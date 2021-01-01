Women's tennis over the past few years leaves me a bit cold. Very difficult to invest in any player as time at the top seems so transitional. Where are the dominant players and the great rivalries we saw in the 70s, 80s and 90s? Even the Williams sisters gave you someone to support or go against.



I'll preface by saying I only dip in and out of tennis, so I'm by no means familiar with the general attitudes within and around the sport. But I would have thought dominance plays out the same in tennis as in anything else, and I'm struggling to recall 'anybody can win' being considered a negative when applicable to other sports?I can see the appeal of a rivalry, sure. And maybe women's tennis is indeed lacking that main event face-off element currently. But I've found this particular Wimbledon to be a really quite refreshing experience specifically because it was wide open and because I would have been satisfied no matter who came out a winner of any given match. It really did make a nice change to be able to watch sport and not be wound up by the sight of someone's face, or by the result, or be generally bored to death because it's the same old players just on a different court.Maybe in time I'll have had my fill of the above and will want a few heavyweights to emerge so I can have a bit of that experience instead. Maybe some are already at this point because they watch more tennis than I do.