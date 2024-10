He was never my favourite player to watch (think his matches involved more time watching him part his hair and pick his shorts out of his arse than actually playing points) but you can't deny what a phenomenal talent he was and the incredible grit and determination he played with and his rivalry with Federer pushed both players to levels never seen before in tennis. He was literally unbeatable at Roland Garros for most of his career too - I doubt we'll ever see such domination of a surface like that again. He seems like a gentleman off the court by all accounts too.Happy retirement Rafa!