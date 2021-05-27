My X came today. I've had every Xbox gen, and got the One before the PS4 last gen, but I went PS5 first this time round and had planned to wait a while before getting the Xbox Early impressions are decent, it's clearly a very capable machine. I think I'll keep using my PS5 as my primary console and my intention with this is my Game Pass machine (finally, the Xbox games are coming again).
It is a bit mad how the UI is the same as the One but I know so many people like that.
I'm buzzing for Halo, I'm not even a Halo superfan but I really want it in my life