How do you play elegant tennis? Whats he supposed to do, make it look effortless? Because he does that plenty but its obviously not to everyones taste as hes not going hell for leather hitting the lines after 3/4 shots every rally. Theres more to it than just him getting the ball back over the net until the other play makes unforced errors.



Alcaraz is exciting, theres no denying that. I love watching him play myself.



I sugest you watch some of this guy's recorded matches:Djokovic, Nadal and Murray are/were all grinders - not my personal preference. Some like that style, some don't. I prefer attacking players such as Federer, Wawrinka etc. That's why it's great to see Alcaraz at the top of the mens game now. He's an attacking player, who tries to win the point in as few shots as possible (no one-handed backhand though, but you can't have everything).I appreciate how good the grinders are, but I'm not a fan of the tappy tappy stuff.