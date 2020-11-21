Finished Gears 5, not bad, do think they haven't had a really good 'big bad' since Raam in the original and the final boss fight was recycled and underwhelming. Great looking game with a few new ideas for the series that should probably go in the bin; Gears was best with tight, claustrophobic encounters on relatively linear paths and the odd bigger area for larger firefights. The skiff sections were content-light filler for me and shouldn't have been such a big part of the game - I don't know what I clocked the whole thing in at but it can't have been 10 hours (i know 8 is typical for a Gears campaign) and I did every single secondary mission and fully upgraded Jack.



I enjoyed it though, the actual gameplay is always satisfying shooting-wise.



Going to try to finish Fallen Order and Doom Eternal soon.