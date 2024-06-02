« previous next »
Offline Gerry Attrick

« Reply #20960 on: June 2, 2024, 03:34:15 pm »
What a disappointment Auger-Aliassime has proved to be. His career has gone nowhere.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #20961 on: June 2, 2024, 04:54:18 pm »
That Federer / Djokovic stat of 369 career Grand Slam wins is amazing.
Offline Ray K

« Reply #20962 on: June 2, 2024, 05:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  2, 2024, 03:34:15 pm
What a disappointment Auger-Aliassime has proved to be. His career has gone nowhere.
I agree in that I thought he was going to be top 5 in the world by now, but he doesn't have anything in his game that would warrant that ranking. His serve is fine without being a weapon, his return game isn't special, and doesn't have an all court game of the very top players. He's got good fitness and stamina and that's it.

Some players when they hit 19 are physically more gifted than their rivals and so look like they're ready to step up, but their game just plateaus at the same level.
Offline Hazell

« Reply #20963 on: June 2, 2024, 08:40:39 pm »
This Moutet-Sinner match is great to watch.
Offline The Jolly Boys Outing

« Reply #20964 on: June 2, 2024, 09:09:03 pm »
Moutets level first set top 10 level now back down to earth a bit. Think hes using the slice drop shot too much and too quickly after serving. What a player though. Should be top 20 in future playing like that.
Offline Bioluminescence

« Reply #20965 on: June 2, 2024, 10:03:31 pm »
Solid Sinner, I'm a big fan. Really not sure about the camera on the umpire's head.
Online Peabee

« Reply #20966 on: June 2, 2024, 10:23:13 pm »
The on-court interviewer... I was half expecting him to ask Sinner how many poos he had before the match.
Offline Hazell

« Reply #20967 on: Yesterday at 05:56:14 pm »
Djokovic two sets to one down to Cerundolo.
Offline Nick110581

« Reply #20968 on: Yesterday at 06:03:15 pm »
Djokovic with his usual body language when losing.
Offline Nick110581

« Reply #20969 on: Yesterday at 06:35:27 pm »
Cerundolo up a break in 4th set and invariably bottled it.

Djokovic is just a massive c*nt though.
Offline Hazell

« Reply #20970 on: Yesterday at 06:36:52 pm »
No!!!! He was playing so much better than Djokovic too. Match has swung completely it looks like, even though it's still with serve in this set.
Offline Hazell

« Reply #20971 on: Yesterday at 06:57:09 pm »
Djokovic is annoying me know. He's like Boris the Blade.
Offline Nick110581

« Reply #20972 on: Yesterday at 07:00:23 pm »
Limping around and shaking his head constantly yet he still wins the set.

Offline Kalito

« Reply #20973 on: Yesterday at 07:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:57:09 pm
Djokovic is annoying me know. He's like Boris the Blade.
You bloody jinx Hazell ...

I'm sure you posted the same a few days ago and Novak came back to win 2-3!
Offline Hazell

« Reply #20974 on: Yesterday at 07:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 07:00:38 pm
You bloody jinx Hazell ...

I'm sure you posted the same a few days ago and Novak came back to win 2-3!

I probably did. Sorry!
Offline Nick110581

« Reply #20975 on: Yesterday at 07:08:19 pm »
Cerundolo bottled this
Offline Kalito

« Reply #20976 on: Yesterday at 07:08:52 pm »
Offline Ray K

« Reply #20977 on: Yesterday at 07:46:06 pm »
Oh fuck off
Offline Nick110581

« Reply #20978 on: Yesterday at 07:46:49 pm »
Cerundolo blew that game.
Offline Nick110581

« Reply #20979 on: Yesterday at 07:51:30 pm »
You will never make it at top end of the game if you cant beat these guys at 2 sets to one up and a break up
Offline S.Red please

« Reply #20980 on: Yesterday at 07:53:42 pm »
God I love popping back on here after a Djokovic win and seeing the same miserable old haters moaning about the same old things :D its just beautiful haha

Enjoy him while hes still here boys, youre witnessing the best of all time.
Offline TheShanklyGates

« Reply #20981 on: Yesterday at 08:06:14 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 07:53:42 pm
God I love popping back on here after a Djokovic win and seeing the same miserable old haters moaning about the same old things :D its just beautiful haha

Enjoy him while hes still here boys, youre witnessing the best of all time.

He's a c*nt.
Offline S.Red please

« Reply #20982 on: Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:06:14 pm
He's a c*nt.

Yer mas a c*nt  ;)

No.25 coming soon
Offline Crosby Nick

« Reply #20983 on: Yesterday at 08:52:57 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm
Yer mas a c*nt  ;)

No.25 coming soon

Theres a lot who cant handle him or the occasion but thankfully I think Sinner snd Alcaraz are made of sterner stuff.

PS. Hes a c*nt (and sos my ma).
Offline Hazell

« Reply #20984 on: Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:52:57 pm
Theres a lot who cant handle him or the occasion but thankfully I think Sinner snd Alcaraz are made of sterner stuff.

PS. Hes a c*nt (and sos my ma).

Think he's got Ruud or Fritz next and then De Minaur/Zverev/Rune. And then hopefully one of those two. The c*nt.
Offline Nick110581

« Reply #20985 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm »
Hes 7/2 to win it

Lump on and save yourself the heartache
Offline Crosby Nick

« Reply #20986 on: Yesterday at 09:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm
Think he's got Ruud or Fritz next and then De Minaur/Zverev/Rune. And then hopefully one of those two. The c*nt.

Didnt realise those two were on the same side of the draw as each other. Thats annoying.
Offline Nick110581

« Reply #20987 on: Yesterday at 09:40:22 pm »
Ruud is through so he has him.

Cant see him not making Final.
Offline Dougle

« Reply #20988 on: Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
Hes 7/2 to win it

Lump on and save yourself the heartache

Nah, he's not winning it this year. He's been pushed to the absolute max twice in a row now and nowhere near crunch time yet. I don't think he'll physically manage it. I hope he does mind you ... (I know c*nt etc etc .... and all that  ;))
Offline Gerry Attrick

« Reply #20989 on: Today at 05:10:03 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm
Nah, he's not winning it this year. He's been pushed to the absolute max twice in a row now and nowhere near crunch time yet. I don't think he'll physically manage it. I hope he does mind you ... (I know c*nt etc etc .... and all that  ;))

Would say similar applies to Zverev now. Guy just cannot stop playing himself out of it before crunch time. Cant be going 5 sets back to back against Griekspoor and a desperately out of form Rune.
Online gjr1

« Reply #20990 on: Today at 05:33:08 am »
I quite fancying De Minaur to win the whole thing.
