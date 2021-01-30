Still seems an unnecessary risk though.



Skyrim's 30 million, let's assume 10 million of those were on PS. Gamepass is $10 a month, AAA titles go for $60 on average now. So Microsoft is hoping to convince the 10 million who bought Skyrim on PS to get on Gamepass and stay for at least 6 months just to make as much money as they would've done if it hadn't been Xbox exclusive.



Not a bad guess, across PS3 and PS4 it sold 9.5 million units on Playstation (safe to assume a lot of these were the same people buying again though when upgrading the console, as I did from 360 to Xbox One, so 9.5m units doesn't equal 9.5m users) - I do get what you're saying, but whilst I can't offer an exact formula to refute it, I really don't think it's as straight forward as the equation you've offered.One person buys an Xbox instead of a Playstation because of the Bethesda acquisition. They subscribe to GamePass and over three years, they get a new Doom, a new Elder Scrolls and a new Fallout. They've paid £360 for Game Pass in that time and will likely have a subscription for the life of the console. They will buy other games for the Xbox. They've also not paid £180 for those games individually with money from that going into Sony's pocket. They will channel their Prime, Netflix and Disney accounts through their Xbox. That's what Microsoft wants - to win hearts and minds and make the Xbox the central media hub of the home. We certainly use mine as that already.This could get extremely circular, because by and large I agree with you in that Microsoft definitely, short term make more money from just allowing the IPs to be available on alternative consoles. But long term there's method to the money they've spent and whether they choose to deprive Playstation players or not.