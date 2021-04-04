Nah not really. Dont play COD, played the latest FIFA and got bored. The single player games I can only play one at a time and dont jump from one to another.



Those were just a couple of examples though, there's loads of genres with games that suit staying installed, shooters, arpgs, sports games, racing games, puzzle games, strategy games and board games to name a few off the top of my head.The idea that one game at a time is some sort of ideal scenario and that it is the people with multiple games that are doing it wrong seems quite arrogant, being focused on a particular game is completely sensible, but most people will tend to have stuff they regularly dip into from time to time e.g. Diablo 3, Path of Exile, Civ 6 and Borderlands 3 remain installed on my pc even if they are not my main game at that time, similarly smaller stuff like pinball fx, pool nation, golf with friends and puyo puyo tetris also tend to stick around as they are well-suited to a quick game here and there too.