The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21280 on: Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:34:30 pm
Murray is an idiot for relying on her wrists.

He should have chosen a more reliable partner.  What a way to go out.  ;D

Strange decision by Radacanu. Yes, I have already written her off not because of her talents but her tennis decisions has been very strange. You don't hit the ball or run so much that much in doubles so citing wrists issues for pulling out while playing singles tomorrow is really unfair for Murray.

Good win by Wang over Hart. Brains won over brawns.

Post match comments by Zverev was quite funny.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21281 on: Yesterday at 04:56:30 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm
Strange decision by Radacanu. Yes, I have already written her off not because of her talents but her tennis decisions has been very strange. You don't hit the ball or run so much that much in doubles so citing wrists issues for pulling out while playing singles tomorrow is really unfair for Murray.

Good win by Wang over Hart. Brains won over brawns.

Post match comments by Zverev was quite funny.
Players quite often ditch doubles mid tourney if they think itll impact their singles.

Fair decision given her injury issues
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21282 on: Yesterday at 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm
Strange decision by Radacanu. Yes, I have already written her off not because of her talents but her tennis decisions has been very strange. You don't hit the ball or run so much that much in doubles so citing wrists issues for pulling out while playing singles tomorrow is really unfair for Murray.

Good win by Wang over Hart. Brains won over brawns.

Post match comments by Zverev was quite funny.

She has to focus on singles.

Zverev didnt seem to know Kompany had been appointed as Bayern coach 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21283 on: Yesterday at 05:04:53 pm »
Mpetshi Perricard wins again.

Hes been sensational. Making the best of being a lucky loser from the qualifiers.

Still cant believe he served 52 aces the other day.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21284 on: Yesterday at 05:17:24 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm
Strange decision by Radacanu. Yes, I have already written her off not because of her talents but her tennis decisions has been very strange. You don't hit the ball or run so much that much in doubles so citing wrists issues for pulling out while playing singles tomorrow is really unfair for Murray.

Good win by Wang over Hart. Brains won over brawns.

Post match comments by Zverev was quite funny.

Players drop out of doubles all the time. Raducanu absolutely has to put herself first rather than being part of Murray's farewell tour. The timing of their match alone was a big issue.
« Reply #21285 on: Yesterday at 05:49:03 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm
Strange decision by Radacanu.
No it isn't ::)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21286 on: Yesterday at 05:52:08 pm »
Swiatek is a break down in the deciding set against Putintseva...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21287 on: Yesterday at 06:01:38 pm »
Are Monfils and Svitolina still together ?
« Reply #21288 on: Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm »
Jabeur loses to Svitolina.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21289 on: Yesterday at 06:03:20 pm »
Jabeur out and looks like Swiatek will be following her shortly, she's 4-0 down in the deciding set.
« Reply #21290 on: Yesterday at 06:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:01:38 pm
Are Monfils and Svitolina still together ?
Yep I think so.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21291 on: Yesterday at 06:04:56 pm »
Would have loved to see Jabeur do well again but she just hasnt rediscovered her form from even a year ago. Struggled all year.

Probably lost her chance to win Wimbledon with those 2 final defeats.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21292 on: Yesterday at 06:22:59 pm »
And Swiatek is gone.

Her Wimbledon record is piss poor for someone of her ability.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21293 on: Yesterday at 06:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:01:38 pm
Are Monfils and Svitolina still together ?

Yep. Wanted Jabeur to win but can't not be happy for Svitolina. Swiatek out is a bit rubbish, was hoping she'd win it this year despite grass not being her best surface.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21294 on: Yesterday at 07:09:13 pm »
Djokovic lost the first set.
« Reply #21295 on: Yesterday at 07:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:09:13 pm
Djokovic lost the first set.
Medical time out then?
« Reply #21296 on: Yesterday at 07:14:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:13:42 pm
Medical time out then?

Yeah he's got some support on his knee now.
« Reply #21297 on: Today at 08:50:39 am »
Both draws look good for second week.
« Reply #21298 on: Today at 01:40:06 pm »
Paolini takes first set against Keys.
« Reply #21299 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm »
Horrific weather there today.

Can hear the rain on the roof of Centre Court.

Looking forward to Sinner v Shelton.
« Reply #21300 on: Today at 02:37:24 pm »
Paolini is a real fighter.
« Reply #21301 on: Today at 02:51:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:17:24 pm
Players drop out of doubles all the time. Raducanu absolutely has to put herself first rather than being part of Murray's farewell tour. The timing of their match alone was a big issue.

Exactly it's not Radacanu's fault Murray pulled out of the singles or get knocked out of the doubles. He must have known when pairing up with her, they'd be a good chance she'd pull out if she was still in the singles.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21302 on: Today at 03:29:28 pm »
Absolutely horrible for Keys. 5-2 up in the deciding set then got injured :(
