He's played really well since the first set but I think your closing statement on Ruud might be going a bit too far. He could win a few, but equally it wouldn't be a surprise if he keeps falling short and maybe wins one or whatever. Whereas Alcaraz is a star no doubt about it.



Rudd I would say has a very good chance to win a French open, Might win multiple there. He was the best player on Clay this year(Obv could not beat the master of Clay at the french but he should be the next in line star there). He might not win Wimbledon but if he can get his serve a little better, and keep improving he can win Aussie or Us Open. He could also keep falling short but seems he keeps improving and is young.