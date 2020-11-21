« previous next »
The low number of units are not helped by some people being able to circumvent any "que" you might be placed in when attempting to purchase a console online. I've read stories of some groups buying a quarter of a store's stock while the average user is waiting in line. Then they sell the items on afterwards for a highly inflated price.
I have no idea what Im taking about

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been super hard to find. That may be on purpose


https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/19/tech/ps5-xbox-series-x-stock-sales/index.html

Not sure that article is right, it is simply down to high demand, scamming twats and covid having a negative impact on production, just look at the other recent hardware launches from amd and nvidia and you can see it is not a case of artificially constrained production.
Not sure that article is right, it is simply down to high demand, scamming twats and covid having a negative impact on production, just look at the other recent hardware launches from amd and nvidia and you can see it is not a case of artificially constrained production.
The artificially limited stock is the sole preserve of Nintendo, they do it all the time.
Finished Gears 5, not bad, do think they haven't had a really good 'big bad' since Raam in the original and the final boss fight was recycled and underwhelming. Great looking game with a few new ideas for the series that should probably go in the bin; Gears was best with tight, claustrophobic encounters on relatively linear paths and the odd bigger area for larger firefights. The skiff sections were content-light filler for me and shouldn't have been such a big part of the game - I don't know what I clocked the whole thing in at but it can't have been 10 hours (i know 8 is typical for a Gears campaign) and I did every single secondary mission and fully upgraded Jack.

I enjoyed it though, the actual gameplay is always satisfying shooting-wise.

Going to try to finish Fallen Order and Doom Eternal soon.
Finished Gears 5, not bad, do think they haven't had a really good 'big bad' since Raam in the original and the final boss fight was recycled and underwhelming. Great looking game with a few new ideas for the series that should probably go in the bin; Gears was best with tight, claustrophobic encounters on relatively linear paths and the odd bigger area for larger firefights. The skiff sections were content-light filler for me and shouldn't have been such a big part of the game - I don't know what I clocked the whole thing in at but it can't have been 10 hours (i know 8 is typical for a Gears campaign) and I did every single secondary mission and fully upgraded Jack.

I enjoyed it though, the actual gameplay is always satisfying shooting-wise.

Going to try to finish Fallen Order and Doom Eternal soon.

Loving doom eternal, it's my first doom game and it's so much fun. Great how it continues to introduce new things the whole way through. Well as far as I've got anyway, just landed on the bfg mission.
As a long time fan of the series, the disappointing thing for me with Doom Eternal was the amount of linear platforming required, the slayer gate maps were so much more fun than other parts of the game as the gunplay was always centre-stage being supported by the mobility options rather than being pushed aside by them.
As a long time fan of the series, the disappointing thing for me with Doom Eternal was the amount of linear platforming required, the slayer gate maps were so much more fun than other parts of the game as the gunplay was always centre-stage being supported by the mobility options rather than being pushed aside by them.

You're not gonna like the first expansion pack then
