Nice to seeing doing well (assuming she gets over the line). Been some pretty mean spirited comments about other on here over the last couple of years. It maybe that her one Major never gets repeated, gets deemed a fluke or whatever, but so what, she’ll always have it against her name. And she wouldn’t be the first female tennis player to have success as a teen, fall away and then come back stronger a bit later down the line.



Yes I had to bite my tongue when I've seen a few comments. You never know how a career will go but winning all the way from qualifying like she did at her age and stage of career was an insane achievement and clearly only a very talented player with bags of potential could have done it.She looked like the top 10 player out there tonight. Even if she goes out next round feels like an important moment for her career, a big step. Consistently doing it on tour is another thing but clearly the talent is there.