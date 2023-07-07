« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 826326 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19800 on: July 7, 2023, 10:46:55 pm »
He's such an insufferable c*nt.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19801 on: July 7, 2023, 10:48:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July  7, 2023, 10:46:55 pm
He's such an insufferable c*nt.

Was coming to post the same thing.

Dislikable on so many levels.
Offline frag

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19802 on: Yesterday at 12:01:01 am »
Always amazes me Warwrinka has more slams than Murray.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19803 on: Yesterday at 12:10:20 am »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 12:01:01 am
Always amazes me Warwrinka has more slams than Murray.

Is that because he doesn't?
Offline frag

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19804 on: Yesterday at 12:21:53 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:10:20 am
Is that because he doesn't?

Oh shit yeah, I thought he had 4 for some reason. Still, even though Stan was a great player it feels like Murray was vastly unlucky not to have more.
Offline S.Red please

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19805 on: Yesterday at 08:49:49 am »
This might just be one of the easiest slams Djokovic will win. Cant see anyone getting close to beating him on centre court.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 08:50:50 am »
Be dull if he wins it. Women's side of the game is better to watch.
Offline S.Red please

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 08:53:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:50:50 am
Be dull if he wins it. Women's side of the game is better to watch.

As a neutral it must be pretty boring yeh. I think the only ones who will enjoy it are maybe hardcore tennis fans who just appreciate the level of quality he produces every time, similar to boxing fans who love Mayweather. Brutally effective.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19808 on: Yesterday at 08:57:20 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 08:53:29 am
As a neutral it must be pretty boring yeh. I think the only ones who will enjoy it are maybe hardcore tennis fans who just appreciate the level of quality he produces every time, similar to boxing fans who love Mayweather. Brutally effective.
His ability to retrieve the ball is brilliant but I just can't bring myself to like him the way I did Federer or Nadal.
Offline Peabee

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19809 on: Yesterday at 09:11:08 am »
Djokovic is brilliant but so so boring to watch. Robotic. I'm hoping Alcaraz keeps improving. He's so exciting to watch, he has all the shots and he seems to just love being out there playing.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19810 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 08:53:29 am
As a neutral it must be pretty boring yeh. I think the only ones who will enjoy it are maybe hardcore tennis fans who just appreciate the level of quality he produces every time, similar to boxing fans who love Mayweather. Brutally effective.

Nah.  Mayweather was as elegant fighter, when he wanted to be.  Djokovic has never been elegant.  I've loved tennis for years, and don't watch Djokovic very often, as I find him boring - efficient, but boring.

I've always prefered attacking, creative players, more than grinders.  That's why it's very exciting seeing Alcaraz come through now. 



Offline S.Red please

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19811 on: Yesterday at 12:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:34:37 am
Nah.  Mayweather was as elegant fighter, when he wanted to be.  Djokovic has never been elegant.  I've loved tennis for years, and don't watch Djokovic very often, as I find him boring - efficient, but boring.

I've always prefered attacking, creative players, more than grinders.  That's why it's very exciting seeing Alcaraz come through now.

How do you play elegant tennis? Whats he supposed to do, make it look effortless? Because he does that plenty but its obviously not to everyones taste as hes not going hell for leather hitting the lines after 3/4 shots every rally. Theres more to it than just him getting the ball back over the net until the other play makes unforced errors.

Alcaraz is exciting, theres no denying that. I love watching him play myself.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19812 on: Yesterday at 12:59:17 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 12:03:53 pm
How do you play elegant tennis? Whats he supposed to do, make it look effortless? Because he does that plenty but its obviously not to everyones taste as hes not going hell for leather hitting the lines after 3/4 shots every rally. Theres more to it than just him getting the ball back over the net until the other play makes unforced errors.

Alcaraz is exciting, theres no denying that. I love watching him play myself.

I sugest you watch some of this guy's recorded matches:




Djokovic, Nadal and Murray are/were all grinders - not my personal preference.  Some like that style, some don't.  I prefer attacking players such as Federer, Wawrinka etc.  That's why it's great to see Alcaraz at the top of the mens game now.  He's an attacking player, who tries to win the point in as few shots as possible (no one-handed backhand though, but you can't have everything).

I appreciate how good the grinders are, but I'm not a fan of the tappy tappy stuff.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19813 on: Yesterday at 01:27:42 pm »
I will never not find introducing people sat in the crowd incredibly weird. Imagine if they did it before all sporting events.
Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #19814 on: Yesterday at 01:39:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:27:42 pm
I will never not find introducing people sat in the crowd incredibly weird. Imagine if they did it before all sporting events.

Wimbledon is a very classist event.
Offline Armchair expert

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19815 on: Yesterday at 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 12:01:01 am
Always amazes me Warwrinka has more slams than Murray.

Both on three but the two Olympic golds Murray has should be added to his slam totals. Even McEnroe admits as much
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19816 on: Yesterday at 03:41:36 pm »
Alcaraz at 1 set all now.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19817 on: Yesterday at 04:45:19 pm »
Alcaraz down a break in fourth but 2 sets to 1 up.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19818 on: Yesterday at 05:37:22 pm »
Job done for Alcaraz, Jarry put up a great fight though.
Offline Blundellsands Clink

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19819 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm »
A good day for us Ons Jabeur Ultras.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19820 on: Yesterday at 08:48:39 pm »
Djokovic is a bloody idiot, but lets not pretend he is not an amazing tennis player. If it wasn't for his off the field nonsense, he would have easily been considered the greatest player ever ...
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19821 on: Yesterday at 08:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm
A good day for us Ons Jabeur Ultras.

Really great comeback.

Find Andreescu very annoying to watch.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19822 on: Yesterday at 08:49:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:48:39 pm
Djokovic is a bloody idiot, but lets not pretend he is not an amazing tennis player. If it wasn't for his off the field nonsense, he would have easily been considered the greatest player ever ...

No he wouldn't.

He has been a bellend for the majority of his career.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19823 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:48:39 pm
Djokovic is a bloody idiot, but lets not pretend he is not an amazing tennis player. If it wasn't for his off the field nonsense, he would have easily been considered the greatest player ever ...

He's thoroughly objectionable on and off the court. 
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19824 on: Yesterday at 08:58:45 pm »
Look, I've been watching tennis since the Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors days. There has never been a winning machine like Djokovic. As a person, he is despicable, but his numbers will remain ...
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19825 on: Yesterday at 09:09:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:58:45 pm
Look, I've been watching tennis since the Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors days. There has never been a winning machine like Djokovic. As a person, he is despicable, but his numbers will remain ...

No one has disputed that.

Hes just an insufferable c*nt so hard to like him.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19826 on: Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm »
Ruthless from Rybakina.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19827 on: Yesterday at 09:35:56 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm
Ruthless from Rybakina.

Gulf in class was too wide. The aim is not to get a donut which she has achieved.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19828 on: Yesterday at 09:39:34 pm »
Berrettini through.

Great win.
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19829 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:58:45 pm
Look, I've been watching tennis since the Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors days. There has never been a winning machine like Djokovic. As a person, he is despicable, but his numbers will remain ...

As a tennis player, he's uninspiring. That's a subjective thing, sure, but lots of tennis fans have always felt it. And he's never been very charismatic on-court, even before people started to dislike him for his "views" and behaviour off-court. His playing style is attritional, relentless, but rarely excites people as Federer's tennis did. Even Nadal's bullish game had more style about it at best than Novak's ever will, to my eyes.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19830 on: Today at 12:39:33 am »
Yeah but how many players got a hill named after them!
Online Number 7

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19831 on: Today at 03:59:35 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:39:34 pm
Berrettini through.

Great win.

Could be very dangerous in the 2nd week.
Will be a big test for Alcaraz as Berrettini has got a very good record on grass.
