
I don't know. Everyone commenting on the vid seems to love it, but I'm not sold. Then again, I was never a huge Halo fan. Just doesn't look good enough for me.
Im excited, hope they do a battle royale.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5804 on: August 8, 2021, 04:07:04 pm »
Have any of you used the guys on ebay to get your thumb sticks fixed ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5805 on: August 11, 2021, 08:44:28 am »
I didnt know you could do that. I dropped my year old controller on a hardwood floor and now one of the sticks drifts. Which is quite annoying.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5806 on: August 11, 2021, 08:53:12 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 11, 2021, 08:44:28 am
I didnt know you could do that. I dropped my year old controller on a hardwood floor and now one of the sticks drifts. Which is quite annoying.


Yeah it's £15 to swap it out for new (1 stick),says that it's all legit microsoft parts,so all in 1st class recorded to get it there should be around £20.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5807 on: August 13, 2021, 08:53:57 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 11, 2021, 08:53:12 pm

Yeah it's £15 to swap it out for new (1 stick),says that it's all legit microsoft parts,so all in 1st class recorded to get it there should be around £20.

Thanks, I`ll look into it.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5808 on: August 24, 2021, 05:12:33 pm »
Managed to get a series x from Very today was hoping to pick one up before the Christmas madness and in time for battlefield 👍
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5809 on: August 25, 2021, 03:52:47 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on August 24, 2021, 05:12:33 pm
Managed to get a series x from Very today was hoping to pick one up before the Christmas madness and in time for battlefield 👍

If you don`t mind, what kind of price is there on Very? I was thinking of going that way myself.

I can`t believe some of the prices elsewhere (£750?!), though I`m told that that is usually scalpers.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5810 on: August 25, 2021, 04:17:58 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 25, 2021, 03:52:47 pm
If you don`t mind, what kind of price is there on Very? I was thinking of going that way myself.

I can`t believe some of the prices elsewhere (£750?!), though I`m told that that is usually scalpers.

£450 I used the hotstock app and got one within a week
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5811 on: August 25, 2021, 05:25:43 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 25, 2021, 03:52:47 pm
If you don`t mind, what kind of price is there on Very? I was thinking of going that way myself.

I can`t believe some of the prices elsewhere (£750?!), though I`m told that that is usually scalpers.

Make sure that you set uo a new very account,sign up for very credit and you can get 10% off and pay in 3 installments.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline db1animal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5812 on: August 25, 2021, 09:48:56 pm »
X box series x halo infinite edition bundle available for pre order direct from Xbox.com £480 launches Nov 15
https://www.xbox.com/en-GB/consoles/xbox-series-x/halo-infinite-limited-edition

And their gone!
« Last Edit: August 26, 2021, 06:49:43 am by db1animal »
Logged
Boston Strong. JTF96.  YNWA

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5813 on: August 26, 2021, 09:11:52 am »

Thanks guys, yeah, when I went to Very they had no stock. So the app might be the way to go.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5814 on: September 6, 2021, 10:46:23 pm »
gave up on the series x, been trying to get one for nearly a year. Ordered a series s from argos, £250 and the reviews are great.  Looks like I'll get £100+ for my one s on ebay, not bad.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5815 on: September 7, 2021, 12:38:38 am »
I got my Series X though the All Access thing.  Use Hotstock app or stockinformer.co.uk. 

It's literally interest free over 2 years.  Ridiculous.  I already had the PS5 from launch, always intended on a n XSX but only when it came down in price...  Anyway, the All Access popped up on one of those stock sites one day and it was a no-brainer.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5816 on: September 17, 2021, 05:51:44 pm »
Rumours Microsoft will be acquiring Take-Two which would mean the next GTA/RDR would be exclusive to them going forward.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5817 on: September 17, 2021, 06:10:09 pm »
What rumours?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5818 on: September 17, 2021, 07:25:11 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 17, 2021, 06:10:09 pm
What rumours?

There have been rumours on gaming blogs since early in the year, the noise is getting a bit louder now though, Personally I think the $18bn valuation may be prohibitive, thats over double what they paid for ZeniMax.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5819 on: September 17, 2021, 08:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 17, 2021, 07:25:11 pm
There have been rumours on gaming blogs since early in the year, the noise is getting a bit louder now though, Personally I think the $18bn valuation may be prohibitive, thats over double what they paid for ZeniMax.

Yep, it does seem to have gotten louder the past week. It would be wild if GTA ends up an Xbox exclusive.

Then again though Im also reading it could be EA as Battlefield has been delayed and they want to announce the acquisition first.
« Last Edit: September 17, 2021, 08:27:37 pm by AndyMuller »
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,545
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5820 on: September 18, 2021, 03:51:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 17, 2021, 05:51:44 pm
Rumours Microsoft will be acquiring Take-Two which would mean the next GTA/RDR would be exclusive to them going forward.

Can't wait for GTA6 in 2032 on my Xbox Infinity Series ZX3
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 919
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5821 on: September 18, 2021, 06:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Jake on September 18, 2021, 03:51:35 pm
Can't wait for GTA5 in 2032 on my Xbox Infinity Series ZX3

 ;)
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,298
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5822 on: September 18, 2021, 07:23:03 pm »
There was rumours about them buying Rockstar a month or two ago, then they come out with a sponsorship for Rockstar energy drinks.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,734
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5823 on: Today at 10:37:33 am »
EA surely would cost something wild like $50bn based on their annual revenues, surely not even Microsoft would go for that.

Rockstar being valued at $18bn looks massively steep, based on their turnover they should be worth less than Zenimax realistically. Can't see Microsoft valuing essentially what is the Red Dead and GTA IPs as double the value of all of Bethesda and Obsidian's back catalogue.

Saying that the last purchase was some wild shit, who knows.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5824 on: Today at 10:51:30 am »
Take Two also own the IP to The Civ games, Borderlands, XCom and Bioshock.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,509
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5825 on: Today at 11:23:01 am »
Just buy Sony and get it over with. That's where it's headed anyway.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5826 on: Today at 11:28:53 am »
It would be a travesty if GTA and RDR end up Xbox exclusives like, the others may aswell pack in and call it a day.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,734
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5827 on: Today at 11:40:04 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:51:30 am
Take Two also own the IP to The Civ games, Borderlands, XCom and Bioshock.
Yes, that would increase the value substantially then if it's the entirety of Take Two as opposed to just Rockstar. Probably would end up being more than Zenimax then. Take Two as a separate entity do make less money than Rockstar though.

Either way, with the Zenimax takeover, Microsoft have shown they're clearly happy to drop eye watering amounts of proven quantities in order to push Game Pass into as many homes as possible. Not the worst model and I've personally found Game Pass to be outstanding value.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5828 on: Today at 11:48:55 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:37:33 am
EA surely would cost something wild like $50bn based on their annual revenues, surely not even Microsoft would go for that.

Rockstar being valued at $18bn looks massively steep, based on their turnover they should be worth less than Zenimax realistically. Can't see Microsoft valuing essentially what is the Red Dead and GTA IPs as double the value of all of Bethesda and Obsidian's back catalogue.

Saying that the last purchase was some wild shit, who knows.

It's worth far more then Zenimax, on top of the fact that Zenimax wanted to sell and Take Two don't. GTA made 900 million in 2020 alone. Zenimax whole portfolio could only dream of those numbers per IP in there lifetime, never mind a single year.

I can't find any credible source of this rumour either. Reminds me of the time Microsoft wanted to buy Nintendo and they got laughed out the room.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:52:28 am by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5829 on: Today at 01:52:32 pm »
Considering Microsoft and Sony have both come out saying there is no "console war" why do they get things as exclusives?

God of War being Playstation only or Forza being Xbox only would not sway my decision into getting on over the other (OK - there are probably better examples of exclusive games to use!) Why dont these companies just make everything cross platform for mulitplayer and have every game available on each platform?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5830 on: Today at 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 01:52:32 pm
Considering Microsoft and Sony have both come out saying there is no "console war" why do they get things as exclusives?

God of War being Playstation only or Forza being Xbox only would not sway my decision into getting on over the other (OK - there are probably better examples of exclusive games to use!) Why dont these companies just make everything cross platform for mulitplayer and have every game available on each platform?

Console wars are toxic at community level so they try and stay away from that as it's a bad look for all involved.

There are many reasons for exclusives, it ties you to a system or service. So your more likely to buy the next game on that service. Development costs also factor in for hardware manufacturers. So MS and Sony take 30 percent of every sale, develop there own game and release on there own platform they take 100 percent.
Alot of people only buy one console, so if you can make that console more appealing by having exclusive games it has a knock on effect for all other games, including 3rd parties.
So a good example is that FIFA and Fortnite make more money on Playstation because once you factor in micro transactions and the cut Sony take they are making alot through the PS Store and someone might of decided to go Playstation or Xbox because of a game being only available on that platform.

Look at the epic store giving away free games, tieing down timed exclusives because your more likely to buy your next game on there if you already have a bunch of games on that service.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5831 on: Today at 03:02:29 pm »
Exclusives are fine. What I don't like is one or the other buying publishers who have decades of games on multiple consoles thus meaning any future games will be tied to that one console. Don't Microsoft have around 20 odd studios now? If they buy more then surely they can't stay on top of the quality assurance of each studio? Game Pass is basically Netflix of gaming and about 90% of the content on Netflix is shite.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 