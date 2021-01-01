« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Hazell
He's not that dominant at the US Open so whether he is there or not, it should bea good competition. Medvedev will be back, Nadal should be fit, Alcaraz is best on hardcourt and there is always for a new name to come good.

Yeah, though he'll still likely be there towards the end of the tournament. Should be a good one though, both men's and ladies' tournaments.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Persephone
Yeah, though he'll still likely be there towards the end of the tournament. Should be a good one though, both men's and ladies' tournaments.
Without doubt, but hopefully we won't have a situation like this Wimbledon where the draw literally fell apart due to COVID, injuries and restricted access.
Persephone
what happened to Thiem these days?
Hurt his wrist last year, think he had surgery and has struggled to regain form. Last I heard he dropped down to the Challenger level to try and regain some confidence. It's such a pity, I love a one handed backhand.
Jm55
Linudden is like a really shit version of candy man.

Say vaccine 3 times and he appears spouting unsubstantiated shite.
Crosby Nick
Hurt his wrist last year, think he had surgery and has struggled to regain form. Last I heard he dropped down to the Challenger level to try and regain some confidence. It's such a pity, I love a one handed backhand.

Yeah, saw his name in one of the Challenger tournaments this week when I was looking at losing some money. Shame for him.
elsewhere
Hurt his wrist last year, think he had surgery and has struggled to regain form. Last I heard he dropped down to the Challenger level to try and regain some confidence. It's such a pity, I love a one handed backhand.
i really hate this, happened to Del Potro who i think could've won 4-5 grand slams if healthy. Everything was coming together for Thiem then injury happens.
Agent99
Business as usual for the GOAT.
Federer wasn't in the final.
Linudden
Linudden is like a really shit version of candy man.

Say vaccine 3 times and he appears spouting unsubstantiated shite.

Yeah Linudden really is a terrible bloke.

Imagine my plight since I can't just turn off the computer and make him vanish? I'm still in Linudden's head. Poor me :wave
El Lobo
Linudden is like a really shit version of candy man.

Say vaccine 3 times and he appears spouting unsubstantiated shite.

Or just once apparently :D
CowboyKangaroo
Linudden is like a really shit version of candy man.

Say vaccine 3 times and he appears spouting unsubstantiated shite.

To be fair to him, Scott Morrison is actually a prick though (for reasons wholly unrelated to vaccines)
Persephone
Yeah, saw his name in one of the Challenger tournaments this week when I was looking at losing some money. Shame for him.
Looking to lose? I thought that happened organically at this point.  ;D

i really hate this, happened to Del Potro who i think could've won 4-5 grand slams if healthy. Everything was coming together for Thiem then injury happens.
DelPo and even Murray with his hip. These guys were great players and injury stole large parts of their careers.
TheShanklyGates
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/tennis/62116279

Nice compilation of Sue Barker's 30 years presenting Wimbledon.
Crosby Nick
Looking to lose? I thought that happened organically at this point.  ;D
DelPo and even Murray with his hip. These guys were great players and injury stole large parts of their careers.

Ill have you know that bet you all laughed at won me some money!
Persephone
Ill have you know that bet you all laughed at won me some money!
Every pence counts :wave
AndyMuller
Federer wasn't in the final.

Federer is third in the GOAT conversation these days pal.
Red-Soldier
Ill have you know that bet you all laughed at won me some money!

All two pounds of it!   Or did you cash-out early  ;)
amir87
So...what did I miss?
