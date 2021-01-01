« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 976910 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,891
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21680 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:46:51 pm
The old bathroom break trick, to change the momentum.  Within he rules, but it's shite.

It is just the ebb and flow of a match.

Krejcikova will naturally tighten up as she has been so good and the prize is closer.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,230
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21681 on: Today at 03:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:58:21 pm
It is just the ebb and flow of a match.

Krejcikova will naturally tighten up as she has been so good and the prize is closer.

No it's not. 

Going off court is not a natural eb and flow.
Logged

Offline androulla

  • aka little monkey
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 628
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21682 on: Today at 03:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:08:15 pm
Djokovic nowhere near his peak these days but still too good for nearly all the players.


An amazing final last year.

I hope he wins it this year ☺️
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,891
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21683 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:00:07 pm
No it's not. 

Going off court is not a natural eb and flow.

How does it change things so drastically tho?

They don't always help.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21684 on: Today at 03:06:36 pm »
Whats wrong with it? End of the set, going off court feels entirely reasonable.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,230
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21685 on: Today at 03:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:06:36 pm
Whats wrong with it? End of the set, going off court feels entirely reasonable.

They've only just gone on.  It's not reasonable, for me.  It kills all the momentum and tennis is one of the biggest momentum sports, there is.

It's pretty much cheating, but within the rules.

Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,891
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21686 on: Today at 03:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:15:41 pm
They've only just gone on.  It's not reasonable, for me.  It kills all the momentum and tennis is one of the biggest momentum sports, there is.

It's pretty much cheating, but within the rules.



Its not cheating if its within the rules

One set all.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,849
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21687 on: Today at 04:05:57 pm »
Terrific final. Krejcikova just about deserved that.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,230
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21688 on: Today at 04:07:54 pm »
Great final. 
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,230
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21689 on: Today at 04:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:05:57 pm
Terrific final. Krejcikova just about deserved that.

She played superbly in sets 1 and 3, especially on serve.
Logged

Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,246
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21690 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:05:57 pm
Terrific final. Krejcikova just about deserved that.

It really wasn't..It didn't sparkle at all, watchable for the intrigue of who would get over the line
Neither player had their game at the same time and we found ourselves at 3-3 in the third set, then a bit of tension kicked in and we got the conclusion...
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,879
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21691 on: Today at 05:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:24:42 pm
Women's tennis over the past few years leaves me a bit cold. Very difficult to invest in any player as time at the top seems so transitional. Where are the dominant players and the great rivalries we saw in the 70s, 80s and 90s? Even the Williams sisters gave you someone to support or go against.
I'll preface by saying I only dip in and out of tennis, so I'm by no means familiar with the general attitudes within and around the sport. But I would have thought dominance plays out the same in tennis as in anything else, and I'm struggling to recall 'anybody can win' being considered a negative when applicable to other sports?

I can see the appeal of a rivalry, sure. And maybe women's tennis is indeed lacking that main event face-off element currently. But I've found this particular Wimbledon to be a really quite refreshing experience specifically because it was wide open and because I would have been satisfied no matter who came out a winner of any given match. It really did make a nice change to be able to watch sport and not be wound up by the sight of someone's face, or by the result, or be generally bored to death because it's the same old players just on a different court.

Maybe in time I'll have had my fill of the above and will want a few heavyweights to emerge so I can have a bit of that experience instead. Maybe some are already at this point because they watch more tennis than I do.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,891
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21692 on: Today at 07:25:11 pm »
Great Final earlier. Pleased for Krejcikova.

The Mens Doubles is also superb.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21693 on: Today at 07:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:46:51 pm
The old bathroom break trick, to change the momentum.  Within he rules, but it's shite.

Sometimes players do need the loo. Although it helped, a fresh start and a new set can just do that anyway, different approach, nothing to lose so to speak.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,267
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21694 on: Today at 08:00:04 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 05:48:50 pm
I'll preface by saying I only dip in and out of tennis, so I'm by no means familiar with the general attitudes within and around the sport. But I would have thought dominance plays out the same in tennis as in anything else, and I'm struggling to recall 'anybody can win' being considered a negative when applicable to other sports?

I can see the appeal of a rivalry, sure. And maybe women's tennis is indeed lacking that main event face-off element currently. But I've found this particular Wimbledon to be a really quite refreshing experience specifically because it was wide open and because I would have been satisfied no matter who came out a winner of any given match. It really did make a nice change to be able to watch sport and not be wound up by the sight of someone's face, or by the result, or be generally bored to death because it's the same old players just on a different court.

Maybe in time I'll have had my fill of the above and will want a few heavyweights to emerge so I can have a bit of that experience instead. Maybe some are already at this point because they watch more tennis than I do.
All completely fair and reasonable. Ive enjoyed a lot of the womens tennis. Raducanu, for instance, is someone I think can be really strong if she keeps fit. Plus, the semis and final were very good. However, theres no obvious personality in the womens game right now. Nobody to hang your hat on. I do like an edge and some element of grudge etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Up
« previous next »
 