Wow, most seeded players in the bottom half of the draw are out already. Only Fritz and Paul left among top-16 except Djokovic. The draw looked easy for Djokovic to begin with, even easier now. Although he could face Vesely in the next round, he's got a 2-0 H2H against Djokovic...



Not sure how much that will matter though, Djokovic should reach the final. No one except Alcaraz looks like they can beat him.