Didn't MS literally buy Bethesda to ensure stuff like this?



Partly. There's also gonna be timed exclusives and cross platform games as well. If Bethesda makes money, Microsoft makes money. So don't think they'll shut themselves off from the PS revenue stream completely.Microsoft also announced they'll be working with TV manufacturers to have XBox/Gamepass apps built-in, and that they're working on streaming devices as well which you can just plug into your HDMI and start playing off the cloud. Basically all you'd need is a controller, no need for a new Xbox consolse (which they're basically selling at a loss anyway now). I just hope that doesn't mean no more consoles at all. I'd rather not rely on an internet connection to play a game.