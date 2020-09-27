I do agree that there's no standout killer exclusive IP on day one - They promised Halo and are now saying it's 'team welfare-related' as to why it's not being delivered on time. That'd be fantastic if it were true, but I'm sceptical.
I've always liked Halo but Gears has been my number one shooter franchise from the time the original came out when I was about 12/13. My friends and I played endlessly online across the first 3 iterations before we drifted away from playing consoles as much, due to commitments like uni, jobs etc.
This may draw some scorn, but in reality I don't think I'll be doing anything on launch day with the new console that can't be done on Xbox One (save for playing enhanced versions). I'll get the latest Doom on Game Pass and download and play the enhanced versions of Cyberpunk and Fifa 21 in all likelihood. Possible Valhalla but that can wait for me. There is still though, for me, a bit of a childish nostalgia-driven joy to getting a console at launch.