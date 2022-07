A bit unfair from McEnroe. Yes she played juniors for Russia but I have only ever seen her play for Kazakhstan. Eileen Gu swivelled between representing China and US so why don’t he take this up with his own countrywoman?



Well done to both players and obviously congratulations to Rybakina. One Jabeur was rightly mentioned as an inspiration and hope she inspires more African women to play tennis.



The US do the same and way more often, usually via the college system and/or armed forces. E.g. Paul Chelimo, born in Kenya, went to the US to run in college, was signed into the armed forces to gain citizenship then entered their “World Class Athlete Program”. He’s just one of many distance runners who switched representation to the US. it wasn’t for the love of the country either. They even do it with chess grandmasters such as Caruana (his chess world championship challenge was financed by a billionaire with the condition he switched citizenship from Italy to the US) or Aronian (formerly Armenian). It’s always about money and facilities for the athlete/GM etc.Rybakina had an offer to join the US college system, where she probably would have switched nationality too. But she chose the hard cash offered by Kazakhstan.