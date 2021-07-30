Considering Microsoft and Sony have both come out saying there is no "console war" why do they get things as exclusives?



God of War being Playstation only or Forza being Xbox only would not sway my decision into getting on over the other (OK - there are probably better examples of exclusive games to use!) Why dont these companies just make everything cross platform for mulitplayer and have every game available on each platform?



Console wars are toxic at community level so they try and stay away from that as it's a bad look for all involved.There are many reasons for exclusives, it ties you to a system or service. So your more likely to buy the next game on that service. Development costs also factor in for hardware manufacturers. So MS and Sony take 30 percent of every sale, develop there own game and release on there own platform they take 100 percent.Alot of people only buy one console, so if you can make that console more appealing by having exclusive games it has a knock on effect for all other games, including 3rd parties.So a good example is that FIFA and Fortnite make more money on Playstation because once you factor in micro transactions and the cut Sony take they are making alot through the PS Store and someone might of decided to go Playstation or Xbox because of a game being only available on that platform.Look at the epic store giving away free games, tieing down timed exclusives because your more likely to buy your next game on there if you already have a bunch of games on that service.