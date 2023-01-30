« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 790309 times)

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,719
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19360 on: January 30, 2023, 02:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on January 29, 2023, 08:44:02 pm
Most beautiful to watch, stylistically? Most graceful? Most creative?  These are all things. They can't be measured in numbers though. When that's allied to 20 grand slams, I think it's perfectly viable to argue for Federer over the others.


Why does there have to be a greatest at all ? Short of someone going out and winning 50 grand slams surely you can't call it. It's a modern obsession I think. I remember Borg being amazing, like a leech, you couldn't shake him off. Ashe was classy. Edberg graceful. McEnroe petulant, irritating, genius. Connors relentless. Becker a wrecking ball. Sampras boring, Agassi fantastic. There were great characters and brilliant tennis players.

I've dropped off in my interest a lot over the last 20 years but Federer, Nadal, Murray, Djokovic absolutely brilliant players. There is no GOAT for me. They all have fantastic talent and mental strength. That's why I'm happy Djokovic won on Sunday, it's truly an amazing story what he has had to carry and what has been lined up against him before he even got on court. I've never seen so much spite, vitriol and hate put against any tennis player. Like him or not ( and I never had any particular feelings about him) it's some victory. I don't think (and I hope) I will never see anything like it again.

But does that make him the greatest tennis player of all time ? No. You can't judge players of different eras against each other. For you guys and girls who love tennis this last 20 years must be a brilliant epic era. 4 great players battling it out. They all deserve great respect.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19361 on: February 24, 2023, 05:40:56 pm »
Murray staved off 5 match points to reach the final in Qatar. Hell have to beat Medvedev or Auger-Aliassime.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19362 on: February 24, 2023, 06:01:10 pm »
BBC match report of Murray's latest marathon comeback:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/64764087

The man is ridiculous ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19363 on: February 24, 2023, 06:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 24, 2023, 05:40:56 pm
Murray staved off 5 match points to reach the final in Qatar. Hell have to beat Medvedev or Auger-Aliassime.

Was 40-0 down at 5-4 in the 3rd set. Remarkable stuff. Would have been 1000/1 to win at that stage.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19364 on: February 25, 2023, 05:01:51 pm »
Murray loses to Medvedev in straight sets. There wasn't much in it, Medvedev was just much better on the big points. Encouraging signs this week for Murray though.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19365 on: February 26, 2023, 11:26:08 pm »
Norrie wins the Rio Open beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Brilliant result for him that and justifies his decision to play the South American clay court swing.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19366 on: February 26, 2023, 11:45:48 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on February 26, 2023, 11:26:08 pm
Norrie wins the Rio Open beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Brilliant result for him that and justifies his decision to play the South American clay court swing.

Hadnt followed that at all this week. Same finalists as Buenos Aires (?) last week wasnt it?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,040
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19367 on: February 27, 2023, 12:13:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 26, 2023, 11:45:48 pm
Hadnt followed that at all this week. Same finalists as Buenos Aires (?) last week wasnt it?
Yep. Alcatraz got a leg injury that hampered him but great for Norrie to win a clay court tournament and he'll be close to the top 10 in rankings as a result.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19368 on: March 13, 2023, 05:29:03 pm »
Indian Wells at the moment. Murray vs Jack Draper later (in the early hours I think). Draper beat Dan Evans in the last round.

Raducanu has also had a couple of decent wins, best in terms of rankings since the US Open I think. Shes in action again in an hour or two.

Tsistsipas went out early so the bottom half of the draw is quite wide open.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19369 on: March 13, 2023, 05:51:43 pm »
Winner of Murray v Draper will probably play Alcaraz which will be great test of the level either of them are at the moment.

If Raducanu can beat Haddad Maia she'll probably play Swiatek which will do likewise.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19370 on: March 13, 2023, 11:09:05 pm »
Superb win for Emma Raducanu against Beatriz Haddad Maia. That's 2 seeded players she's taken out now playing some of the best tennis I've seen her play since the US Open win. Swiatek should be a step too far but very encouraging signs nonetheless. There's definitely a very good player in there if she can overcome her fitness issues.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19371 on: March 13, 2023, 11:14:16 pm »
Yeah, saw the final set. She had to work for it and kept it together well at the end. As you say, would expect Swiatek (if thats who she plays) to be too good but been a good week for her so far.

Murray v Draper should be good. Would like to see Murray win to keep his good start to the season going but if Draper wins itll be interesting to see how far he can go. Seems like he has the game to be top 20?
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19372 on: March 13, 2023, 11:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 13, 2023, 11:14:16 pm
Yeah, saw the final set. She had to work for it and kept it together well at the end. As you say, would expect Swiatek (if thats who she plays) to be too good but been a good week for her so far.

Murray v Draper should be good. Would like to see Murray win to keep his good start to the season going but if Draper wins itll be interesting to see how far he can go. Seems like he has the game to be top 20?

Winner probably plays Alcaraz so I don't think either of them will be going much further this week ;D

I agree that Draper has top 20 potential, maybe top 10. It's too early to say if he could win a slam or not but he has the big shots in his game that will take him far including a powerful forehand and a massive lefty serve that wins him a lot of cheap points. Much like Raducanu, and indeed Murray in his early career, his biggest issues at the moment have been niggling injuries and tiredness in long matches. How far he can go will depend on how well he can manage his body.

As for Murray, every match we get to see him play feels like a privilege these days. I've no idea how he's playing at the level he is at his age and with a metal hip.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,533
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19373 on: March 13, 2023, 11:52:13 pm »
I agree Raducanu is playing well and time will only tell if she will keep up the form but, an not to be too cautious, Maia was absolutely gash today. Had some good spells on the whole but she seemed lost for the most part. Was struggling not to make unforced errors in almost every point during the first set.

Yes you can only play whats in front of you but Emma will need to raise her game a few gears not to get  eat easily by Swiatek. Hopefully Im pleasantly surprised.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19374 on: Yesterday at 12:17:32 pm »
Draper v Alcaraz and Raducanu v Swiatek in the next round then. Great tests for the Brits.

Impressive display from Draper against an out of sorts Murray.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,120
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19375 on: Yesterday at 12:19:58 pm »
People generally have been massively under rating Raducanu's talent over the last 12 months - the reality is she's just played so little tennis.
Her fitness problems are understandable given her age and how little she'd played when she started playing tour events - hopefully this is the start of a period where she can stay fit
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,105
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19376 on: Yesterday at 12:41:11 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 13, 2023, 11:09:05 pm
Superb win for Emma Raducanu against Beatriz Haddad Maia. That's 2 seeded players she's taken out now playing some of the best tennis I've seen her play since the US Open win. Swiatek should be a step too far but very encouraging signs nonetheless. There's definitely a very good player in there if she can overcome her fitness issues.

Her first ever 3 set win on tour, I believe.
Logged

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19377 on: Yesterday at 12:45:05 pm »
Emma has a great talent, just needs to be patient build herself back up play a whole year on the tour and grind her way back up the rankings.

That US open was a dream draw and she did brilliant but it's insanely hard to win a major or even a WTA tour title right now. You have the likes of Swiatek, Sablanka, Rybakina and krejcikova and then all the other talent underneath wanting to break through.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:56:33 pm by Wolverine »
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19378 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm »
Norrie is putting another great Indian Wells run together. He's pretty much dismantled Rublev's game tonight.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19379 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm
Norrie is putting another great Indian Wells run together. He's pretty much dismantled Rublev's game tonight.

Just watched it now. Battered him. Really good win and the top two seeds in his half of the draw are out s feels like he could go further.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,659
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19380 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm »
Glad hes doing well even though everything about his game looks distinctly average.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19381 on: Today at 07:52:08 am »
Raducanu and Draper both lost pretty heavily. Probably not unexpected. Draper retired, anyone know what happened to him?

Norrie v Tiafoe in the QFs later.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19382 on: Today at 08:11:44 am »
Draper and Raducanu need a decent training crew imminently otherwise theyll just spin their wheels getting a few decent victories every so often but end up being unable to back it up and retire.
Logged

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19383 on: Today at 09:51:10 am »
Results as expected. Swiatek has been dominating the game for over a year now and she brushes most of her opponents aside, so I wouldn't read too much into the result. Raducanu has seemed more solid so far this year with the caveat that she hasn't played much. I'd love to see her go on an injury- and illness-free run to get a better idea of her level. The women's game is looking promising. Swiatek benefited from retirements (Barty, Serena), injuries (Krejcikova) and breaks (Osaka, maybe Andreescu), though that's not taking anything away from her - she's been outstanding. I'm cautiously optimistic that we might see some rivalries develop.
Logged

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19384 on: Today at 10:50:56 am »
Emma did well to win 4 games, Iga usually double bagels or breadsticks opponents at this stage  ;D

She is just miles of Emma right now so no shame,hopefully it's Sabalenka vs Iga in the final.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:34 am by Wolverine »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,105
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19385 on: Today at 11:06:05 am »
I find the first name usage all a bit cringe.
Logged

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #19386 on: Today at 12:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 10:50:56 am
Emma did well to win 4 games, Iga usually double bagels or breadsticks opponents at this stage  ;D

She is just miles of Emma right now so no shame,hopefully it's Sabalenka vs Iga in the final.

:D True that - a lot of her matches this year have been along the lines of 6-0 6-1 but there are players who can cause her problems, noticeably Krejcikova. Hopefully players start closing that gap. Raducanu isn't at that level but she seems to be progressing. She's had an eventful 18 months or so.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Up
« previous next »
 