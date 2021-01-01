Murray is an idiot for relying on her wrists.



He should have chosen a more reliable partner. What a way to go out.



Strange decision by Radacanu. Yes, I have already written her off not because of her talents but her tennis decisions has been very strange. You don't hit the ball or run so much that much in doubles so citing wrists issues for pulling out while playing singles tomorrow is really unfair for Murray.Good win by Wang over Hart. Brains won over brawns.Post match comments by Zverev was quite funny.