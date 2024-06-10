« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 523 524 525 526 527 [528]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 956716 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,310
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21080 on: June 10, 2024, 09:43:02 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June 10, 2024, 08:14:31 am
That would have made it 2-2 in 5th right ?

Why dont they use Hawkeye ?


Hawkeye isn't as accurate on clay apparently. They haven't disclosed what tech they're using from next year.

« Last Edit: June 10, 2024, 09:44:49 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,310
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21081 on: June 10, 2024, 09:46:37 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on June  9, 2024, 10:47:24 pm
No it was his second serve, so he double faulted. Zverev broke back. It was actually called out as well, but the umpire came down and overruled it. Horrific officiating but it could all be avoided if they stopped with the tradition of not using Hawkeye on clay. I know theres so much that can happen after but tennis is such a game of momentum swings that Zverev has every right to say hes been robbed there.

Zverev is over it. Maybe there could be another out of court settlement though.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,909
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21082 on: June 11, 2024, 10:12:51 am »
Gerry's favourite time of the tennis season, currently.  ;D
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,242
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21083 on: Yesterday at 12:03:11 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June 10, 2024, 09:43:02 am

Hawkeye isn't as accurate on clay apparently. They haven't disclosed what tech they're using from next year.

Electronic line calling will be introduced in 2025

I've been told by a member of the All England Club it's not possible at Wimbledon 2024 due to a officiating clothing contract of Ralph Lauren, presumably it's in the final year

There was a dispute in Roland Garros this year with the company providing the Net technology, it was pulled and the Umpires were self calling the serves, 2025 should see line technology in Paris too, it's been muted



Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21084 on: Yesterday at 01:46:51 pm »
Nadal and Alcaraz are going to play doubles together at the Olympics. You love to see it; Nadal will be handing the torch over for good in his own back yard.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,311
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21085 on: Yesterday at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:46:51 pm
Nadal and Alcaraz are going to play doubles together at the Olympics. You love to see it; Nadal will be handing the torch over for good in his own back yard.

That's going to be real fun to watch.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21086 on: Today at 02:02:18 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 523 524 525 526 527 [528]   Go Up
« previous next »
 