To make a slight point in his defence. The guy's been booed pretty much all his career, rightly or wrongly, and has no doubt suffered PTSD from it. For large parts of it he saw it as challenge to him personally, tried to appease it, in the end he just accepted he'd never win the 'detractors' over and now expediently uses it to drive him. He's well and truly turned into a heel and is in the IDGAF stage of his career, hell bent on chasing the last few records down.



In terms of what actually transpired during the match, he definitely misinterpreted the "Ruuuuune" shouts as boos, asked the umpire what was going on, was told it was in fact the former but in his mind he still felt there was a nuance of booing mixed in with it which the crowd was 'employing to cynically put him off' and ultimately used it as fuel. There's a lingering insecurity there that he's simply and forever going to mask right over - trust me, it's a Balkan thing.