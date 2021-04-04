« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: Xbox  (Read 230689 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,828
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5720 on: April 4, 2021, 09:17:47 am »
Anyone played Outriders? Thoughts?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,594
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5721 on: April 4, 2021, 09:27:30 am »
I put it on Thursday to have a little blast, only lasted about half an hour as the servers were a mess. No idea if theyve sorted the issues yet.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5722 on: April 4, 2021, 11:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  4, 2021, 09:17:47 am
Anyone played Outriders? Thoughts?
Played quite a bit now, servers have been much better recently, really enjoying it
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5723 on: April 8, 2021, 12:45:43 pm »
GTA V on Game Pass from today. For the 8 people who haven't played it yet
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,491
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5724 on: April 10, 2021, 07:59:20 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on March 28, 2021, 12:11:03 am
Not much of an issue as I only really play the odd game on Xbox so ill only have 3-4 games installed at a time anyway.

Good, cos if you want to play any sizeable games (GTA V above is a good example), that's all you'll be getting.

"Ooh, look what's on Game Pass, that looks great I think I'll just - oh, I don't have any space and I'd have to delete two games? *turns on the PS5 instead*"

Get the Series X, folks.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5725 on: April 10, 2021, 08:49:07 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on April 10, 2021, 07:59:20 am
Good, cos if you want to play any sizeable games (GTA V above is a good example), that's all you'll be getting.

"Ooh, look what's on Game Pass, that looks great I think I'll just - oh, I don't have any space and I'd have to delete two games? *turns on the PS5 instead*"

Get the Series X, folks.

I did get the series X, how dare you make such demands of me!

Unfortunaly, even than is only fitting 6-8 games on there, if you have one of the behemoths like GTA or COD.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,491
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5726 on: April 10, 2021, 11:05:45 am »
Quote from: Jake on April 10, 2021, 08:49:07 am
I did get the series X, how dare you make such demands of me!

Unfortunaly, even than is only fitting 6-8 games on there, if you have one of the behemoths like GTA or COD.

Aye, we've already rinsed well over half our PS5 storage, and that's with a 4TB external drive for all our PS4 games. Bleak.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5727 on: April 10, 2021, 11:15:42 am »
Bloody hell. I download a game, play it, complete it and then delete it. What is the need for so many games installed at the same time?
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5728 on: April 10, 2021, 12:38:11 pm »
Bit of variety and the pick up and play games. I've got FIFA, COD and a few others ready if the lads come round. I've got a few RPGs on the go for when I'm on me own (that sounds seedy) and then theres one or two on the gamepass ready for me to try.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,491
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5729 on: April 10, 2021, 12:39:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 10, 2021, 11:15:42 am
Bloody hell. I download a game, play it, complete it and then delete it. What is the need for so many games installed at the same time?

I have a terrible attention span ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,537
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5730 on: April 10, 2021, 12:57:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 10, 2021, 11:15:42 am
Bloody hell. I download a game, play it, complete it and then delete it. What is the need for so many games installed at the same time?

You must miss out on shitloads of games then, there's loads that are not suited to finish and delete besides stuff like the aforementioned fifa and cod.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5731 on: April 10, 2021, 01:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on April 10, 2021, 12:57:19 pm
You must miss out on shitloads of games then, there's loads that are not suited to finish and delete besides stuff like the aforementioned fifa and cod.

Nah not really. Dont play COD, played the latest FIFA and got bored. The single player games I can only play one at a time and dont jump from one to another.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5732 on: April 10, 2021, 01:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on April 10, 2021, 12:39:52 pm
I have a terrible attention span ;D

Haha fair enough  ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,537
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5733 on: April 10, 2021, 01:51:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 10, 2021, 01:07:00 pm
Nah not really. Dont play COD, played the latest FIFA and got bored. The single player games I can only play one at a time and dont jump from one to another.

Those were just a couple of examples though, there's loads of genres with games that suit staying installed, shooters, arpgs, sports games, racing games, puzzle games, strategy games and board games to name a few off the top of my head.

The idea that one game at a time is some sort of ideal scenario and that it is the people with multiple games that are doing it wrong seems quite arrogant, being focused on a particular game is completely sensible, but most people will tend to have stuff they regularly dip into from time to time e.g. Diablo 3, Path of Exile, Civ 6 and Borderlands 3 remain installed on my pc even if they are not my main game at that time, similarly smaller stuff like pinball fx, pool nation, golf with friends and puyo puyo tetris also tend to stick around as they are well-suited to a quick game here and there too.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5734 on: April 10, 2021, 02:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on April 10, 2021, 01:51:44 pm
Those were just a couple of examples though, there's loads of genres with games that suit staying installed, shooters, arpgs, sports games, racing games, puzzle games, strategy games and board games to name a few off the top of my head.

The idea that one game at a time is some sort of ideal scenario and that it is the people with multiple games that are doing it wrong seems quite arrogant, being focused on a particular game is completely sensible, but most people will tend to have stuff they regularly dip into from time to time e.g. Diablo 3, Path of Exile, Civ 6 and Borderlands 3 remain installed on my pc even if they are not my main game at that time, similarly smaller stuff like pinball fx, pool nation, golf with friends and puyo puyo tetris also tend to stick around as they are well-suited to a quick game here and there too.

Alright mate it was only a comment Im not going to argue over storage on a console ffs.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5735 on: April 10, 2021, 04:01:18 pm »
No, you should. Get in a proper fight about it, go at each other. Go on.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,491
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5736 on: April 10, 2021, 04:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Jake on April 10, 2021, 04:01:18 pm
No, you should. Get in a proper fight about it, go at each other. Go on.

;D
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5737 on: April 11, 2021, 06:11:23 am »
Quote from: Jake on April 10, 2021, 08:49:07 am
I did get the series X, how dare you make such demands of me!

Unfortunaly, even than is only fitting 6-8 games on there, if you have one of the behemoths like GTA or COD.

I got an external SSD and store and play non-Series X-enhanced games off that. Doesn't affect loading times at all, at least I haven't really noticed a difference. Much cheaper than that proprietary storage Seagate are selling.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5738 on: April 27, 2021, 11:32:21 am »
Turns out my 11-year-old Xbox 360 still works! Time for some late 2000s nostalgia starting with NFS Most Wanted (2005)
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,828
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5739 on: April 27, 2021, 11:35:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 27, 2021, 11:32:21 am
Turns out my 11-year-old Xbox 360 still works! Time for some late 2000s nostalgia starting with NFS Most Wanted (2005)
What a game! Loved NFS Most Wanted when I was younger, that and Underground 2 probably the pinnacles of the series.

Has anyone played NFS Heat? It's on Game Pass with the EA play add on and maybe looks a bit more like the old underground games?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,594
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5740 on: April 27, 2021, 11:40:02 am »
I installed it and never got around to it. Too many titles, too little time.

Knockout City being added on release day, cant say I was looking forward to it but will give it a bash.
Logged
AHA!

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,254
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5741 on: April 27, 2021, 12:09:38 pm »
Knockout City isnt bad actually, the beta was quite fun.

As for Heat, it suffers the same as the past few NFS titles, fun at first but quickly fizzles out.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5742 on: May 1, 2021, 01:55:24 pm »
Witchery 3 GOTY edition is 6 quid on sale on xbox live. Get it!
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5743 on: May 4, 2021, 12:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Jake on May  1, 2021, 01:55:24 pm
Witchery 3 GOTY edition is 6 quid on sale on xbox live. Get it!

Ive been playing this, I had no idea how massive the game is. Great stuff, recommended highly.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • Well Red.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5744 on: May 4, 2021, 12:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Jake on April 10, 2021, 04:01:18 pm
No, you should. Get in a proper fight about it, go at each other. Go on.
Sorry, I'm late but.... SMACK HIM!

I can only really play one big game at a time. EG I've been playing Valhalla on the SX but dabbling in Fifa and Rocket League.

I'm thinking of trying Outriders next.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5745 on: May 5, 2021, 03:27:58 pm »
Very recently got an Xbox One X (I'm always at least a generation behind).

My word has my experience with it been incredible. Thought I'd mainly be using Gamepass for the Bethesda games and Halo but I've been suckered in by FH4, and most recently Dragon Quest Builders 2. Two games I would never have even given a second thought before I picked up the console.

Only problem is most of my mates aren't gamers or have a PS5 :D If anyone fancies playing some FH4, Outriders, PES or whatever, just drop me a message.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5746 on: May 11, 2021, 05:51:21 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2021, 11:35:35 am
What a game! Loved NFS Most Wanted when I was younger, that and Underground 2 probably the pinnacles of the series.

Has anyone played NFS Heat? It's on Game Pass with the EA play add on and maybe looks a bit more like the old underground games?

Underground 2 was so much fun. I used to play using trainers on PC. ANd when I tried it on the original Xbox, I was really bad at it haha
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,055
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5747 on: May 11, 2021, 07:00:09 pm »
Just a heads up - theres stock on the Xbox/Microsoft store (just ordered myself a Series X  8)).
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5748 on: May 12, 2021, 01:24:27 pm »
Picked up a Series X a few weeks back, have to say Ive missed having an Xbox. Still prefer the PS5 as a console, but Game Pass is insane. Been playing quite a few strategy games and just realised you can use a mouse and keyboard for most of them. Its like having a mini PC.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,055
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5749 on: May 12, 2021, 04:17:00 pm »
Can anyone recommend a good place to trade in my old Xbox one X console (for cash)? Any good/bad experiences with certain stores/sites?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,828
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5750 on: May 12, 2021, 08:39:09 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May 12, 2021, 04:17:00 pm
Can anyone recommend a good place to trade in my old Xbox one X console (for cash)? Any good/bad experiences with certain stores/sites?
I sold mine on Facebook marketplace. A few time wasters haggling to begin with, but same day I had a lad rock up on my road, hand me the cash and take the Xbox with barely a word said. Couldve been filled with anything - he didnt check the box and just drove off.

Quick and easy though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5751 on: May 12, 2021, 08:55:32 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May 12, 2021, 04:17:00 pm
Can anyone recommend a good place to trade in my old Xbox one X console (for cash)? Any good/bad experiences with certain stores/sites?

I got rid of my old Xbox one on shpock as well as some old games and a graphics card. Cash in hand. Like anything though just be careful and if someone seems a bit sus then swerve it.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,828
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5752 on: May 13, 2021, 09:47:09 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on May 12, 2021, 08:55:32 pm
I got rid of my old Xbox one on shpock as well as some old games and a graphics card. Cash in hand. Like anything though just be careful and if someone seems a bit sus then swerve it.
You will get chances. One lad wanted me to drive all the way to Macclesfield to drop it off (I live near Chester), then when I said I'd drop it off for an extra £30, he said yes but wait til I'm paid. I said alright and then he asked could he have the games I also had listed in with the price of the console.

I said no, the games have their listed price but if you want any of them let me know and you can buy them. His answer was literally 'please mate I have no games for my xbox.'  ;D Cheeky bastard, you haven't got a fucking xbox either  ;D Just binned him off, answered one of the other queries and within a few hours I had cash in hand from the lad I mentioned before.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • Igor
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5753 on: Today at 03:04:22 am »
Can anyone help me?

I installed Red Dead Redemption about 6 weeks ago. Played a little bit but the decided to do Far cry 5 and GTA5 first.

Finished those and went to load Red Dead to play again.

But now the bottom half of the screen looks like this?

I have tried it again with the other 2 and they work fine, so it's not the tv. Which is brand new.

I uninstalled and reinstalled but still the same.

Anyone had this before?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:16:28 am by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 