Anfield Kopite

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
August 31, 2022, 09:06:03 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on August 31, 2022, 06:43:40 pm
Nava is not that special but just stronger and faster than Murray.
Easy win for Murray in the end..
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 02:45:58 am
Serena Williams is rolling back the years in New York. Didn't think she still had the level she showed today left in her to be honest.

She couldn't, could she?
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:59:56 am
Another very good win for Jack Draper - he beat Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.
amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:29:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:59:56 am
Another very good win for Jack Draper - he beat Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

That's an incredible result. Was he born in the UK? Just double checking before I praise the future of British tennis.

Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:30:20 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:29:03 am
That's an incredible result. Was he born in the UK? Just double checking before I praise the future of British tennis.



Yes but think hes the son of the old LTA Chief so hes a prick born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But a decent amount in for him nonetheless.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:35:18 am
Draper looks a decent if unspectacular performer. Auger-Aliassime is threatening to become a disappointment. Just does not play well in majors. Keeps getting beat by some not so great performers in them. Not a good trait.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:36:06 am
Last year's runner-up Leyla Fernandez lost in straight sets last night. I assume she's a fraud and a charlatan and a disgrace too.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:36:57 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:35:18 am
Draper looks a decent if unspectacular performer. Auger-Aliassime is threatening to become a disappointment. Just does not play well in majors. Keeps getting beat by some not so great performers in them. Not a good trait.

Is Draper going to be another Edmund type or will he better? Granted Edmund had been ruined by injury but he seemed a bit of a big hitting lummox a few years back.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:08:10 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 02:45:58 am
Serena Williams is rolling back the years in New York. Didn't think she still had the level she showed today left in her to be honest.

She couldn't, could she?
The fairy tale ending better than any we've had before. Her draw has opened up nicely too, I don't think she can meet a seeded player before the quarters.

The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:22:06 am
Think we should move on from Emma Radacanu chat but some of the people in here. Christ it's embarrassing.
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 01:32:16 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:29:03 am
That's an incredible result. Was he born in the UK? Just double checking before I praise the future of British tennis.



;D

Great result for him.

It did amuse me afterwards when the person interviewing him said there's four English men left in the draw. I can't imagine Andy Murray being too pleased about that.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 10:10:59 am
No big surprises in the Men's draw last night. Rafa doing his level best to make sure no part of his body stays uninjured ;D...
https://twitter.com/ariaischic/status/1565555414321750018?s=20&t=IKW4_CMBcB5Sbo3VrgrjYw
