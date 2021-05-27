I am currently waiting to get hold of a Series X - ideally from Amazon as I have a load of Gift Cards - but my patience is wearing thin. Every time I search I see I can get a Series S delivered tomorrow, saving me a not insignificant sum of money. My main reason for wanting an X is that I want to be able to use my old One disks in my new console. If I was to forgo this and get the S while keeping my One, what else am I missing out on? I am a very casual gamer and wonder if I would even notice the difference?



Alternatively, does anyone have any good guess as to when the Series X will be more easily available to purchase? So should I wait?