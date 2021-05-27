« previous next »
Quote from: BER on May 26, 2021, 08:02:03 pm
worth trying a different hdmi cable too.

A weird thing (I dont understand) that sometimes fixes video errors for me is to take the hdmi cable out & swap ends to the devices. 🤷‍♂️
Argos have stock of the Series X back in
Quote from: KillieRed on May 27, 2021, 10:00:35 pm
A weird thing (I dont understand) that sometimes fixes video errors for me is to take the hdmi cable out & swap ends to the devices. 🤷‍♂️
Was about to post this.
Quick Resume is so buggy. Its got to the point where I just quit games when I finish, so theyre not suspended in QR. Which kinda defeats the purpose.
It only works on specific games though. I've actually been surprised at how good it works. It even quick resumes from a cold boot, which was a good surprise
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 30, 2021, 07:25:34 am
It only works on specific games though. I've actually been surprised at how good it works. It even quick resumes from a cold boot, which was a good surprise
Well its not working well on games its supposed to work on, though - thats my issue. Glad yours is ok though  :)
Damn, that sucks :( Quick resume is one of those things you don't think will make much of a difference but once you experience it, you'll wonder how you ever did without! It might accidentally get fixed with a game/system update, who knows
Switched my series s on for the first time in a few weeks today, had a scroll through gamepass and there really isnt anything new or interesting to play for me.

Definately need to release a big game or two this year to get the hype back.
Yea, I'm waiting for something that looks next gen. Suppose nothing will arrive until next year at the earliest.

When do you guys think they will stop including support for the original Xbox One for any new games?

I think development for actual next gen gaming is held back by having to adjust the product to make it run on old hardware. Which is why I'm expecting to be underwhelmed by BF6..
It's gonna be a good few years I think, maybe 3-4? I remember they were releasing Fifa 19 on the Xbox 360.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 31, 2021, 08:33:41 am
It's gonna be a good few years I think, maybe 3-4? I remember they were releasing Fifa 19 on the Xbox 360.

Crikey, hopefully not that long! We'd be talking about the generation after Series X then  ;D
Yeah theyve had a slow start to the new gen in regards to new exclusive games but I suppose with the amount of studios theyve bought lately means new games will be in the pipeline.
Finally joined the Series X ranks - wow! Its so graphically superior to the One S
Starfield confirmed as an Xbox exclusive, a shame for PS owners, release date 11th November 2022.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 13, 2021, 06:10:34 pm
Starfield confirmed as an Xbox exclusive, a shame for PS owners, release date 11th November 2022.

Yeah that sucks. Going to have to get it on PC now.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 13, 2021, 06:10:34 pm
Starfield confirmed as an Xbox exclusive, a shame for PS owners, release date 11th November 2022.

Didn't MS literally buy Bethesda to ensure stuff like this?
Quote from: Riquende on June 14, 2021, 08:32:42 am
Didn't MS literally buy Bethesda to ensure stuff like this?

Partly. There's also gonna be timed exclusives and cross platform games as well. If Bethesda makes money, Microsoft makes money. So don't think they'll shut themselves off from the PS revenue stream completely.

Microsoft also announced they'll be working with TV manufacturers to have XBox/Gamepass apps built-in, and that they're working on streaming devices as well which you can just plug into your HDMI and start playing off the cloud. Basically all you'd need is a controller, no need for a new Xbox consolse (which they're basically selling at a loss anyway now). I just hope that doesn't mean no more consoles at all. I'd rather not rely on an internet connection to play a game.
Im a big fan of the Forza Horizon series and have to say I was underwhelmed when the Mexico setting rumours began (Im desperate for Japan), but that trailer was pretty special.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 14, 2021, 08:50:01 am
Partly. There's also gonna be timed exclusives and cross platform games as well. If Bethesda makes money, Microsoft makes money. So don't think they'll shut themselves off from the PS revenue stream completely.

Microsoft also announced they'll be working with TV manufacturers to have XBox/Gamepass apps built-in, and that they're working on streaming devices as well which you can just plug into your HDMI and start playing off the cloud. Basically all you'd need is a controller, no need for a new Xbox consolse (which they're basically selling at a loss anyway now). I just hope that doesn't mean no more consoles at all. I'd rather not rely on an internet connection to play a game.

I can see it going that way unfortunately. As each year goes by they edge closer to just being GamePass with no console required. Eventually they will swerve consoles.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 14, 2021, 08:50:01 am
Partly. There's also gonna be timed exclusives and cross platform games as well. If Bethesda makes money, Microsoft makes money. So don't think they'll shut themselves off from the PS revenue stream completely.

Microsoft also announced they'll be working with TV manufacturers to have XBox/Gamepass apps built-in, and that they're working on streaming devices as well which you can just plug into your HDMI and start playing off the cloud. Basically all you'd need is a controller, no need for a new Xbox consolse (which they're basically selling at a loss anyway now). I just hope that doesn't mean no more consoles at all. I'd rather not rely on an internet connection to play a game.

There are no Bethesda games releasing on PS going forward (apart from those that already had contracts signed such as Deathloop). They will continue to bring updates and so on to ESO and FO76 but every new games, Starfield, Fallout 5, ES 6, Redfall, Doom and so on are now Xbox exclusives. They want you paying for Gamepass or owning an Xbox console, they don't care either way. PS5 owner who has to play ES6 or Starfield, pay £10.99 for Gamepass and stream it on your TV or phone or tablet

I also can't see them stopping consoles either. They already mentioned they're already working on the next console
Have to say that E3 for Xbox was really good. 27 of the 30 games shown coming to Gamepass day one, some great looking exclusive games and getting a good look at some games coming in the next 12-18 months
I am currently waiting to get hold of a Series X - ideally from Amazon as I have a load of Gift Cards - but my patience is wearing thin.  Every time I search I see I can get a Series S delivered tomorrow, saving me a not insignificant sum of money.  My main reason for wanting an X is that I want to be able to use my old One disks in my new console.  If I was to forgo this and get the S while keeping my One, what else am I missing out on?  I am a very casual gamer and wonder if I would even notice the difference?

Alternatively, does anyone have any good guess as to when the Series X will be more easily available to purchase?  So should I wait?
Think theyve said shortages will continue until next year, a lot more bundles seem to be appearing in various places though. Not sure if Amazon have had a drop of late, so could be due.
I managed to grab a Series X this morning from Smyths on the all access deal. Will pick up later. Dont think Ill actually need to buy any games for it given whats on, and coming to, game pass.

Its the first Xbox Ive ever owned so will be interesting to see how it compares to my PlayStation experience.

It was Flight simulator that tipped me over to get one!

I would keep an eye on the Smyths toys website and see what stock arrives in stores nearby. It gives a few options and for the last few days there has been a trickle of Xs coming in.
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Yesterday at 12:57:18 pm
I managed to grab a Series X this morning from Smyths on the all access deal. Will pick up later. Dont think Ill actually need to buy any games for it given whats on, and coming to, game pass.

Its the first Xbox Ive ever owned so will be interesting to see how it compares to my PlayStation experience.

It was Flight simulator that tipped me over to get one!

I would keep an eye on the Smyths toys website and see what stock arrives in stores nearby. It gives a few options and for the last few days there has been a trickle of Xs coming in.
Same here, looks incredible on the Xbox Series X. I'll be picking one up near Xmas time. I like to use a mouse and keyboard so that's what pulled me in. Although I do hope there's more add-ons available soon. I'm desperately waiting for a traffic add-on which would replace the boring generic liveries with real airlines.
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Yesterday at 12:57:18 pm
I managed to grab a Series X this morning from Smyths on the all access deal. Will pick up later. Dont think Ill actually need to buy any games for it given whats on, and coming to, game pass.

Its the first Xbox Ive ever owned so will be interesting to see how it compares to my PlayStation experience.

It was Flight simulator that tipped me over to get one!

I would keep an eye on the Smyths toys website and see what stock arrives in stores nearby. It gives a few options and for the last few days there has been a trickle of Xs coming in.

I am kind of bound to Amazon as everyone thought it would be a great idea to get me Amazon gift cards as gifts knowing you couldn't get a Series X for love nor money prior to Christmas.

What is the difference, to a non technical person, in the graphics/speed between the S and the X?  Would I be satisified with the S, given that Game Pass is going to be where most games are now?
Any decent wireless mouse and keyboard deals about? Ive got a ton of strategy/simulator games installed but just wont touch them with a pad.
Quote from: Andy_lfc on Yesterday at 01:09:17 pm
I am kind of bound to Amazon as everyone thought it would be a great idea to get me Amazon gift cards as gifts knowing you couldn't get a Series X for love nor money prior to Christmas.

What is the difference, to a non technical person, in the graphics/speed between the S and the X?  Would I be satisified with the S, given that Game Pass is going to be where most games are now?

Well they're touting the S as a 1080p machine and the X as the 4k one. Also the storage is half that on the X, but you can just use an external drive to store and play non-Series S optimized games, and move the optimized ones over to the internal storage while playing.

If you're a casual gamer who won't fixate on pixels, the S should be good enough. But if you can wait it out and afford it, I'd go for the X for sure.
Yeah I went for the X.

I'll save money in pre owned vs digital games alone.
My X came today.  I've had every Xbox gen, and got the One before the PS4 last gen, but I went PS5 first this time round and had planned to wait a while before getting the Xbox   Early impressions are decent, it's clearly a very capable machine.  I think I'll keep using my PS5 as my primary console and my intention with this is my Game Pass machine (finally, the Xbox  games are coming again).

It is a bit mad how the UI is the same as the One but I know so many people like that.

I'm buzzing for Halo, I'm not even a Halo superfan but I really want it in my life
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm
My X came today.  I've had every Xbox gen, and got the One before the PS4 last gen, but I went PS5 first this time round and had planned to wait a while before getting the Xbox   Early impressions are decent, it's clearly a very capable machine.  I think I'll keep using my PS5 as my primary console and my intention with this is my Game Pass machine (finally, the Xbox  games are coming again).

It is a bit mad how the UI is the same as the One but I know so many people like that.

I'm buzzing for Halo, I'm not even a Halo superfan but I really want it in my life

You should play the remastered MCC on the X. Looks and plays great. Well, 1 to 3 anyway. I haven't replayed 4 and 5 even once  ;D
