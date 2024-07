McEnroe has come out in staunch defence of Djokovic’s outburst at the crowd.



I don’t dislike Djokovic. I know many people on here do. But what he did there was just ridiculous. I think he blew it way out of proportion and he should really be above all that. He overacted like a little child. There is a time and place to say everything. He disrespected the rest of the crowd quite frankly, even though he said on the court that they pay top money to get in to watch the matches. But why say it in font of everyone that maybe were even cheering for him. And I’m still not actually convinced he didn’t confuse ‘Ruuuune’ for ‘booooo’.