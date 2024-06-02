What a disappointment Auger-Aliassime has proved to be. His career has gone nowhere.



I agree in that I thought he was going to be top 5 in the world by now, but he doesn't have anything in his game that would warrant that ranking. His serve is fine without being a weapon, his return game isn't special, and doesn't have an all court game of the very top players. He's got good fitness and stamina and that's it.Some players when they hit 19 are physically more gifted than their rivals and so look like they're ready to step up, but their game just plateaus at the same level.